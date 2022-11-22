U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.28
    +26.34 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,977.50
    +277.22 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,063.02
    +38.51 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.38
    +9.24 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +1.41 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.80
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7860
    -0.0390 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3800
    -0.7160 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,190.02
    +176.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.92
    +9.36 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.05
    +74.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Global Electrolyzer Market to Reach $732 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.45%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrolyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global electrolyzer market reached a value of US$ 421 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$732 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.45% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

An electrolyzer is a system that relies on electricity for carbon-free hydrogen production using renewable and nuclear resources. It comprises pumps, vents, storage tanks, separators, and other components. It is nowadays gaining traction around the world for generating electricity with zero emissions compared to fossil fuels that release harmful gases in the environment. At present, it is available in a wide range of sizes and functions, ranging from small industrial plants installed in shipping containers to large-scale centralized production facilities that can deliver hydrogen via trucks.

Electrolyzer Market Trends:

Due to rising environmental concerns among individuals and increasing awareness about the harmful impact of burning fossil fuels, there is a significant rise in the demand for clean fuels across the globe. This can also be attributed to stringent policies implemented by governing authorities of numerous countries to control greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the automotive industry. Besides this, there is an increase in the adoption of electrolyzers to power hydrogen fuel cell electric trains, buses, trucks, and other vehicles. Moreover, rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are driving the demand for hydrogen refueling stations and electrolyzers.

Apart from this, they are used to supply industrial gas in the steel industry, flat glass plants, and semi-conductor applications. They are also utilized in natural gas grids to lower carbon heating and refineries to remove sulfur from fossil fuels. Furthermore, electrolyzers find applications in the production of green chemicals, such as methanol, fertilizers, ammonia, and liquid jet fuel. Besides this, the increasing adoption of wind and solar panels for electricity generation is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players operating in the industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electrolyzer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, capacity and application.

Breakup by Product:

  • Alkaline Electrolyzer

  • PEM Electrolyzer

  • Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Breakup by Capacity:

  • Less than 500 kW

  • 500 kW to 2 MW

  • Above 2 MW

Breakup by Application:

  • Power Generation

  • Transportation

  • Industry Energy

  • Industry Feedstock

  • Building Heat and Power

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Electrolyzer Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Capacity

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Air Liquide S.A.

  • Air Products

  • Chemicals Inc.

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Cummins Inc.

  • ITM Power plc

  • Linde plc

  • McPhy Energy S.A.

  • Nel ASA

  • Plug Power Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Titanium Tantalum Products Limited

  • Toshiba Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyrls9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electrolyzer-market-to-reach-732-million-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-9-45-301685242.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Plug Power wants to change the world

    By 2030, Plug Power anticipates revenue will reach $20 billion, potentially making it the largest company in Albany region history.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • 2 Overrated Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2023

    Two stocks I would steer clear of today include Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH). Next year will be a crucial one for cannabis producer Tilray Brands. Tilray has been busy with acquisitions and will likely pursue more over the next 12 months.

  • 3 Stocks Billionaires Bought Last Quarter

    It has been a challenging year for investors, but we can all take heart in the fact that some of the world's most renowned investors are finding opportunities in the bear market and are initiating positions in new stocks. Warren Buffett is arguably the most renowned investor of all time, so anytime his Berkshire Hathaway initiates a new position, it makes a splash within the investment community. Buffett has said that it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) shareholders have earned a 32% return over the last year

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly...

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Medtronic Hits Two-Year Low On Quarterly Lag — But Analysts Look For The Bright Spots

    Medtronic reported mixed earnings and lighter-than-expected organic sales growth, leading MDT stock to tumble.

  • Investors Heavily Search PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Here is What You Need to Know

    Paypal (PYPL) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Best Buy stock pops on Q3 earnings beat, improved outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Best Buy following third-quarter earnings.

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.9x Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) may be sending very bearish signals at...

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down Over 90% That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    It's been an especially difficult year for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Innovative businesses that offer industry-changing potential can deliver big gains when the next bull market inevitably arrives. What follows are three remarkable growth stocks beaten down more than 90% from their respective all-time highs that can double your money by 2025.