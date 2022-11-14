U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Global Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361448/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Electrical Submersible Pump Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$896.1 Million by the year 2027.

Agriculture Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR

In the global Agriculture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$517.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$642.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured) -
Halliburton Company
Hitachi Ltd.
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
Marmon Utility LLC
Prysmian S.p.A
Weatherford International Ltd.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cables for Electrical Submersible Pumps - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sewage & Wastewater by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Sewage & Wastewater by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Sewage & Wastewater by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: China Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: France Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: India Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: India 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use -
Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2022 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use -
Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022
(E)
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region -
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction,
Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Electrical
Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage &
Wastewater and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Submersible Pump Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Electrical Submersible Pump
Cables by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture,
Sewage & Wastewater and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Electrical Submersible
Pump Cables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Sewage & Wastewater

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


