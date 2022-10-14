U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,665.00
    -16.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,973.00
    -118.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,006.50
    -77.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,728.60
    -6.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    -0.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.20
    -15.80 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.27 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9727
    -0.0056 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    -1.48 (-4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1233
    -0.0097 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7590
    +0.5770 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,593.29
    +578.19 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.89
    +11.35 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,906.63
    +56.36 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market Report (2022 to 2027) - HVDC Transmission for Long-Distance Transmission Lines Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market

Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market
Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrical Insulation Materials Market by Type (Thermoplastics, Epoxy Resins, Ceramics), Application (Power Systems, Electronic Systems, Cables & Transmission Lines, Domestic Portable Appliances), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrical insulation materials market size is projected to grow from USD 10.6 billion in 2022 to USD 14.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027.

Rising demand from emerging markets and growth of renewable energy are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of electrical insulation materials.

The power systems segment accounted for the largest share in the electrical insulation materials market in terms of value

Electrical insulation materials play a vital role in power systems. Transformers are among the most important part of power systems utilizing electrical insulation materials. Electrical insulations are needed to control operating temperatures, material compatibility issues, and general insulation requirements. Oils are a major electrical insulating material used in transformers.

Thermoplastic is the fastest growing electrical insulation material type

Thermoplastics are widely used in electrical insulation materials, accounting for 34.2% of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2021. The market in the thermoplastics segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2027. The demand for thermoplastics is increasing because they provide superior heat resistance and compatibility for greater strength in electrical appliances.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for electrical insulation materials

North America is the second-largest market for electrical insulation materials. US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in North American electrical insulation materials. The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany. Some of the major players operating in the electrical insulation materials market are based in this region, such as DuPont, ITW Formex 3 M, and Haysite Reinforced plastics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of Electrical Insulation Materials Market
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Application and Country, 2021
4.3 Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Type
4.4 Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Application
4.5 Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Refurbishment of Existing Grid Networks
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Electricity
5.2.1.3 Growth of Renewable Energy
5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rising Number of Low-Quality Grey Market Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 HVDC Transmission for Long-Distance Transmission Lines
5.2.3.2 Adapting to Smart Grid Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.4.2 Manufacturers
5.4.3 Component Manufacturers
5.4.4 Consumers
5.5 Ecosystem Mapping
5.6 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Macroeconomic Data
5.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.12 Key Factors Affecting Buying Decisions
5.13 Tariffs & Regulations
5.14 Patent Analysis
5.15 Case Study Analysis
5.15.1 Retrofit with Dupont Nomex Boosted ABB Halle's Transformer Flexibility, and Reliability and Lowered Maintenance Costs
5.15.2 Ul-Recognized 600 Volt Class Electrical Insulation Systems Based on Nomex
5.15.3 Yunnan Transformer Co. Innovated Hybrid Insulation in Transformers Using Nomex to Meet Demand Safely and Reliably

6 Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thermoplastics
6.3 Epoxy Resins
6.4 Ceramics
6.5 Others

7 Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Power Systems
7.3 Electronic Systems
7.4 Cables & Transmission Lines
7.5 Portable Domestic Appliances
7.6 Others

8 Electrical Insulation Materials Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2022
9.3 Market Share Analysis
9.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
9.5 Market Evaluation Matrix
9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1), 2022
9.6.1 Star Players
9.6.2 Emerging Leaders
9.7 Start-Up and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) Evaluation Matrix
9.7.1 Responsive Companies
9.7.2 Starting Blocks
9.7.3 Dynamic Companies
9.8 Company Application Footprint
9.9 Company Region Footprint
9.10 Strength of Product Portfolio
9.11 Business Strategy Excellence
9.12 Competitive Scenario
9.12.1 Product Launches
9.12.2 Deals
9.12.3 Others

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Major Players
10.1.1 Dupont
10.1.2 Elantas (Altana AG)
10.1.3 Krempel GmbH
10.1.4 Nitto Denko Corporation
10.1.5 Von Roll
10.1.6 Itw Formex
10.1.7 3M
10.1.8 Haysite Reinforced Plastics
10.1.9 Vitar Insulation Manufacturers Ltd.
10.1.10 Tesa SE
10.1.11 Teijin Dupont Films Japan Ltd.
10.1.12 Ngk Insulators Ltd.
10.2 Other Players
10.2.1 Nikkan Industries Co. Ltd.
10.2.2 Dr. Dietrich Muller GmbH
10.2.3 Fralock
10.2.4 Weidmann Holding AG
10.2.5 Sichuan Dongfang Insulating Materials Co. Ltd.
10.2.6 Coveme S.P.A.
10.2.7 Miki Tokushu Paper Mfg Co. Ltd.
10.2.8 Aditya Birla Insulators
10.2.9 Hubbell Power Systems
10.2.10 Power Telecom
10.2.11 Saint-Gobain
10.2.12 Victor Insulators
10.2.13 Wacker Chemie AG

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92eh3a

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bea

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Thursday was ‘one of the craziest days of my career’ in markets, says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

    Investors have witnessed some 'pretty crazy' times in financial markets lately, with Thursday's wild fluctuations ranking high among the them.

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • TSMC Jumps After Capex Cut and Better-Than-Expected Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares had their biggest jump in three months after the company slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10% and reported better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflatio

  • Here's Why InMode Stock Soared Today

    Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) soared on Thursday after the medical device company released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As a result, InMode stock was up 13% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. InMode habitually releases preliminary numbers weeks before announcing official results.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • $22 billion in I-bond sales can’t be wrong. Why you may want to buy them even when their rate resets soon

    Given that sales volumes have been enormous in 2022 — more than $22 billion in 2022 through Sept. 30, according to Treasury data — there may be plenty of people who have already met this cap for the year and have to wait until January to buy more. When should you sell?

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Alex Jones Is ‘Basically Broke for the Rest of His Life’ After Sandy Hook Verdict, Says Former U.S. Attorney

    Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]

  • TSMC Jumps After Capex Cut and Better-Than-Expected Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares had their biggest jump in three months after the company slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10% and reported better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflatio

  • Exxon Stock Builds Base As Conflict In Ukraine Rages; Q3 Earnings Report Due

    Exxon is building a base as the conflict in Ukraine rages on and as Q3 earnings are due later this month.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 43% stake

    A look at the shareholders of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc ( LON:BOR ) can tell us which group is most powerful...