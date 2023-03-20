Global Electrolyzers Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rising Government Initiatives to Boost Market Growth
The "Electrolyzers Market by Type, Capacity, Application (Mobility, Industrial Applications, Chemical Production, Other Applications) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electrolyzers market is projected to reach $ 4.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2030.
The three main types of electrolyzers are proton exchange membrane (PEM), alkaline, and solid oxide. These electrolyzers function in slightly different ways depending on the electrolyte material involved. Electrolyzers range from small, appliance-size equipment well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that deliver the hydrogen by trucks or be connected to pipelines.
The growth of this market is driven by the proliferation of renewable and nuclear technologies for electricity generation, increasing investments in green energy initiatives, and the increasing government focus on hydrogen technologies.
However, the shortage of raw materials restrains the growth of the global electrolyzers market. The increasing affordability of electrolyzers is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the high energy requirements of electrolyzers are a major challenge for market growth.
In this study, the market is segmented based on type, capacity, application, and geography, including its subsegments and geography. The report has considered five major geographies: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Based on type, the global electrolyzers market is segmented into polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, alkaline electrolyzers, and solid oxide electrolyzers. The polymer electrolyte membrane electrolyzers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for large hydrogen plants and continuous product development by key players.
Based on capacity, the global electrolyzers market is segmented into less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, and more than 2 MW. The less than 500 kW segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the trend toward smaller capacities in applications such as fuel cells for batteries in mobility.
Based on application, the global electrolyzers market is segmented into mobility, industrial applications, chemical production, and other applications. The industrial application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the capability of green hydrogen to replace fossil fuels and the growing use of green hydrogen across all industries.
Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this region is mainly attributed to the rising focus on regulatory policies toward the development of hydrogen networks and their increasing applicability in industrial applications.
Moreover, rising government initiatives to tackle climate change, investments in clean energy technologies, and growing energy consumption further boost market growth.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, capacity, application and geography?
What is the historical market size for the electrolyzers market across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global electrolyzers market?
Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?
What is the competitive landscape for the global electrolyzers market?
What are the recent developments in the global electrolyzers market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global electrolyzers market, and how do they compete with other players?
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Proliferation of Renewable and Nuclear Technologies for Electricity Generation
Increasing Investments in Green Energy Initiatives
Growing Government Focus on Hydrogen Technologies
Market Restraints
Shortage of Raw Materials
Market Opportunities
Increasing Affordability of Electrolyzers
Market Challenges
High Energy Requirements of Electrolyzers
Value Chain Analysis
Upstream Analysis
Downstream Analysis
Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
Plug Power Inc.
CUMMINS INC.
ITM Power PLC
Siemens Energy AG
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & CO. KGAA.
Nel ASA
McPhy Energy
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Sunfire GmbH
H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH
ELOGEN SAS
Pure Energy Centre
Shannxi Hele Titanium Technology Co.,Ltd .
Scope of the Report
Electrolyzers Market, by Type
Alkaline Electrolyzers
Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzers
Solid Oxide Electrolyzers
Electrolyzers Market, by Capacity
More than 2 MW
500 kW to 2 MW
Less than 500 kW
Electrolyzers Market, by Application
Industrial Applications
Refineries
Steel Industry
Glass Plants
Semiconductor Industry
Natural Gas Plants
Other Industrial Applications
Chemical Production
Ammonia Production
Methanol Production
Other Chemical Production
Mobility
Other Applications
Electrolyzers market, by Geography
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
