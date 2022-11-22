Global Electrolyzer Market to Reach $732 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.45%

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrolyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrolyzer market reached a value of US$ 421 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$732 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.45% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An electrolyzer is a system that relies on electricity for carbon-free hydrogen production using renewable and nuclear resources. It comprises pumps, vents, storage tanks, separators, and other components. It is nowadays gaining traction around the world for generating electricity with zero emissions compared to fossil fuels that release harmful gases in the environment. At present, it is available in a wide range of sizes and functions, ranging from small industrial plants installed in shipping containers to large-scale centralized production facilities that can deliver hydrogen via trucks.

Electrolyzer Market Trends:



Due to rising environmental concerns among individuals and increasing awareness about the harmful impact of burning fossil fuels, there is a significant rise in the demand for clean fuels across the globe. This can also be attributed to stringent policies implemented by governing authorities of numerous countries to control greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the automotive industry. Besides this, there is an increase in the adoption of electrolyzers to power hydrogen fuel cell electric trains, buses, trucks, and other vehicles. Moreover, rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are driving the demand for hydrogen refueling stations and electrolyzers.

Apart from this, they are used to supply industrial gas in the steel industry, flat glass plants, and semi-conductor applications. They are also utilized in natural gas grids to lower carbon heating and refineries to remove sulfur from fossil fuels. Furthermore, electrolyzers find applications in the production of green chemicals, such as methanol, fertilizers, ammonia, and liquid jet fuel. Besides this, the increasing adoption of wind and solar panels for electricity generation is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players operating in the industry.

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electrolyzer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, capacity and application.

Breakup by Product:

Alkaline Electrolyzer

PEM Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Breakup by Capacity:

Less than 500 kW

500 kW to 2 MW

Above 2 MW

Breakup by Application:

Power Generation

Transportation

Industry Energy

Industry Feedstock

Building Heat and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

