Global Electrification of Oil & Gas Operations Market Research Report 2022: Decarbonization and Net Zero Goals will Stimulate Renewable Energy Investment and Process Electrification
Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Electrification of Oil & Gas Operations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study explores electrification in the transition to decarbonization of upstream O&G operations. It examines the key enablers of electrification and opportunities segmented by renewable energy (wind and solar) technology and platform (onshore and offshore) type. A comprehensive analysis of existing electrification technologies across these sectors is included.
Alongside major trends such as carbon capture, hydrogen production and usage, and energy efficiency, the electrification of oil and gas (O&G) operations using renewable energy sources will be a major area of opportunity for decades to come.
Globally, governments are looking for solutions across sectors to mitigate climate change and support decarbonization, and the O&G industry holds the biggest opportunities. The route to decarbonization requires supportive regulatory frameworks that mandate energy efficiency and emission reduction measures across all sectors. To achieve a low-carbon future, significant economic investment in renewables; hydrogen; bioenergy; carbon capture, storage, and utilization (CCUS); and electrification are required.
Despite the significant potential to reduce carbon emissions, the electrification of O&G operations remains nascent. However, innovation among suppliers and supporting policies and regulatory frameworks from governments will boost adoption.
Most electrification technologies are commercially available, yet the high capital costs associated with replacing existing fossil fuel-based infrastructure, high electricity prices, lack of government incentives, and poor awareness are significant barriers to O&G electrification. But these restraints are changing as decarbonization goals become more urgent and a period of growth for electrification looms.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
What role will electrification play in the energy transition and decarbonization of O&G operations?
What needs to happen in the O&G industry to enable large-scale electrification?
What can O&G companies do to reduce their scope 2 emissions?
What technological developments are needed to achieve this electric transition?
What will be the most attractive growth opportunities?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil & Gas (O&G) Electrification Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Value Chain
Key Competitors
Industrial Electrification Enablers
Electrification: An Introduction
Electrification: The Key Benefits
Electrification: Enabling the Growth of Hybrid Energy Systems
Carbon Emissions, Scope and Definitions
Carbon Emissions, Reduction Strategies
Global O&G Sector, Carbon Emissions
Global O&G Sector, Reported Scope 2 Carbon Emissions
Key Benefits of Upstream Oil & Gas Electrification
Ways to Electrify the Upstream O&G Sector
Oil & Gas Electrification Technologies
Key Strategies to Accelerate Oil & Gas Electrification
Oil & Gas Electrification: Development Roadmap
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
3. Key Pillars for Oil & Gas Electrification
Pillars for Oil & Gas Electrification
Solar Energy
Wind Energy
Energy Storage
Drilling Technologies
Forecast Assumptions
Capacity Forecast
Forecast Analysis
4. Trends by Renewable Energy Source: Solar and Wind
Oil & Gas Investments in Renewable Energy by Source
Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Solar Energy
Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Wind Energy
5. Trends by Platform Type: Onshore and Offshore
Investments in Renewable Energy by Type of Platform
Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Onshore Platforms
Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Offshore Platforms
6. Trends by Electrification Technology
Microgrid Technologies
Solar Lead Crystal Batteries
Floating Wind Turbines
Power from Shore
7. Oil & Gas Electrification Solution Providers
Highlights of Key Players
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Floating Solar Energy
Growth Opportunity 2: Power Conversion Technologies
Growth Opportunity 3: Subsea Electrification
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l87sfk
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900