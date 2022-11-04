U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

The Global Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market is expected to grow by $1.00 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market 2022-2026
The analyst has been monitoring the electronic table games (ETG) market and it is poised to grow by $1.00 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period. Our report on the electronic table games (ETG) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing per capita income, increasing demand for recreational activities in emerging economies, and growing popularity of online casinos.
The electronic table games (ETG) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The electronic table games (ETG) market is segmented as below:
By End-user
â€¢ Casino
â€¢ Gaming parlours
â€¢ Others

By Geographical Landscape
â€¢ North America
â€¢ Europe
â€¢ APAC
â€¢ South America
â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the technological advancements in ETG as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic table games (ETG) market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for multi-terminal table games and relaxed legislative reforms pertaining to the operation of casinos will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electronic table games (ETG) market covers the following areas:
â€¢ Electronic table games (ETG) market sizing
â€¢ Electronic table games (ETG) market forecast
â€¢ Electronic table games (ETG) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic table games (ETG) market vendors that include Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, IPG International, Jackpot Digital Inc., PlayAGS Inc., Sand Hills Casino, Scientific Games LLC, Spintec d.o.o. , Tableswin S.r.l, Tangiamo Touch Technology AB, Weike Gaming Technology, NOVOMATIC AG, and TCSJOHNHUXLEY. Also, the electronic table games (ETG) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-electronic-table-games-etg-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-1-00-bn-during-2022-2026--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-7-42-during-the-forecast-period-301668501.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

