Global Electronic Security Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic security market reached a value of US$ 36.43 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Electronic security refers to a system of integrated electronic circuits that are used to ensure the physical security of an enclosed space. It is designed to deny access to unauthorized individuals from physically entering a building or accessing stored information. It uses both power and mechanical components, such as access control, surveillance through close-circuit televisions (CCTVs), fire alarms and intrusion control systems. It provides users with elaborate surveillance that enables them to monitor entry points and minimize both property damages and inventory losses by taking timely action. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various sectors, including residential, government, transportation, banking, healthcare, hospitality and retail.



Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing automation across industries, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising instances of property thefts and break-ins are acting as another major factor contributing to the market growth. Both government and private organizations are employing electronic security solutions to monitor the occurrence of terrorist activities, such as contraband smuggling, shoot-outs and bombings in high risk and sensitive locations. In line with this, the rising inclination of the authorities toward securing public transportation and infrastructures, such as power grids, water plants and oil and gas facilities, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, widespread adoption of electronic security systems in shopping malls, residential apartments and commercial buildings, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Individuals are using these systems for access control, surveillance, fire detection, maintenance of attendance records and internet monitoring.

Story continues

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electronics security market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, service type and end-use-sector.



Breakup by Product Type:

Surveillance System

Access Control System

Intrusion Detection System

Alarming System

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Installation Services

Managed Services

Consulting Services

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Government

Residential

Transportation

Banking

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Axis Communications (Canon Inc.), ADT Security Services Inc. (Apollo Global Management Inc.), Bosch Security Systems Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Tyco International (Johnson Controls), Lockheed Martin Corporation, OSI Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global electronic security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic security market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global electronic security market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Electronic Security Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Surveillance System

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Access Control System

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Intrusion Detection System

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Alarming System

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service Type

7.1 Installation Services

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Managed Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Consulting Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Government

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Banking

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Hospitality

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Retail

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Axis Communications (Canon Inc.)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 ADT Security Services Inc. (Apollo Global Management Inc.)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bosch Security Systems Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 FLIR Systems Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Hitachi Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 IBM Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 OSI Systems

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Siemens AG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Thales Group

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csh2ro

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



