U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.00
    +41.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,575.00
    +284.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,942.25
    +183.25 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    +18.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.10
    -1.33 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.14
    -1.16 (-5.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3230
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,194.00
    +2,917.14 (+5.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.46
    +50.36 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.81
    +82.94 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Electronic Test & Measurement Software Market Report 2021: Open-architecture-based Software Solutions for Integrated Testing

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Test & Measurement Software Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic T&M market is estimated to experience an approximate 4.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to grow once the impact of COVID-19 eases out in 2021 and beyond.

Some of the key market trends prevailing in the electronic T&M market include:

  • The communications and defense sectors provide growth opportunities for software test solutions with focus on big data analysis.

  • The need for software test solutions is gaining traction in research & development applications for faster verification analysis.

  • China has recovered faster than other nations across the globe leading to higher growth in the APAC region.

  • The GP test software segment is expected to continue to dominate the market with 88.8% of the total market share in 2020.

  • USB-based general purpose instruments are important for verification and quick analysis with plug-and-play option. For example, faster analysis is being offered with the latest USB 3.0 that provides data rates up to 280 megabits per second.

Research Highlights

  • In-depth analysis with market sizing of product segments, which are General Purpose (GP) Test Software (Oscilloscopes, Digital Multimeters, Signal Generators, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Power Meters, Logic Analyzers, Electronic Counters, One-box testers, Bit Error Rate Testers (BERT), Protocol Analyzers), and Data Acquisition (DAQ) Software (PCI, PXI, USB, Ethernet, VXI, Proprietary standard DAQ equipment).

  • Regional perspective of the demand pattern in various advanced and emerging markets, namely North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

  • End-user analysis of Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation (A&T), Aerospace/Defense (A&D), Academic, Electronics, Life Sciences, Energy, and Other (Process Manufacturing, Chemicals & Materials, Food & Beverages) industries.

  • Segment market growth is forecasted and an in-depth analysis of the competitive situation including vendors' market shares is included.

Key Issues Addressed

  • Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the electronics test and measurement market?

  • How does the demand vary by products, and will it be consistent for the next 7 years?

  • Which of the end-user industry will generate the highest demand for electronic test equipment?

  • Is the software offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Electronic Test & Measurement (T&M) Software Industry

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Electronic T&M Software Industry Scope of Analysis

  • Electronic T&M Software Industry Segmentation

  • Key Growth Metrics for Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Distribution Channels for Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Growth Drivers for Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Growth Driver Analysis for Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Growth Restraints for Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Growth Restraint Analysis for Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Forecast Assumptions - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Percent Revenue by Product Type - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Revenue Forecast - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Product - GP Test Software

  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Competitive Environment - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Revenue Share - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Revenue Share Analysis - Electronic T&M Software Industry

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Purpose Test Software

  • Key Growth Metrics for GP Test Software

  • Revenue Forecast - GP Test Software

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Product - GP Test Software

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - GP Test Software

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Data Acquisition Software

  • Key Growth Metrics for DAQ Software

  • Revenue Forecast - DAQ Software

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - DAQ Software

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Electronic T&M Software Industry

  • Open-architecture-based Software Solutions for Integrated Testing, 2020

  • Effective Software Testing Solutions for Increasing 5G Deployments

  • Partnership with System Integrators to offer Customized and Integrated Hardware and Software Test Solutions, 2020

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2ihtl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Target for Marvell

    We reviewed the charts of Marvell Technologies on Aug. 27 and wrote that MRVL could weaken in the coming days, "but if the selling is not real aggressive this pullback may be a buying opportunity. A lower shadow on a candlestick chart will be a positive development.

  • Bitcoin’s Rally to $90K has Begun

    Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) Analysis

  • Lithium Prices Are Soaring, Sparking More Deals for Key Battery Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is having a moment -- and record prices won’t deter the flurry of deals for the key battery metal.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoA number of acquisitions of lithium miners have bee

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and traders weighed the prospect of the U.S. releasing crude from its strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagine

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 Reasons Qualcomm's Acquisition of Veoneer Could Make It an Unstoppable Connected Car Stock

    Often running on chips and circuitry that are decades old, many automakers are scrambling to get their models up to date with the latest in connectivity, electric drivetrains, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). To that end, it shouldn't go unnoticed that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and investment firm SSW Partners just reached a definitive agreement to acquire auto tech company Veoneer (NYSE: VNE). The deal values the small technologist at $4.5 billion (to be paid as $37 per share in cash to Veoneer shareholders).

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Companies strike $1.9B Colorado natural gas pipeline deal but investor Icahn says they're overpaying

    The 2,160-mile pipeline network and natural gas hub near Meeker found a new buyer after Berkshire Hathaway walked away.

  • Bitcoin’s Technical Bias Flips Bullish as Price Climbs Above Descending Trendline

    The breakout is backed by a pick up in trading volumes and accumulation by whale investors.

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.