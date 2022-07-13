U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    +12.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,050.00
    +84.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,826.75
    +47.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.80
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.85
    +1.01 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.23
    +1.06 (+4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0930
    +0.2710 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,826.06
    +158.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.05
    -3.33 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.70
    -41.16 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Global Electronic Warfare (EW) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% By 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·8 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2021-2031. It includes profiles of Electronic Warfare (EW) and Forecasts Market Segment by Category, (Electronic Support, Electronic Protection, Electronic Attack) Market Segment by Portable Systems (Self-protection EW Suite, Directed Energy Weapons, Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM), Anti-radiation Missiles, IR Missile Warning Systems (MWS), Laser Warning Systems (LWS), Electromagnetic Shielding/Hardening Materials, Radar Warning Receivers (RWR), Counter UAV Systems, Interference Mitigation Systems, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Weapons, Other Portable Systems) Market Segment by Platform ( Ground, Air, Naval, Other) , PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global electronic warfare (EW) market was valued at US$18040 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Electronic Warfare Has Been a Component of Modern Conflict

Electronic warfare has always been a part of modern warfare, but it has advanced far beyond jamming radios. Electronic warfare systems are increasingly capable of sensing, exploiting, and manipulating the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS). EW is becoming a priority and a development focus as a relatively inexpensive and easily implemented means of interrupting the operation of an enemy's radar and other systems, as well as shielding one's own equivalent systems from interference. With so much modern technology relying on the electromagnetic spectrum, the war for electrical superiority is constantly waged on the airwaves. In modern warfare military personnel heavily rely on the EMS for navigation, positioning, communications, and other capabilities

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ew-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Electronic Warfare (EW) Market?

In all industries worldwide, COVID affected supply chains. The military industry is often resilient to global commercial shocks, although cushion defense characteristics have faded in recent years. Although it is still too early to predict precisely whether the industry is flat, shrinking or growing unaffected by the global pandemic, it is very important that defense companies identify what the major impact points are and assess the potential of defense undertakings to influence business plans, supply chains and the underlying lines. This will help to form steps to prevent the storm from happening to companies. Supply side shocks may be one of the most obvious outcomes of the defense pandemic. The initial victims of this pandemic are companies which are based in nations that are hardly touched by the virus or are dependent on supply chains in the countries concerned.

The supplier chain and resource patterns of DTIB will also effect the production, since supply side limitations are more likely to be facing production waits with branching supply networks. The European DTIB has a fair number of branching supply chains with a final platform or solution of multiple components and subsystems from different suppliers.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 502+ page report provides 336 tables and 325 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global electronic warfare (EW) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Electronic Warfare (EW). Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including category, portable systems, platform and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing electronic warfare (EW) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Defense Authorities Are Increasingly Focusing On Modernising Their Armed Forces.

The ability to utilize contemporary warfare capabilities is the ultimate gauge of military power in the modern day. Furthermore, new military technologies enable a country to defend its citizens against all enemies, including foreign and domestic opponents. As a result, defence ministries and authorities in key countries are focusing on upgrading existing weapons, equipment, battle warships, and planes to re-shape armed force warfare tactics. Furthermore, with the introduction of digital and networked warfare technologies, military forces around the world are emphasizing the importance of being effectively connected across large distances. This enables forces to employ offensive electronic warfare assets to neutralise, degrade, or eliminate adversary combat capabilities. Combined, these factors are expected to propel the electronic warfare industry forward during the forecast period.

Surveillance, Intelligence, And Self-Defense Capabilities Are Becoming Increasingly Important.

The global use of enhanced surveillance, intelligence, and self-protection capabilities has expanded as a result of the rise in digital and cybersecurity threats and attacks. Electronic warfare has begun to be implemented by defence organisations around the world in order to acquire enhanced situational awareness and retain defence supremacy on land, sea, and air. The US Navy, for example, tested a self-protection system for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol jet in April 2021. The self-protection system may deploy an AN/ALE-55 towed decoy to deflect radar-homing missiles away from aircraft while also jamming opposing radars. Electronic warfare systems with self-protection capabilities are being developed by defence industries to better protect aeroplanes, satellites, naval ships, and military vehicles from electronic and radar attacks. Defense organisations can use advanced electronic warfare equipment to respond quickly to enemy attacks

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ew-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Where are the market opportunities?

New-Generation Air and Missile Defence Systems Are Being Developed.

The development of high-tech new-generation missiles poses a significant danger to important locations and platforms such as military airbases and ships. Nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and high-speed cruise missiles are among the latest developments. Various countries are working on sophisticated weapons that can counter high-end air defence systems including the medium extended air defence system (MEADS), Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3), and the S-400. India, China, and Russia have developed hypersonic missiles that are tough for missile defence systems to intercept. The BrahMos missile, developed jointly by India and Russia, is difficult to intercept by earlier missile defence systems. As a result of these advances, new-generation high-speed air defence electronic warfare systems are now required. Governments throughout the world are concentrating their efforts on the development of stealth aircraft while also investing considerably in improved surveillance systems to counter stealth technology.

Visualization Tools Could Be the Future of Electronic Warfare

In recent years, the electromagnetic spectrum environment has gotten increasingly complex. Since the Cold War, electronic warfare and the jamming of radio signals have been a major concern, and the development of transmitters, jammers, and overall devices has made comprehending and planning impacts even more complex for operators and commanders. As a result, some feel that the development of visualisation tools that conceptualise the non-physical impacts in the electromagnetic spectrum will be required in the future of electronic warfare.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the electronic warfare (EW) market are BAE Systems Plc, Boeing company, Elbit Systems Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales SA, Saab AB, Leonardo SpA,, L3harris, Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Cohort Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp,, General Dynamics Corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Leidos), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Cobham Ltd, SRC Inc., ASELSAN, Terma ltd, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain’s study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the EW market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Defense Security Sector; please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald's franchises

    Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Mullen Shares Pop On Cargo Van Deal With Amazon Delivery Services Partner DelPack

    Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has signed a binding agreement with DelPack Logistics LLC (DPL) for cargo vans. DelPack is an Amazon.Com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Delivery Service Partner. Under the agreement, DPL will purchase up to 600 Mullen Class 2 EV cargo vans over the next 18 months. The 600 Class 2 EV Cargo Vans will be fully homologated for the U.S. The first 300 fully homologated for the U.S. Mullen Class 2 EV Cargo Vans can be delivered to DPL by Nov. 30, 2022. "DelPack is a lea

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • Putin Wants Europe to Panic Over Gas Supplies. Mission Accomplished.

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is down for maintenance. Russia wants the world guessing about whether it will keep supplying gas going forward, writes Margarita M. Balmaceda.

  • Travel: Staffing issues in Europe are leading to major chaos at airports

    David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why there's so much chaos for those traveling within Europe and how some airports are responding.

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency The predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Google to Slow Hiring for Rest of This Year

    Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tells employees in memo to be “more entrepreneurial” as search giant becomes the latest tech company to either pull back on new hires or trim staff.

  • Google chief says company will slow hiring for rest of 2022 and 2023 amid ‘uncertain global economic outlook’

    Google will focus hiring for ‘engineering, technical and other critical roles’ for rest of this year and 2023

  • Commodity Rout Erases 1.2 Trillion In Mining Stock Value

    The commodity supercycle which saw key metals skyrocket in recent years may be coming to an end as recession fears begin to weigh on demand

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Microsoft and Gopuff Are Latest Tech Firms to Cut Jobs

    Microsoft is cutting a small percentage of its staff, the latest in a string of layoffs by high-profile tech companies. The software maker said it is cutting a number of positions, affecting less than 1% of its total workforce. Microsoft, which employed about 181,000 people as of June 2021, is making the cuts as a part of a regular adjustment at the start of its fiscal year, a spokesman said.