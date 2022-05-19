U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Global Electronic Nose Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Nose Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global electronic nose market reached a value of US$ 18.73 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.18 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Electronic noses, also known as e-noses, refer to electronic sensing systems designed to detect odors and flavors. They comprise a sampling system, a pattern classification system, and an array of chemical gas sensors that generate numerous signals when confronted with a gas, odor, or vapor. They are primarily used for quality evaluation, maturity detection, and species identification in fruits and vegetable testing. They are also utilized in odor detection, raw material inspection, quality signing, and sprinkling process management. In recent years, electronic noses have gained immense popularity across various industries, including food and beverage (F&B), healthcare, waste management, military and defense, automotive, cosmetics and personal care, packaging, and consumer electronics.

Electronic Nose Market Trends:

Electronic noses are extensively used in quality assurance and quality control. As a result, the escalating consumer demand for high-quality products represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of electronic noses in the food industry for quality control, process monitoring, shelf-life investigation, freshness evaluation, and authenticity assessment is augmenting the product demand.

Additionally, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations to encourage the implementation of precautionary measures to ensure a safe working environment in an industrial setup. Along with this, the growing safety concerns among the workers are accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies, such as electronic noses, that mimic the human senses.

Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to launch miniaturized versions of electronic noses to expand their consumer base and gain a competitive edge. They are developing compact, portable, and cost-efficient electronic noses to offer accurate results in an open-air environment, thereby propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rising product usage to detect leakage of hazardous gases, increasing biomedical applications, and improvements in the supportive technological infrastructure, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aernos Inc., AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Alpha Mos, Chromatotec Inc., Comon Invent B.V., Electronic Sensor Technology Inc., Envirosuite Limited, Odotech Inc., Plasmion GmbH, Sensigent, Stratuscent Inc. and The eNose Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global electronic nose market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic nose market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global electronic nose market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Electronic Nose Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Embedded Sensors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Portable Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology Type
7.1 Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors (MOS)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Quartz Crystal Microbalance (QCM)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Conducting Polymers (CP)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Military and Defense
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Healthcare
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Food and Beverage
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Waste Management (Environmental Monitoring)
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Aernos Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Alpha Mos
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Chromatotec Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Comon Invent B.V.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Envirosuite Limited
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Odotech Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Plasmion GmbH
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Sensigent
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Stratuscent Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 The eNose Company
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ysraa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-nose-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301551134.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

