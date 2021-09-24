U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Global Electronic Paper (E-Paper) Display Market Report 2021: Market is Forecasted to Surpass $5.02 Billion in 2024, Rising at a CAGR of 23.05%

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Paper (E-Paper) Display Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic paper display market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.05% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The market is forecasted to be valued at US$5.02 billion in 2024.

Growth in the electronic paper display market was driven by several factors like increasing internet users, surging deforestation, rising e-reader population and increasing air transportation volume.

The market is expected to face certain trends such as escalating demand for e-books and the growing adoption of electronic shelf labels. The global e-paper display market growth is also predicted to face certain challenges due to the higher cost of e-paper displays as compared to normal paper.

The global electronic paper display market can be segmented into the following categories on the basis of product: e-reader and electronic shelf label. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by the e-reader segment, followed by the electronic shelf label segment.

The global e-paper display market by technology can be segmented into the following segments: electrophoretic, electrowetting and cholesteric LCD. The dominant share of the market in 2019 was held by electrophoretic segment, followed by electrowetting and cholesteric LCD segment.

In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Factors like increasing investments in the e-paper display market, rising e-reader population, growing concerns for the environment and rising technological advancements in e-paper technologies enabled North America to hold a dominant share in 2019 and further years as well.

Scope of the report:

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global electronic paper display market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

  • The major regional markets (North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (E Ink Holdings, LG Display, Delta Electronics, NEC Corporation, FlexEnable and CLEARink Displays) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Electronic Paper (E-Paper)
1.2 Technologies of Electronic Paper Display
1.3 Application of Electronic Paper Display

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy
2.2 Affect on Newspaper Industry
2.3 Influence on Education System

3. Market Analysis
3.1 Global E-Paper Display Market by Value
3.2 Global E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global E-Paper Display Market by Product
3.3.1 Global E-Reader Display Market by Value
3.3.2 Global E-Reader Display Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label Display Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Electronic Shelf Label Display Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Other E-paper Display Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Other E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global E-Paper Display Market by Technology
3.4.1 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Electrophoretic E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value
3.4.3 Global Electrowetting E-Paper Display Market by Value
3.4.4 Global Electrowetting E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value
3.4.5 Global Cholesteric LCD E-Paper Display Market by Value
3.4.6 Global Cholesteric LCD E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value
3.4.7 Global Other E-Paper Display Technology Market by Value
3.4.8 Global Other E-Paper Display Technology Market Forecast by Value
3.5 Global E-Paper Display Market by Region

4. Regional Market
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America E-Paper Display Market by Value
4.1.2 North America E-Paper Display Market Forecast by Value
4.2 Europe
4.3 Asia Pacific
4.4 ROW

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Internet Users
5.1.2 Surging Deforestation
5.1.3 Escalating E-Reader Population
5.1.4 Increasing Air Transportation Volume
5.1.5 Adoption of E-Paper Display in Healthcare Industry
5.1.6 Rising Adoption of Digital Technologies
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Surging Demand for E-Books
5.2.2 Rising Adoption of Electronic Shelf Labels
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Higher Cost as Compared to Papers

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players
6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison - Key Players

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Business Overview
7.2 Financial Overview
7.3 Business Strategies

  • CLEARink Displays

  • Delta Electronics

  • E Ink Holdings

  • FlexEnable

  • LG Display

  • NEC Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6m1ro

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


