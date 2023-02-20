U.S. markets closed

Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Report to 2031 - Players Include uBreakiFix, iCracked, Moduslink Global Solutions and Mendtronix

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global electronic equipment repair service market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global electronic equipment repair service market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global electronic equipment repair service market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

  • Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Inc.

  • uBreakiFix

  • iCracked, Inc.

  • Moduslink Global Solutions

  • Mendtronix Inc.

  • The Cableshoppe Inc.

  • Redington Services

  • Electronix Services

  • B2X CARE SOLUTIONS GMBH

  • Quest International, Inc.

  • Quanzhou Journey Bags Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Key Market Indicators
5.4.1. Overall Electronic Equipment Market Overview
5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6. Value Chain Analysis
5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.9. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031
5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Mn)

6. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
6.1. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Product Type, 2017 - 2031
6.1.1. Consumer Electronics
6.1.1.1. Smartphones and Mobile Phones
6.1.1.2. Televisions
6.1.1.3. Set-top Boxes
6.1.1.4. Tablets
6.1.1.5. PC Sets
6.1.1.6. Notebooks & Laptops
6.1.1.7. Others (Music Players, Routers, etc.)
6.1.2. Home Appliances
6.1.2.1. Refrigerators
6.1.2.2. Air Conditioners & Coolers
6.1.2.3. Microwaves
6.1.2.4. Mixers, Grinders & Food Processors
6.1.2.5. Washing Machines
6.1.2.6. Others (Iron, Dish Washers, etc.)
6.1.3. Medical Equipment
6.1.3.1. Medical Monitors
6.1.3.2. Lab Equipment
6.1.3.3. Dental Clinic Equipment
6.1.3.4. Ventilators
6.1.3.5. CT Scanners
6.1.3.6. Others (Respiration Pumps, Sterilizers, etc.)
6.1.4. Industrial Equipment
6.1.4.1. Laser Equipment
6.1.4.2. Voltmeters
6.1.4.3. Pulse & Signal Generators
6.1.4.4. Frequency Counters
6.1.4.5. Machineries
6.1.4.6. Motors & Generators
6.1.4.7. Others (Cleaners, Printers, etc.)
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Product Type

7. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category
7.1. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Service Type, 2017 - 2031
7.1.1. In Warranty
7.1.2. Out of Warranty
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Service Type

8. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By End Use
8.1. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Price, 2017 - 2031
8.1.1. Industrial or Commercial
8.1.2. Residential
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End Use

9. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
9.1. Global Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Region, 2017 - 2031
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. Europe
9.1.3. Asia Pacific
9.1.4. Middle East & Africa
9.1.5. South America
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region

10. North America Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
15.2. Market Share Analysis-2021 (%)
15.3. Company Profile

16. Key Takeaway

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iik162

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


