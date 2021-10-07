Global Electronic Test & Measurement Software Market Report 2021: Open-architecture-based Software Solutions for Integrated Testing

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Test & Measurement Software Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic T&M market is estimated to experience an approximate 4.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to grow once the impact of COVID-19 eases out in 2021 and beyond.

Some of the key market trends prevailing in the electronic T&M market include:

The communications and defense sectors provide growth opportunities for software test solutions with focus on big data analysis.

The need for software test solutions is gaining traction in research & development applications for faster verification analysis.

China has recovered faster than other nations across the globe leading to higher growth in the APAC region.

The GP test software segment is expected to continue to dominate the market with 88.8% of the total market share in 2020.

USB-based general purpose instruments are important for verification and quick analysis with plug-and-play option. For example, faster analysis is being offered with the latest USB 3.0 that provides data rates up to 280 megabits per second.

Research Highlights

In-depth analysis with market sizing of product segments, which are General Purpose (GP) Test Software (Oscilloscopes, Digital Multimeters, Signal Generators, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Power Meters, Logic Analyzers, Electronic Counters, One-box testers, Bit Error Rate Testers (BERT), Protocol Analyzers), and Data Acquisition (DAQ) Software (PCI, PXI, USB, Ethernet, VXI, Proprietary standard DAQ equipment).

Regional perspective of the demand pattern in various advanced and emerging markets, namely North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

End-user analysis of Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation (A&T), Aerospace/Defense (A&D), Academic, Electronics, Life Sciences, Energy, and Other (Process Manufacturing, Chemicals & Materials, Food & Beverages) industries.

Segment market growth is forecasted and an in-depth analysis of the competitive situation including vendors' market shares is included.

Key Issues Addressed

Story continues

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the electronics test and measurement market?

How does the demand vary by products, and will it be consistent for the next 7 years?

Which of the end-user industry will generate the highest demand for electronic test equipment?

Is the software offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Electronic Test & Measurement (T&M) Software Industry

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Electronic T&M Software Industry Scope of Analysis

Electronic T&M Software Industry Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for Electronic T&M Software Industry

Distribution Channels for Electronic T&M Software Industry

Growth Drivers for Electronic T&M Software Industry

Growth Driver Analysis for Electronic T&M Software Industry

Growth Restraints for Electronic T&M Software Industry

Growth Restraint Analysis for Electronic T&M Software Industry

Forecast Assumptions - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Percent Revenue by Product Type - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Revenue Forecast - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Revenue Forecast by Sub-Product - GP Test Software

Revenue Forecast by Region - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Competitive Environment - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Revenue Share - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Revenue Share Analysis - Electronic T&M Software Industry

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Purpose Test Software

Key Growth Metrics for GP Test Software

Revenue Forecast - GP Test Software

Revenue Forecast by Sub-Product - GP Test Software

Revenue Forecast Analysis - GP Test Software

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Data Acquisition Software

Key Growth Metrics for DAQ Software

Revenue Forecast - DAQ Software

Revenue Forecast Analysis - DAQ Software

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Electronic T&M Software Industry

Open-architecture-based Software Solutions for Integrated Testing, 2020

Effective Software Testing Solutions for Increasing 5G Deployments

Partnership with System Integrators to offer Customized and Integrated Hardware and Software Test Solutions, 2020

6. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2ihtl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



