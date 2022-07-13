Global Electronic Warfare (EW) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% By 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Electronic Warfare (EW) and Forecasts Market Segment by Category, (Electronic Support, Electronic Protection, Electronic Attack) Market Segment by Portable Systems (Self-protection EW Suite, Directed Energy Weapons, Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM), Anti-radiation Missiles, IR Missile Warning Systems (MWS), Laser Warning Systems (LWS), Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening Materials, Radar Warning Receivers (RWR), Counter UAV Systems, Interference Mitigation Systems, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Weapons, Other Portable Systems) Market Segment by Platform ( Ground, Air, Naval, Other) , PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global electronic warfare (EW) market was valued at US$18040 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Electronic Warfare Has Been a Component of Modern Conflict

Electronic warfare has always been a part of modern warfare, but it has advanced far beyond jamming radios. Electronic warfare systems are increasingly capable of sensing, exploiting, and manipulating the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS). EW is becoming a priority and a development focus as a relatively inexpensive and easily implemented means of interrupting the operation of an enemy's radar and other systems, as well as shielding one's own equivalent systems from interference. With so much modern technology relying on the electromagnetic spectrum, the war for electrical superiority is constantly waged on the airwaves. In modern warfare military personnel heavily rely on the EMS for navigation, positioning, communications, and other capabilities

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ew-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Story continues

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market?

In all industries worldwide, COVID affected supply chains. The military industry is often resilient to global commercial shocks, although cushion defense characteristics have faded in recent years. Although it is still too early to predict precisely whether the industry is flat, shrinking or growing unaffected by the global pandemic, it is very important that defense companies identify what the major impact points are and assess the potential of defense undertakings to influence business plans, supply chains and the underlying lines. This will help to form steps to prevent the storm from happening to companies. Supply side shocks may be one of the most obvious outcomes of the defense pandemic. The initial victims of this pandemic are companies which are based in nations that are hardly touched by the virus or are dependent on supply chains in the countries concerned.

The supplier chain and resource patterns of DTIB will also effect the production, since supply side limitations are more likely to be facing production waits with branching supply networks. The European DTIB has a fair number of branching supply chains with a final platform or solution of multiple components and subsystems from different suppliers.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 502+ page report provides 336 tables and 325 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global electronic warfare (EW) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Electronic Warfare (EW). Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including category, portable systems, platform and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing electronic warfare (EW) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Defense Authorities Are Increasingly Focusing On Modernising Their Armed Forces.

The ability to utilize contemporary warfare capabilities is the ultimate gauge of military power in the modern day. Furthermore, new military technologies enable a country to defend its citizens against all enemies, including foreign and domestic opponents. As a result, defence ministries and authorities in key countries are focusing on upgrading existing weapons, equipment, battle warships, and planes to re-shape armed force warfare tactics. Furthermore, with the introduction of digital and networked warfare technologies, military forces around the world are emphasizing the importance of being effectively connected across large distances. This enables forces to employ offensive electronic warfare assets to neutralise, degrade, or eliminate adversary combat capabilities. Combined, these factors are expected to propel the electronic warfare industry forward during the forecast period.

Surveillance, Intelligence, And Self-Defense Capabilities Are Becoming Increasingly Important.

The global use of enhanced surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities has expanded as a result of the rise in digital and cybersecurity threats and attacks. Electronic warfare has begun to be implemented by defence organisations around the world in order to acquire enhanced situational awareness and retain defence supremacy on land, sea, and air. The US Navy, for example, tested a self-protection system for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol jet in April 2021. The self-protection system may deploy an AN/ALE-55 towed decoy to deflect radar-homing missiles away from aircraft while also jamming opposing radars. Electronic warfare systems with self-protection capabilities are being developed by defence industries to better protect aeroplanes, satellites, naval ships, and military vehicles from electronic and radar attacks. Defense organisations can use advanced electronic warfare equipment to respond quickly to enemy attacks

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ew-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

New-Generation Air and Missile Defence Systems Are Being Developed.

The development of high-tech new-generation missiles poses a significant danger to important locations and platforms such as military airbases and ships. Nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and high-speed cruise missiles are among the latest developments. Various countries are working on sophisticated weapons that can counter high-end air defence systems including the medium extended air defence system (MEADS), Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3), and the S-400. India, China, and Russia have developed hypersonic missiles that are tough for missile defence systems to intercept. The BrahMos missile, developed jointly by India and Russia, is difficult to intercept by earlier missile defence systems. As a result of these advances, new-generation high-speed air defence electronic warfare systems are now required. Governments throughout the world are concentrating their efforts on the development of stealth aircraft while also investing considerably in improved surveillance systems to counter stealth technology.

Visualization Tools Could Be the Future of Electronic Warfare

In recent years, the electromagnetic spectrum environment has gotten increasingly complex. Since the Cold War, electronic warfare and the jamming of radio signals have been a major concern, and the development of transmitters, jammers, and overall devices has made comprehending and planning impacts even more complex for operators and commanders. As a result, some feel that the development of visualisation tools that conceptualise the non-physical impacts in the electromagnetic spectrum will be required in the future of electronic warfare .

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the electronic warfare (EW) market are BAE Systems Plc, Boeing company, Elbit Systems Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales SA, Saab AB, Leonardo SpA,, L3harris, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Cohort Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp,, General Dynamics Corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Leidos), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Cobham Ltd, SRC Inc., ASELSAN, Terma ltd, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the EW market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Defense Security Sector ; please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Dev Visavadia

PR at Visiongain Reports Limited

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com



