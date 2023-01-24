The Global Electrical Protective Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $829.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Electrical Protective Equipment Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the electrical protective equipment market and is forecast to grow by $829.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period.

Our report on the electrical protective equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for power, the rising need to determine ATPV of equipment, and growing stringent regulatory standards.



The electrical protective equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Automotive

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Product

• PC

• HAPM

• HEFPM

• FLP



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing women workforce as one of the prime reasons driving the electrical protective equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of wearable technology and integration of e-commerce channels for the procurement of apparel will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrical protective equipment market vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Broner Inc., Burlington Safety Laboratory Inc., CATU SAS, Cintas Corp., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Apparel, ProGARM Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc, Radians Inc., Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sofamel SL, Steel Grip Inc., and US Rubber Supply Co. Also, the electrical protective equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



