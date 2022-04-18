The global electrocoating market size is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 5.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. It is a technology used worldwide to achieve high-quality, low-cost finishes at a level of efficiency and environmental compliance no other finishing method approaches. The performance advantages, along with reduced finishing costs, have made it a growing technology that will continue long into the future as new uses and technologies are developed.

However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across all the end-use industries has affected the electrocoating market adversely. The electrocoating market is growing due to the rise in the demand for cost-effective, advanced technology, and stringent government regulations globally.



Cathodic acrylic type is the fastest-growing segment in the electrocoating market in terms of both value and volume.



Cathodic acrylic electrocoating is available in a wide range of glosses and colors to maximize exterior durability, gloss retention, color retention, and corrosion protection. These products are used in the agricultural equipment, lawn & garden equipment, appliances, air-conditioners, and other such applications.



Cathodic acrylic electrocoating is typically used in applications where both UV durability and corrosion protection on ferrous substrates (steel) are desired.Cathodic acrylics are also used in applications where light colors are desired.



The market for cathodic acrylic is projected to further grow due to the increasing demand for low-cost, high-performance, environmentally friendly materials.



Automotive parts & accessories application to be the fastest-growing segment in the electrocoating in terms of both value and volume.



Automotive parts & accessories is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment owing to the increased production of automobiles in emerging economies such as India and China.Automotive original equipment manufacturers produce different types of automotive components which require electrocoating.



Electrocoating, due to its anti-corrosive and humidity resistance properties, acts as a cover for automotive parts like engine covers, bolts & frames, springs & splines, driveshafts, etc. Hence, the growing volume of the automotive sector will have a positive impact on the demand for electrocoating.



Asia Pacific is the leading electrocoating market in terms of both value and volume.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share in the electrocoating market.The growth of the electrocoating market in the region is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate followed by heavy investment across various industries such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture.



Various companies such as PPG Industries, Inc and BASF SE are setting up new plants or expanding their existing electrocoating and resin production units in the Asia Pacific region.The major advantage of shifting production base to the Asian region is the availability of cheap labor and low cost of production.



Over half of the world’s population lives in Asia Pacific countries and this region is increasingly becoming an important global trade and commerce center.

