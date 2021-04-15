Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Markets, 2020-2027 - Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at 18.2 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 30.7 Number of Bills in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy
Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity
Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing
The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment
SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity
ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment
SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP
Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of Business through EBPP
Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of Electronic Billing
Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity
Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth
The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments
Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions
Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth
Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions
Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Electronic Payment
Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth
Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of e-Billing & Payment Market
Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill Payment through Mobile Phones
Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support Growth of Electronic Payments
Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP
Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP
Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets
Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential
Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern
Lack of Common Standards
Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP
EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper
