U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,612.10
    -27.56 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,201.89
    -94.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,522.23
    -130.17 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,689.13
    -13.02 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.96
    -0.68 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.30
    -36.00 (-2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.71 (-3.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9696
    -0.0047 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0060 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7980
    +0.4680 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,277.82
    -240.71 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.47
    -4.67 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.31
    -22.78 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Global Electro Optical Systems Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electro Optical Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798468/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Electro Optical Systems Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electro Optical Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Airborne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ground segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
- The Electro Optical Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.Naval Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
- In the global Naval segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)
BAE Systems PLC
Collins Aerospace
Elbit Systems Ltd.
FLIR Systems, Inc.
General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.
Instro Precision Limited
Israel Aerospace Industries
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Leonardo DRS
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Rheinmetall AG
Saab AB
Safran S.A.
Textron Systems
Thales Group


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798468/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Worsening COVID-19 and Economic Scenario Dampens Outlook for
Electro Optical (EO) Systems, But Provides a Burning Platform
for Innovation: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Per Million in June
Vs GDP Per Capita Vs GDP Growth for 2020
Electro Optical Systems Market: Prospects and Outlook
Military Applications Boost Growth in Electro-Optical System
Market
North America Leads Global EO Systems Market
Competition
Key Brands in Electro Optical Industry
Recent Market Activity
Electro Optical Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Military Electro Optical and Infrared Systems Market: Evolving
Defense Needs Support Growth
Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of
Military Electronics Support Market Growth
Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications
Augurs Well for the Market
With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, EO Systems
Market Witnesses Challenging Times
Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for EO Systems:
Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2001 through 2018
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2019
Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and
Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of EO Systems
Growing Emphasis on Border Security Drives Demand for EO Systems
Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance
as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities
(in ?000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2010-2018
Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders
Market Primed to Benefit from the Rising Adoption of High
Capability UAVs
Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up Demand
for EO/IR Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
With Unmanned Aircrafts Posing Threat of Terrorism and
Smuggling, EO/IR-based Counter-Drone Systems Grow in
Prominence
Application of EO/IR in Homeland Security and Search and Rescue
Missions: Opportunities for Growth
Technological Advances to Bolster Market Growth
A Glance at Select Innovations in Electro Optical Systems
New and Advanced EO Materials
Ultra-rapid EO Modulator for Converting THz Signals into
Optical Signals
US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related
Technology Development
EO System-Based Coast Guard Technology for Turkey

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airborne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Airborne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ground by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Ground by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Naval
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Naval by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Imaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Imaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Non-Imaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Electro Optical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Improved EO Systems for the US Defense Industry
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,
Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Airborne, Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Imaging and Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Electro Optical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,
Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Electro Optical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,
Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Electro Optical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Airborne, Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Imaging and Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Electro Optical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Airborne, Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Imaging and Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Electro Optical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems
by Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Airborne, Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems
by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Imaging and Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems
by Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,
Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Electro Optical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: UK Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airborne,
Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Imaging and
Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Electro Optical Systems by
Application - Military and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne,
Ground and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electro Optical
Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electro
Optical Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Airborne, Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and
Non-Imaging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electro Optical
Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electro
Optical Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Imaging and Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 115: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electro Optical
Systems by Application - Military and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Electro
Optical Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Electro Optical Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
India: Electro Optical Systems Market Presents Lucrative
Opportunities for Vendors
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electro Optical
Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Airborne, Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electro Optical
Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Imaging and Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 124: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electro Optical
Systems by Application - Military and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Electro Optical
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Military and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 127: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electro Optical Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and
Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Electro Optical
Systems by Platform - Airborne, Ground and Naval Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Electro
Optical Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Airborne, Ground and Naval for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 130: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electro Optical Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Electro Optical
Systems by System - Imaging and Non-Imaging Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Electro
Optical Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Imaging and Non-Imaging for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 133: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Electro Optical Systems by Application - Military and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798468/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Crude shipments to Europe averaged 630,000 barrels a day in the four weeks to Oct. 7, down from 1.62 million before the invasion. Tankers carrying Russia’s oil are now forced to spend four times as long making each del

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • How Biden’s Chip Actions May Be Broadest China Salvo Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington unveiled sweeping curbs on the way chip companies do business with China’s tech industry, a series of restrictions that together represent some of the strongest actions taken so far to contain the rise of a geopolitical rival.The actions, which incensed Beijing and provoked accusations of unfair targeting, threaten to disrupt a global economy already dealing with a potential recession, soaring inflation and lingering supply snarls. Some analysts warn it could strike a f

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    The Amazon.com Inc-backed firm on Friday recalled about 13,000 vehicles due to a possible loose fastener that could cause the driver to lose steering control. Rivian started selling its EVs in the third quarter of last year, and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. "We have greater concerns on 2023 production expectations," RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Monday.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Oil Prices Wobble on Signs of Weakening Demand in China

    Oil prices found their footing Monday after slipping earlier on Chinese economic data that suggests a drop in demand is coming from the world’s second largest economy. The wobble comes after Wednesday’s decision by OPEC+ to cut production pushed prices to a five-week high. Brent crude the international standard, was down 0.1% to $97.85 a barrel in morning trading.

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • Rivian Recalls Nearly All of Its Vehicles Due to Loose Fasteners

    Auto maker says an improperly installed fastener could cause excess wheel tilt and a potential loss of steering control.

  • Should Retirees Pay Off Their Mortgages?

    Whether retirees should pay off their mortgages depends on a number of factors that need to be carefully weighed.

  • How You Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Retirement Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tech Earnings Matter More Than Ever as the Bubble Deflates

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in technology companies are focused more than ever on profits, following an era when low interest rates drove a speculative frenzy in money-losing companies. Unprofitable companies have underperformed this year and are likely to continue doing so, investors say. A slowing economy and the threat of recession make their stocks a riskier bet than usual, suggesting that the unwinding from the peak of pandemic-era speculation may not yet be done.A basket of money-losing tech

  • China tech shares sink as U.S. export curbs raise chip sector hurdles

    Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, as investors were spooked by new U.S. export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductors made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. The raft of measures, some of which take immediate effect, could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward exporting technology to China since the 1990s.

  • How Big Food Aims to Fill Europe’s Shelves in Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA and its rivals spent two years grappling with pandemic-related disruptions. Now the world’s biggest food companies are bracing for the next threat: a winter with too little gas to power their factories.In response, the foodmakers are pleading their case to policy makers, cutting back on energy use and converting gas-fired plants to oil to keep Europe’s shelves filled with staples like cereal, bread and yogurt -- even if natural gas supplies dry up.“Some companies will be

  • How to Protect Your Retirement Savings When The Market's Bad

    The primary risk that retirees and those approaching retirement face is an obvious one: running out of money. However, a study published in the Journal of Financial Planning suggests reverse mortgages can help retirees protect their portfolios from market dips … Continue reading → The post This Strategy Can Preserve Your Retirement Savings in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.