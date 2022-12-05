U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.50
    -18.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,318.00
    -141.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,974.75
    -35.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.50
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.52
    +1.54 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +0.33 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4000
    +1.1290 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,310.12
    +302.60 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.31
    +8.89 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.29
    +28.06 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Global Electrification of Oil & Gas Operations Market Research Report 2022: Decarbonization and Net Zero Goals will Stimulate Renewable Energy Investment and Process Electrification

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for the Electrification of Oil & Gas Operations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores electrification in the transition to decarbonization of upstream O&G operations. It examines the key enablers of electrification and opportunities segmented by renewable energy (wind and solar) technology and platform (onshore and offshore) type. A comprehensive analysis of existing electrification technologies across these sectors is included.

Alongside major trends such as carbon capture, hydrogen production and usage, and energy efficiency, the electrification of oil and gas (O&G) operations using renewable energy sources will be a major area of opportunity for decades to come.

Globally, governments are looking for solutions across sectors to mitigate climate change and support decarbonization, and the O&G industry holds the biggest opportunities. The route to decarbonization requires supportive regulatory frameworks that mandate energy efficiency and emission reduction measures across all sectors. To achieve a low-carbon future, significant economic investment in renewables; hydrogen; bioenergy; carbon capture, storage, and utilization (CCUS); and electrification are required.

Despite the significant potential to reduce carbon emissions, the electrification of O&G operations remains nascent. However, innovation among suppliers and supporting policies and regulatory frameworks from governments will boost adoption.

Most electrification technologies are commercially available, yet the high capital costs associated with replacing existing fossil fuel-based infrastructure, high electricity prices, lack of government incentives, and poor awareness are significant barriers to O&G electrification. But these restraints are changing as decarbonization goals become more urgent and a period of growth for electrification looms.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • What role will electrification play in the energy transition and decarbonization of O&G operations?

  • What needs to happen in the O&G industry to enable large-scale electrification?

  • What can O&G companies do to reduce their scope 2 emissions?

  • What technological developments are needed to achieve this electric transition?

  • What will be the most attractive growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil & Gas (O&G) Electrification Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Value Chain

  • Key Competitors

  • Industrial Electrification Enablers

  • Electrification: An Introduction

  • Electrification: The Key Benefits

  • Electrification: Enabling the Growth of Hybrid Energy Systems

  • Carbon Emissions, Scope and Definitions

  • Carbon Emissions, Reduction Strategies

  • Global O&G Sector, Carbon Emissions

  • Global O&G Sector, Reported Scope 2 Carbon Emissions

  • Key Benefits of Upstream Oil & Gas Electrification

  • Ways to Electrify the Upstream O&G Sector

  • Oil & Gas Electrification Technologies

  • Key Strategies to Accelerate Oil & Gas Electrification

  • Oil & Gas Electrification: Development Roadmap

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

3. Key Pillars for Oil & Gas Electrification

  • Pillars for Oil & Gas Electrification

  • Solar Energy

  • Wind Energy

  • Energy Storage

  • Drilling Technologies

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Capacity Forecast

  • Forecast Analysis

4. Trends by Renewable Energy Source: Solar and Wind

  • Oil & Gas Investments in Renewable Energy by Source

  • Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Solar Energy

  • Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Wind Energy

5. Trends by Platform Type: Onshore and Offshore

  • Investments in Renewable Energy by Type of Platform

  • Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Onshore Platforms

  • Oil & Gas Electrification: Focus on Offshore Platforms

6. Trends by Electrification Technology

  • Microgrid Technologies

  • Solar Lead Crystal Batteries

  • Floating Wind Turbines

  • Power from Shore

7. Oil & Gas Electrification Solution Providers

  • Highlights of Key Players

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Floating Solar Energy

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Power Conversion Technologies

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Subsea Electrification

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l87sfk


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla sold 100,291 China-made vehicles in Nov -Xinhua

    Tesla Inc delivered 100,291 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in November, the highest monthly sales since its Shanghai factory opened in late 2020, a Xinhua report said on Monday. However, BYD led all brands in China's November EV sales at 229,942 electric cars including plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, three times more than a year earlier and more than double Tesla's tally, China Passenger Car Association data shows. BYD was the top-selling car brand in China in the first four weeks of November, data from China Merchants Bank International shows, outperforming the Volkswagen brand in a reversal that highlights the pressure on legacy brands in the world's largest auto market.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Oil Price Rises After Russia Cap Kicks In

    The West imposed sanctions on Russian crude, pitching the energy conflict with Moscow into an unpredictable new phase that could inject further volatility into global oil markets.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • Tesla Set to Cut Shanghai Output in Sign of Sluggish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck I

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

    With another year drawing to a close, now would be an excellent time to draw up a list of high-conviction, high-yielding stocks that you could buy to generate steady streams of passive income for yourself for years to come. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest oil and natural gas producers, and it can make a lot of profits in a high oil price environment. At the same time, its financial fortitude means Chevron can still make money even if oil prices fall, and keep paying out growing dividends year after year.

  • Crypto Stocks Teeter Near Abyss as Fink’s Warning Adds to Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts and investors are struggling to call a bottom in crypto stocks in the wake of a brutal month that ended with the head of BlackRock Inc. saying most digital-asset firms won’t survive. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strate

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • Explainer-Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • Top 15 Most Advanced Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 most advanced countries in the world. If you want to see more of the most advanced countries in the world, go directly to Top 5 Most Advanced Countries in the World. Advanced countries are generally regarded as countries with modern economies that have […]

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • From CNN to Paramount, Media Companies Cut Jobs as Pressures Mount

    An advertising slowdown, economic worries and strains of the shift to streaming have many major media companies in cost-cutting mode.

  • China's LONGi denies circumventing U.S. tariffs on solar panels

    Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with U.S. laws after the U.S. Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs. The United States will impose new duties on imports from LONGi and three other Chinese solar panel makers, trade officials said on Friday, after an investigation found in a preliminary determination issued last week they were trying to dodge tariffs by finishing products in Southeast Asian countries. BYD Co Ltd, Trina Solar Co Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc, also named in the preliminary determination, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • 9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter

    Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...

  • US manufacturing orders in China drop 40% amid COVID-19 lockdowns: report

    U.S. manufacturing orders are reportedly down 40% in China as the country grapples with the latest round of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Lake Superior Ice Sheets Heard Cracking

    Large sheets of ice cracked on Lake Superior as cold weather moved across northern Wisconsin on Sunday, December 4.Video by Cheryl Koval, a local photographer, shows the icy shores of Lake Superior as loud and frequent cracking of the ice can be heard.Koval lives in Ashland, Wisconsin, and regularly posts videos showcasing seasonal variations and wildlife in the region. Credit: Cheryl Koval via Storyful