Global Electronic Warfare Market Report 2022: Modernization of Border Surveillance Systems Boosts Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Electronic Warfare Market

Global Electronic Warfare Market
Global Electronic Warfare Market

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), End Use (OEM, Upgradtion) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electronic Warfare market size is projected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2022 to USD 23.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. Electronic warfare equipment is predicted to be the most popular during the projection period due to factors such as significant technological breakthroughs and the incorporation of electronics into military gear. In addition to these elements, the market for electronic warfare is presented with prospects by the rise in UAV system usage, the demand for ground surveillance, and communication jamming.

The Electronic Warfare market includes major players such as BAE Systems (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and SAAB AB (Sweden), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The electronic warfare market's support sector is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period based on capability

The market is divided into electronic warfare support, protection, and attack categories based on capability. During the forecast period, the electronic support segment is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR. Armed forces now have better situational awareness skills thanks to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), which has also improved how they make decisions. The defense industry's increased emphasis on situational awareness capabilities is anticipated to promote the expansion of the electronic warfare support market in the future years.

North America: The largest contributing region in the Electronic Warfare market

Between 2022 and 2027, the electronic warfare market is expected to be dominated by the North American market. For market analysis in the North American region, the US and Canada are important nations to take into account. This region is anticipated to dominate the market from 2022 to 2027 as a result of increased spending by its member states on electronic warfare technologies. Technology-advanced EW systems are being developed by the armed forces of nations in the North American region. Among the established and well-known manufacturers of electronic warfare systems in this region are Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies Corporation (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Significant Investments in Electronic Warfare Systems by Governments

  • Rise in Military Spending on Advanced Equipment

  • Modernization of Border Surveillance Systems

  • Deployment of Electronic Warfare Capabilities on Unmanned Platforms

  • Advancements in Integrated Electronic Warfare Technologies

  • Increased Adoption of Modern Warfare Techniques

  • Improved Focus on Cognitive Electronic Warfare Technologies

  • Growing Use of Electronic Warfare Systems for Geospatial Intelligence Gathering

Restraints

  • High Investments in Early Phases

  • Lack of Infrastructure for the Development of Communication Technologies

Opportunities

  • Growing Requirement for Electronic Warfare Technologies

  • Development of New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

  • Increased System Efficiency due to Twt-Based Solutions

  • Deployment of Electronic Warfare Capabilities on Space Platform

  • Demand for Electronic Warfare Systems with Enhanced Capabilities

  • Rising Adoption of Lightweight UAVs

Challenges

  • Stringent Cross-Border Trading Policies

  • High Cost of Deployment

  • Inability to Address Threats

Key Technological Trends in Electronic Warfare Market

  • Next-Generation Jammers

  • Use of Advanced Materials

  • Adaptive Radar Countermeasure (Arc) Technology

  • Artificial Intelligence in Electronic Warfare Systems

  • Directed Energy Weapons

  • Unmanned Platform Developments

  • Advanced Protection

  • Miniaturization

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

325

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$18.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$23.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Electronic Warfare Market, by Capability
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Support
7.3 Attack
7.4 Protection

8 Electronic Warfare Market, by Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Airborne
8.3 Ground
8.4 Naval
8.5 Space

9 Electronic Warfare Market, by End Use
9.1 Introduction
9.2 OEM
9.3 Upgradation

10 Electronic Warfare Market, by Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electronic Warfare Equipment

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Aselsan A.S.

  • Bae Systems

  • Bharat Electronics Ltd.

  • Cobham Limited

  • Data Patterns Pvt. Ltd.

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Hensoldt

  • HR Smith Group

  • Indra Sistemas

  • Israel Aerospace Industries (Iai)

  • L&T Defence

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • Leonardo S.P.A.

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Radioelectronic Technologies Jsc (Kret)

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Saab Ab

  • Shoghi Communication Ltd.

  • Sierra Nevada Corporation

  • Tata Advanced Systems Limited

  • Textron Inc

  • Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3b07ph

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


