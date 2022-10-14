Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Report (2022 to 2027) - HVDC Transmission for Long-Distance Transmission Lines Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market by Type (Thermoplastics, Epoxy Resins, Ceramics), Application (Power Systems, Electronic Systems, Cables & Transmission Lines, Domestic Portable Appliances), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrical insulation materials market size is projected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2022 to USD 14.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027.

Rising demand from emerging markets and growth of renewable energy are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of electrical insulation materials.

The power systems segment accounted for the largest share in the electrical insulation materials market in terms of value

Electrical insulation materials play a vital role in power systems. Transformers are among the most important part of power systems utilizing electrical insulation materials. Electrical insulations are needed to control operating temperatures, material compatibility issues, and general insulation requirements. Oils are a major electrical insulating material used in transformers.

Thermoplastic is the fastest growing electrical insulation material type

Thermoplastics are widely used in electrical insulation materials, accounting for 34.2% of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2021. The market in the thermoplastics segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2027. The demand for thermoplastics is increasing because they provide superior heat resistance and compatibility for greater strength in electrical appliances.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for electrical insulation materials

North America is the second-largest market for electrical insulation materials. US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in North American electrical insulation materials. The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. Some of the major players operating in the electrical insulation materials market are based in this region, such as DuPont, ITW Formex 3 M, and Haysite Reinforced plastics.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92eh3a

