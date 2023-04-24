Global Electricity TSO (Transmission System Operators) Profiles and Benchmarking Report 2023: Size and Growth 2017-2021, Operational Indicators 2017-2021, Financials 2017-2021, Future Plans 2023-2027
DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electricity TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fifth edition of the TSO Profiles and Benchmarking Report provides detailed profiles of around 202 transmission system operators (TSOs) and developers operating in 95 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The report has seven distinct sections.
Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.
Part 2 of the report discusses the key trends in the global electricity transmission sector. It analyses the past growth in network, evaluate the operational and financial performance of TSOs and examines past and future trends in capital expenditure.
Part 3 of the report compares the growth in transmission line length and transformer capacity of leading TSOs from 2017 to 2021. This section also analyses the future trends in network expansion from 2023 to 2027 for these TSOs.
Part 4 of the report compares the operational and financial performance of leading TSOs. The operational performance of TSOs is compared on parameters such as transmission losses, T-SAIFI and T-SAIDI. The financial performance of the TSO is compared on parameters such as revenue, net profit, return of equity, debt equity ratio, and profit margin.
Part 5 of the report analyses the past and future capital expenditure programmes of leading TSOs.
Part 6 of the report comprises of leading 202 TSOs and developers operating in over 95 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Part 7 of the report comprises the appendix and has a note on the research methodology along with citation of sources. It provides a list of acronyms and also includes profile of Russia's Transmission System Operator Rosseti Federal Grid Company of Unified Energy System (Rosseti FGC UES). A note on key definitions has also been included in this section.
The report will be indispensible for any organisation interested in the global electricity transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.
Each TSO profile has information and data on:
Size and growth in the transmission network, 2017-21
Operational indicators, 2017-21
Financial indicators, 2017-21
Future plans and investment, 2023-27
Recent contract awards
Key contacts
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 2: KEY GLOBAL TRENDS
2.1 Growth in network
2.2 Trends in operational and financial performance
2.3 Trends in capital expenditure
2.4 Expected growth in network
PART 3: INTER-TSO COMPARISON: NETWORK SIZE AND EXPECTED GROWTH
3.1 Operational structure
3.2 Growth in the transmission network, 2017-21
3.3 Expected trends in network expansion, 2023-27
PART 4: INTER-TSO COMPARISON: OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
4.1 Operational performance
4.2 Financial performance
PART 5: INTER-TSO COMPARISON: PAST AND FUTURE CAPEX
5.1 Trend in capital expenditure, 2017-21
5.2 Expected trends in capital expenditure/investment
PART 6: TSO PROFILES (~202 TSOs)
PART 7: APPENDIX
