U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.00
    -93.00 (-2.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,793.00
    -595.00 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,481.25
    -358.75 (-3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.40
    -46.20 (-2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.89
    -1.78 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.70
    -15.80 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.30 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0456
    -0.0070 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.20
    +7.11 (+27.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0129 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4000
    -0.0200 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,045.95
    -3,454.92 (-12.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.30
    -154.30 (-23.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.34
    -117.18 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Global Electrical Fittings Market Size Worth USD 2031.6 Million | Electrical Fittings Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Market Segmentation, Challenges, Restraints, Revenue, Recent Developments, Stakeholders and Forecast 2028

Industry Research
·9 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Electrical Fittings Market” Research Report 2022-2028 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Electrical Fittings industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Electrical Fittings market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Electrical Fittings market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Electrical Fittings manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, and market shares for each company.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/20992232

Scope of the Electrical Fittings Market Report:

Electrical Fittings, also called conduit fittings, are used to connect runs of conduit together or to connect conduit to electrical devices. The types of fittings use will depend on whether using metallic or non-metallic conduit, the types of connections you need to make, and the diameter of the conduit you’re connecting.

Global Electrical Fittings Market Analysis and Insights:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electrical Fittings market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1384.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2031.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the review period.

Global Electrical Fittings key players include Arlington Industries, ABB, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Bridgeport Fittings, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by China and Europe, total have a share over 30 percent. In terms of product, Metallic Electrical Fittings is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Industrial, followed by Commercial, Residential.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The Major Players in the Electrical Fittings Market include: The research covers the current Electrical Fittings market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • Arlington Industries

  • Eaton

  • Emerson Electric

  • ABB

  • Bridgeport Fittings

  • Topaz

  • AMFICO

  • Madison Electric Company

  • Orbit Industries

  • EVT Electrical

  • Picoma

  • SEPCO USA

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Metallic Electrical Fittings

  • Non-metallic Electrical Fittings

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20992232

The Electrical Fittings Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2017-2022. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2017-2022. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Electrical Fittings business, the date to enter into the Electrical Fittings market, Electrical Fittings product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Electrical Fittings?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Electrical Fittings Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Electrical Fittings market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electrical Fittings Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Electrical Fittings market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2021

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Electrical Fittings Market Forecast Period: 2022-2028

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Electrical Fittings market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Electrical Fittings Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/20992232

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electrical Fittings Product Introduction
1.2 Global Electrical Fittings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Electrical Fittings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Electrical Fittings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Electrical Fittings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Electrical Fittings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electrical Fittings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electrical Fittings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Electrical Fittings Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Electrical Fittings Industry Trends
1.5.2 Electrical Fittings Market Drivers
1.5.3 Electrical Fittings Market Challenges
1.5.4 Electrical Fittings Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type
2.1 Electrical Fittings Market Segment by Type
2.2 Global Electrical Fittings Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Electrical Fittings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Electrical Fittings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Electrical Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application
3.1 Electrical Fittings Market Segment by Application
3.2 Global Electrical Fittings Market Size by Application
3.3 United States Electrical Fittings Market Size by Application

4 Global Electrical Fittings Competitor Landscape by Company
4.1 Global Electrical Fittings Market Size by Company
4.1.1 Top Global Electrical Fittings Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)
4.1.2 Global Electrical Fittings Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.3 Global Electrical Fittings Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.1.4 Global Electrical Fittings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Electrical Fittings Concentration Ratio (CR)
4.2.1 Electrical Fittings Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electrical Fittings in 2021
4.2.3 Global Electrical Fittings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.3 Global Electrical Fittings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
4.3.1 Global Electrical Fittings Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region
4.3.2 Manufacturers Electrical Fittings Product Type
4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electrical Fittings Market
4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4.5 United States Electrical Fittings Market Size by Company

5 Global Electrical Fittings Market Size by Region
5.1 Global Electrical Fittings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
5.2 Global Electrical Fittings Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)
5.2.1 Global Electrical Fittings Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022
5.2.2 Global Electrical Fittings Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
5.3 Global Electrical Fittings Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)
5.3.1 Global Electrical Fittings Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022
5.3.2 Global Electrical Fittings Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level
6.1 North America
6.1.1 North America Electrical Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.1.2 North America Electrical Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electrical Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electrical Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.2.3 China
6.2.4 Japan
6.2.5 South Korea
6.2.6 India
6.2.7 Australia
6.2.8 China Taiwan
6.2.9 Indonesia
6.2.10 Thailand
6.2.11 Malaysia
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Europe Electrical Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.3.2 Europe Electrical Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.3.3 Germany
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 U.K.
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.4 Latin America
6.4.1 Latin America Electrical Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.4.2 Latin America Electrical Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.4.3 Mexico
6.4.4 Brazil
6.4.5 Argentina
6.5 Middle East and Africa
6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028
6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)
6.5.3 Turkey
6.5.4 Saudi Arabia
6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
8.1 Electrical Fittings Industry Chain Analysis
8.2 Electrical Fittings Key Raw Materials
8.2.1 Key Raw Materials
8.2.2 Electrical Fittings Distributors
8.3 Electrical Fittings Production Mode & Process
8.4 Electrical Fittings Sales and Marketing
8.4.1 Electrical Fittings Sales Channels
8.4.2 Electrical Fittings Distributors
8.5 Electrical Fittings Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix
10.1 Research Methodology
10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
10.1.2 Data Source
10.2 Author Details
10.3 Disclaimer

Purchase this report (Price 4350 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/20992232

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email:sales@industryresearch.biz Web:https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla has had a ‘very tough quarter’, Elon Musk says in leaked email

    Gigafactory Shanghai had to be closed for weeks due to restrictions to control an outbreak of the coronavirus

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • Tesla hiring 500-600 staff a month at German plant - regional economy minister

    Tesla is hiring 500 to 600 people a month at its Gruenheide plant and is working with the national employment agency to recruit workers no longer needed at German carmakers, the regional economy minister of Brandenburg said on Monday. A total of 4,100 to 4,500 staff have been recruited so far, minister Joerg Steinbach said at a conference, of which around 10% were foreigners, primarily from Poland. "The situation of carmakers in other regions realising that the production of electric cars requires less people than they had in the past is helping us, because we are trying to bring them here to Brandenburg," Steinbach said.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Tu

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 8.6% in May, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • Factbox-What's in a name? Rebranded McDonald's outlets open in Russia

    "Vkusno & tochka" reopened on Sunday in Pushkin Square in what was McDonald's first restaurant in Soviet Moscow in 1990, when it sold as many as 30,000 burgers, but the queue outside the restaurant was much smaller than three decades ago. The chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any trace of its former name. McDonald's flagship Big Mac and other burgers and desserts such as McFlurry are missing, but other popular items are on a smaller menu selling at slightly lower prices.

  • Costco’s Cheap Gas Prices Are a Big Hit

    The warehouse club offers savings of about 37 cents a gallon at a time of record prices at the pump.

  • Wendy's Menu Drops a Classic to Add a New Favorite

    Instead of offering stable menu that's always the same no matter where you eat it -- a model McDonald's made famous -- fast-food chains now have to endlessly rotate in new limited-time-offers (LTOs) to keep people excited. Brands chains Taco Bell and KFC have been market leaders. McDonald's and other burger chains have definitely used LTOs, but they pick their spots more than Taco Bell and KFC.

  • If You Thought the Tech Rout Was Bad, Spare a Dime for Retailers

    (Bloomberg) -- For all that the slump in technology stocks has headlined a treacherous year for global equity markets, there’s one sector that’s faring even worse.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningThe MSCI

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumThe Australian E

  • HSBC May Unlock $26.5 Billion in Asia Spin-Off, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumA break up of HSBC Holdings Plc’s Asian unit could unlock $26.5 billion, or about a fifth of its current market value, according to research that could suppo

  • Vigna to set out Ferrari's route into electric vehicle era

    Nine months after taking the top job, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna will be expected this week to explain how the carmaker will preserve its cachet - and top tier prices - in a future of electrified cars. The Italian luxury sports carmaker is set to unveil its much awaited business plan on Thursday, heading into the new era of cleaner, silent and electric mobility. That is a particular challenge for the likes of Ferrari, which built its brand over decades by perfecting the roaring and super powerful engines that drive its cars.

  • Google to pay $118 million to female employees to settle equal-pay lawsuit

    Google has agreed to pay $118 million to settle a class-action gender discrimination suit to about 15,500 female employees.

  • Climate change: Investment in mining 'needs to nearly double' to achieve net zero, BofA says

    Current levels of metals needed to decarbonize economies won't be sufficient to reach climate targets, a recent Bank of America note cautioned.

  • Chile and Ecuador Restart Copper Talks After Yearslong Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- After a yearslong deadlock, Ecuador and Chile have resumed negotiations over a partnership to develop a major copper deposit just as demand for the wiring metal is set to surge in a nascent clean-energy transition.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Rout Deepens as Outsized Rate Hike in Play: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After Reopening‘Pa

  • DHL raises prices for parcel deliveries, calling it unavoidable

    Logistics giant DHL will charge private customers more for parcel deliveries from July 1 as labour and transport costs have made price increases unavoidable, said the company on Monday. DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, will increase the price to ship a parcel abroad by between 1 euro and 3.50 euros, excluding those bound for the United States, which, depending on the parcel size, will nearly double in price. "The company is only partially passing on to customers what are in some cases steep increases in airfares and the substantial rise in costs charged by delivery partners abroad to Deutsche Post DHL for delivering merchandise items," it said.