Global Electronic Warfare Market Report 2022: Featuring Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon & More

Developing Next-generation Information Warfare Systems is a growing opportunity for electronic warfare companies. At the same time, there will be an increasing market for developing integrated solutions for counter-information hacking systems, developing machine learning algorithms to identify and kill cyber threats, and improving hardware to restrict cyber threats arising from firmware, malware and software-defined components.
The future scope of electronic warfare is going to be for software developers, malware security developers, integrators and service providers. In software, the demand for machine learning algorithms, software-defined radio, software programs for antennae, data analytics and cyber security solutions will be in demand.
As the digital footprint is increasing in operating electronic warfare, the danger of cyber attacks, intrusion and threat of malfunctioning will increase. To avert that companies developing next-generation electronic warfare solutions are researching and developing solutions for integrating electronic warfare components with cyber security solutions. The necessary actions are taken in data encryption, using secured communication channels and secure authentication for access.
Global electronic warfare markets will reach US$27.86 billion through 2030 from US$18.99 billion in 2022. The upgradating and procurement of new electronic warfare systems of all types have created opportunities worldwide. By 2030, the electronic warfare system business in the world will flourish in almost all types of end-use applications.
In the next ten years, next-generation jammers and receivers will become the priority procurement. Next-generation jammers and receivers in return will increase the demand for various electronic components (hardware and software) used in the equipment. It will also require making certain changes inside the platform electronics to support and manage the next-generation jammers (ECM pods) and receivers.
Miniaturisation and making electronic warfare equipment according to Size, weight and power (SwaP) design will be a priority. Electronic components such as system on chip (SoC), FPGA, AESA, m-card, smart sensor networks and others will get a business demand from the global electronic warfare markets.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following
Overview: Snapshot of the Electronic Warfare market during 2022 - 2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the procurement plans concerning regions as well as components, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like mid-band next-generation jammers and low-band next-generation jammers.
Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in electronic materials, firmware, software and integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cyber-security and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of electronic warfare solutions around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
Segment Analysis: Insights into the Electronic Warfare market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
Regional Review: Insights into present Electronic Warfare system strength and future demand for top countries within a region.
Regional Analysis: Insights into the Electronic Warfare market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the Electronic Warfare system expected to be in demand in each region.
Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of the global Electronic Warfare industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as product range, strategic partnerships and SWOT analysis.
Segmentation covered in this report
The market is segmented based on Region, Procurement Plan, Integrated Electronic Warfare Components, System Elements, System Type, Jammer Type, Radar Warning Receivers Type, and by End-user
By Region:
North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East & Africa
South America
By Procurement Plan
RDT&E
Upgrades
New Systems
By Procurement plan
ELINT
Information Warfare Systems
Cyber Security Systems
Command and Control Solutions
Electronic Warfare Systems
By System Element
Electronic Components
Software
Firmware
Data Analytics
By System Type
Jammers
Radar Warning Systems
ESM
Sensor Systems
By Jammer Type
ECM Pods
UAV Countermeasures
Anti-jamming for Satellites
RCIED
By Radar Warning Receivers Type
Aircraft Pods
UAV Payloads
Ship-based RWR
Submarine Pods
Vehicle Mounted
Handheld
Ground-based
By End-user
Space
Air Force
Navy
Ground
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Technologies and Developments
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
6 Market Segmentation
7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2030
8 Impact Analysis
9 Leading Companies
10 Conclusions and recommendations
11 About the Publisher
Companies Mentioned
Lockheed Martin
Thales
General Dynamics
BAE Systems
Northrop Grumman
L3Harris
Leonardo
Raytheon
SAAB
IAI (ELTA Systems)E Systems
DRDO
BEL
Hensoldt
