Global Electronic Warfare Market Report 2022: Modernization of Border Surveillance Systems Boosts Growth
Global Electronic Warfare Market
Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), End Use (OEM, Upgradtion) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Electronic Warfare market size is projected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2022 to USD 23.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. Electronic warfare equipment is predicted to be the most popular during the projection period due to factors such as significant technological breakthroughs and the incorporation of electronics into military gear. In addition to these elements, the market for electronic warfare is presented with prospects by the rise in UAV system usage, the demand for ground surveillance, and communication jamming.
The Electronic Warfare market includes major players such as BAE Systems (UK), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), and SAAB AB (Sweden), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
The electronic warfare market's support sector is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period based on capability
The market is divided into electronic warfare support, protection, and attack categories based on capability. During the forecast period, the electronic support segment is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR. Armed forces now have better situational awareness skills thanks to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), which has also improved how they make decisions. The defense industry's increased emphasis on situational awareness capabilities is anticipated to promote the expansion of the electronic warfare support market in the future years.
North America: The largest contributing region in the Electronic Warfare market
Between 2022 and 2027, the electronic warfare market is expected to be dominated by the North American market. For market analysis in the North American region, the US and Canada are important nations to take into account. This region is anticipated to dominate the market from 2022 to 2027 as a result of increased spending by its member states on electronic warfare technologies. Technology-advanced EW systems are being developed by the armed forces of nations in the North American region. Among the established and well-known manufacturers of electronic warfare systems in this region are Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies Corporation (US).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Significant Investments in Electronic Warfare Systems by Governments
Rise in Military Spending on Advanced Equipment
Modernization of Border Surveillance Systems
Deployment of Electronic Warfare Capabilities on Unmanned Platforms
Advancements in Integrated Electronic Warfare Technologies
Increased Adoption of Modern Warfare Techniques
Improved Focus on Cognitive Electronic Warfare Technologies
Growing Use of Electronic Warfare Systems for Geospatial Intelligence Gathering
Restraints
High Investments in Early Phases
Lack of Infrastructure for the Development of Communication Technologies
Opportunities
Growing Requirement for Electronic Warfare Technologies
Development of New-Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems
Increased System Efficiency due to Twt-Based Solutions
Deployment of Electronic Warfare Capabilities on Space Platform
Demand for Electronic Warfare Systems with Enhanced Capabilities
Rising Adoption of Lightweight UAVs
Challenges
Stringent Cross-Border Trading Policies
High Cost of Deployment
Inability to Address Threats
Key Technological Trends in Electronic Warfare Market
Next-Generation Jammers
Use of Advanced Materials
Adaptive Radar Countermeasure (Arc) Technology
Artificial Intelligence in Electronic Warfare Systems
Directed Energy Weapons
Unmanned Platform Developments
Advanced Protection
Miniaturization
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
325
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$18.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$23.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.7%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Electronic Warfare Market, by Capability
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Support
7.3 Attack
7.4 Protection
8 Electronic Warfare Market, by Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Airborne
8.3 Ground
8.4 Naval
8.5 Space
9 Electronic Warfare Market, by End Use
9.1 Introduction
9.2 OEM
9.3 Upgradation
10 Electronic Warfare Market, by Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electronic Warfare Equipment
11 Regional Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Aselsan A.S.
Bae Systems
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Cobham Limited
Data Patterns Pvt. Ltd.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
General Dynamics Corporation
Hensoldt
HR Smith Group
Indra Sistemas
Israel Aerospace Industries (Iai)
L&T Defence
L3Harris Technologies Inc.
Leonardo S.P.A.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Radioelectronic Technologies Jsc (Kret)
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Saab Ab
Shoghi Communication Ltd.
Sierra Nevada Corporation
Tata Advanced Systems Limited
Textron Inc
Thales Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3b07ph
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900