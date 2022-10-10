Global Electro Optical Systems Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electro Optical Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Airborne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ground segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

- The Electro Optical Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.Naval Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR

- In the global Naval segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)

BAE Systems PLC

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Instro Precision Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Safran S.A.

Textron Systems

Thales Group





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Worsening COVID-19 and Economic Scenario Dampens Outlook for

Electro Optical (EO) Systems, But Provides a Burning Platform

for Innovation: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Per Million in June

Vs GDP Per Capita Vs GDP Growth for 2020

Electro Optical Systems Market: Prospects and Outlook

Military Applications Boost Growth in Electro-Optical System

Market

North America Leads Global EO Systems Market

Competition

Key Brands in Electro Optical Industry

Recent Market Activity

Electro Optical Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Military Electro Optical and Infrared Systems Market: Evolving

Defense Needs Support Growth

Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of

Military Electronics Support Market Growth

Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications

Augurs Well for the Market

With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, EO Systems

Market Witnesses Challenging Times

Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for EO Systems:

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years

2001 through 2018

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for

2019

Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and

Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of EO Systems

Growing Emphasis on Border Security Drives Demand for EO Systems

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance

as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities

(in ?000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2010-2018

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders

Market Primed to Benefit from the Rising Adoption of High

Capability UAVs

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up Demand

for EO/IR Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

With Unmanned Aircrafts Posing Threat of Terrorism and

Smuggling, EO/IR-based Counter-Drone Systems Grow in

Prominence

Application of EO/IR in Homeland Security and Search and Rescue

Missions: Opportunities for Growth

Technological Advances to Bolster Market Growth

A Glance at Select Innovations in Electro Optical Systems

New and Advanced EO Materials

Ultra-rapid EO Modulator for Converting THz Signals into

Optical Signals

US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related

Technology Development

EO System-Based Coast Guard Technology for Turkey



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798468/?utm_source=GNW



