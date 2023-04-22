U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,133.52
    +3.73 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,808.96
    +22.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,072.46
    +12.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.51
    +1.81 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    +0.58 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.10
    -25.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5700
    +0.0250 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2443
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0960
    -0.1220 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,235.09
    -1,025.27 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.47
    -26.48 (-4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.13
    +11.52 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,564.37
    -93.20 (-0.33%)
     

Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $1.55 Billion by 2028 at a 3.5% CAGR

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

According to the report, the global electronic article surveillance market attained a value of USD 1264 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing concerns regarding retail shrinkage and theft, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 1556.27 million by 2028.

The increasing concerns regarding retail shrinkage and theft, along with the growing need for efficient inventory management and improved customer experience, have contributed to the growth of the global electronic article surveillance market. Efficient inventory management is crucial for retailers to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. EAS systems, particularly those based on RFID technology, enable real-time tracking and monitoring of inventory, streamlining the inventory management process. The rising need for efficient inventory management has bolstered the demand for EAS solutions, contributing to the expansion of the electronic article surveillance market.

Technological advancements in EAS systems, such as the development and adoption of RFID-based solutions, have increased the efficiency and effectiveness of these systems. RFID technology enables improved tracking, faster inventory audits, and enhanced data collection, offering significant benefits over traditional EAS systems.

The increasing adoption of RFID-based EAS solutions has fuelled the growth of the electronic article surveillance market. EAS systems allow retailers to focus on enhancing the customer experience by reducing the time spent on manual inventory tracking and loss prevention efforts. By implementing EAS solutions, retailers can allocate more resources to improving customer service and in-store experience, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. This, in turn, has driven the demand for EAS systems in the retail sector.

The retail sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to factors such as urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences. The expansion of the retail sector has led to an increase in the number of stores, resulting in a greater demand for EAS systems. The need for efficient loss prevention and inventory management solutions in the retail sector has contributed significantly to the growth of the electronic article surveillance market.

Governments worldwide have implemented regulations aimed at reducing retail crime and protecting retailers' profits. Such regulations have increased the adoption of EAS systems in the retail sector, fuelling the growth of the electronic article surveillance market.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of component, type, end use, and region.

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Tags

  • Antennas

  • Deactivators/ Detachers

Market Division by Type

  • Acoustomagnetic

  • Electromagnetic

  • Radio Frequency

  • Microwave

Market Segregation by End Use

  • Apparel and Fashion Accessories Stores

  • Supermarkets and Mass Merchandise Stores

  • Drug and Health Product Stores

  • Others

Market Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Snapshot

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

9 North America Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

10 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

11 Asia Pacific Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

12 Latin America Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

14 Market Dynamics

15 Value Chain Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Johnson Controls

  • ALL-TAG Corporation

  • Ketec, Inc.

  • WG Global GmbH

  • Safegear

  • Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

  • Agon Systems Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrv8bi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-article-surveillance-market-report-2023-2028-sector-to-reach-1-55-billion-by-2028-at-a-3-5-cagr-301804008.html

SOURCE Research and Markets