U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.01
    +31.05 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,437.58
    +135.65 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,561.69
    +72.76 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.34
    -11.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    +1.83 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.50
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    -0.47 (-2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    +0.0530 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2439
    -0.0103 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9390
    +2.4950 (+1.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,396.53
    +314.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.57
    -0.27 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Global Electronic Grade IPA Market to 2027 - Featuring Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil and LG Chem Among Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Grade IPA Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global electronic grade IPA market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The growing usage of electronic grade isopropanol in electronics drying and other sectors is propelling the market.

Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) produced for the electronics sector is known as IPA SE. Tokuyama IPA SE has a purity rate of over 99.99%, due to an integrated process that eliminates contaminants in IPA, which is made using a unique technique in which water and propylene react immediately.

The global electronic grade IPA market is segmented based on type and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into Purity, 99.99%, Purity, <_9_99___ based="based" on="on" application_="application_" the="the" electronic="electronic" grade="grade" ipa="ipa" market="market" is="is" segmented="segmented" into="into" semiconductor="semiconductor" industry_="industry_" pcbs_="pcbs_" lcd="lcd" cleaning_="cleaning_" and="and" others_="others_" />
Geographically, the global electronic grade IPA market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global electronic grade IPA market include Mitsui Chemicals, ExxonMobil Corp., The Dow Chemical Co., Tokuyama Corp., and LG Chem Ltd.

Market Segmentation

  • Global Electronic Grade IPA Market Research and Analysis by Type

  • Global Electronic Grade IPA Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global electronic grade IPA market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global electronic grade IPA market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global electronic grade IPA market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities

4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Electronic Grade IPA Market By Type
4.1.1. Purity, 99.99%
4.1.2. Purity, <_9_99__br />4.2. Global Electronic Grade IPA Market by Application
4.2.1. Semiconductor Industry
4.2.2. PCBs
4.2.3. LCD Cleaning
4.2.4. Other

5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles
6.1. Dow Chemical
6.2. ExxonMobil
6.3. Isu Chemical
6.4. Jiangsu Denoir Technology
6.5. KMG Electronic Chemicals
6.6. LCY Chemical
6.7. LG Chem
6.8. Mitsui Chemicals
6.9. Tokuyama

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2344v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-grade-ipa-market-to-2027---featuring-dow-chemical-exxonmobil-and-lg-chem-among-others-301535225.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Ford beats earnings estimates amid auto inflation, EV push

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Ford.

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Why Teladoc Health's Latest Earnings Call Was So Disappointing

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell hard after U.S. stock markets closed on Wednesday in response to a dismal first-quarter earnings call. Using smartphones to connect patients with doctors is a minor challenge that at least a dozen of Teladoc's competitors can handle. With this fear of commoditization in mind, Teladoc Health boldly acquired a chronic-care management business called Livongo Health for $18.5 billion in 2020.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    Amidst rising inflation, telecom giants AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are appealing investments. AT&T and Verizon both stand to gain from this burgeoning need for connectivity. AT&T is at an inflection point in its storied history.

  • Twitter posts revenue miss, earnings beat amid Musk buyout deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for Twitter as well as the outlook for the social media platform amid the Elon Musk deal.

  • Cathie Wood-Bet Teladoc Sinks in Worst Drop Ever on Grim Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., the digital health provider that’s backed by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management LLC, cratered after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulg

  • Apple Earnings Preview: iPhone Demand, Buybacks, Revenue Outlook In Focus

    Surging inflation, supply chain disruptions and chip shortages may have hit Apple's product sales over the March quarter, but iPhone demand is expected to remain firm.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DIRECTOR NOMINEE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Both Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) are expanding rapidly while maintaining their competitive edge, and each company's valuation has fallen to a bargain price. Coinbase is one of the leading crypto trading platforms, with more than 89 million users and $278 billion in assets on the platform. Because of this leadership, the company was able to capitalize on the explosion of trading in cryptocurrency.

  • Merck stock pops on earnings beat, COVID treatment sales

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Merck.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    The stock market is more dynamic than you probably realize. History has consistently shown that, due to innovation and execution, today's largest publicly traded companies are unlikely to retain their pedestal position for a significant length of time. As an example, just one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in 1999 is still in the top 10 (Microsoft).

  • U.S. GDP unexpectedly contracted 1.4% in Q1

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on the unexpected decline in U.S. GDP.