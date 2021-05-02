U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,529.47
    -1,332.55 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

The Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Is Projected To Grow With A CAGR Of 5.1% From 2021 To 2027

The Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market Was Valued At 4.82 Billion In 2020 And Estimated To Reach 7.78 Billion In 2027

New York, May 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While engineered to run on alternating current, an electronically commutated (EC) motor is similar to a direct current motor. The electronics attached to the motor combine the most valuable aspects of both AC and DC motors in a single package. It increases performance and categorizes EC motors in new ways. Because of the various industrial demands for various applications, the (5HP) segment of EC motors is the most widely used in various industries. Electronically commutated motors have become more common in recent years in various industries, including automobiles, packaging, material handling, industrial machines, and so on.

Over time, the advancement and evolution of the electronically commutated motors industry have increased electrical performance and dexterity to process more regulated and explicit motor operations, resulting in improved customer comfort. The demand for electronically commutated motors is predicted to be driven by these factors. Manufacturers in the market for electronically commutated motors are developing energy-efficient motors and fans for EC motors, as previous versions used a lot of electricity to operate. Demanding devices such as EC drives, a low-energy approach, are meeting the needs of a wide range of end-users, resulting in large market positions in several developing countries.

Due to increased demand from refrigeration suppliers, manufacturers of electronically commutated motors are expanding their manufacturing capability. Manufacturers are focusing on high-performance product production due to the energy efficiency of 5HP EC motors. The demand for electronically commutated motors is now seeing an increase in revenue, fueling the market's growth shortly. Due to their controllability, performance, and cost-saving features, electronically commutated fans are replacing existing fans in various electronic businesses.

Based On Motor Type, Market Is Segmented Into

      • Brushless DC Motors

      • Permanent Magnet AC [PMAC] Motors

      • Servo Motors

Based On Product Type, Market Is Segmented Into

      • Constant Air Flow

      • Constant Torque

      • Constant Speed

Based On Power Rating, Market Is Segmented Into

      • 0 - 750 W

      • 750 W - 5 kW

      • 5 kW - 25 kW

      • 25 kW – 75 kW

      • Above 75 kW

Based On Industry, Market Is Segmented Into

      • Consumer Electronics

      • HVAC – Residential

      • HVAC- Commercial

      • Automotive

      • Packaging

      • Material Handling

      • Industrial Machine

      • Others

Based on Region, Market is Segmented into

      • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

      • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

      • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

      • Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Central & South America)

      • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Companies Profiled In This Report Are

      • ABB Group

      • Siemens

      • Weg

      • Parker Hannifin Corp.

      • Nidec Motor Corporation

      • ASTRO Motorengesellschaft mbH & Co.KG

      • Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

      • Maxon motor AG

      • Bühler Motor GmbH

      • Kollmorgen Corp.

  • Boeing says it fired 65 employees for racist, discriminatory conduct

    In a company-wide report that reveals the first demographic breakdown of its workforce, the planemaker said the employees were terminated between June 2020 and April 21, 2021. American companies have come under pressure from investors to publicly disclose information about diversity among employees in the wake of racial justice and movements such as Black Lives Matter. Boeing said about 69% of its U.S. workforce was made of white employees and 31% from other races, including about 6.4% Black employees.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021: What to expect & how to watch

    Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting is taking place on Saturday, May 1 and will be live streamed exclusively here on Yahoo Finance.

  • Ontario Says Private Lending Firm Misappropriated Investor Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s top capital markets regulator is investigating officers and shareholders of Bridging Finance Inc., one of the country’s largest providers of private credit to small companies, on allegations that investor funds were misappropriated.An Ontario court appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to manage the affairs of Bridging at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission, pending the outcome of the investigation. The move was made public Saturday.Bridging, based in Toronto, was run by a husband-and-wife team, David Sharpe and Natasha Sharpe. In court documents, the OSC alleges that under their direction, the firm misappropriated about C$35 million ($28.5 million) “to complete an acquisition for its own benefit” -- a deal with Ninepoint Partners LP for an interest in an income fund.The regulator also alleged that officials at Bridging mismanaged the funds by failing to disclose conflicts of interest, breached “numerous securities laws and regulators” -- including by misleading investigators -- and failed to act in the best interest of stakeholders.Among the alleged conflicts, the OSC alleges that David Sharpe received C$19.5 million in undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company controlled by Sean McCoshen, during the same period that Bridging’s funds were lending more than C$100 million to McCoshen’s other companies.“The gravity of these regulatory breaches raises serious concerns about the ability of senior management to operate in Ontario’s capital markets in compliance with securities law,” the OSC said in court documents. Bridging’s investors “can no longer rely on BFI or its senior management to protect their best interests.”“Investors deserve a full investigation into the business activities of BFI and the Sharpes and to know that their investment funds are in the hands of honest, competent and responsible custodians,” the regulator added.The OSC also issued a temporary order halting trading of Bridging Finance funds and suspended the David Sharpe’s registration as “Ultimate Designated Person” of the company.David Sharpe didn’t respond to a request for comment Saturday.Bridging Finance, which has about C$1.8 billion in assets under management, lends to small and mid-sized companies involved in everything from milling flour to delivering groceries.(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Equities: A Week in Review – 30/04/21

    It was a mixed week for the European majors. While corporate earnings delivered support, economic data disappointed to leave the DAX30 and EuroStoxx600 in the red.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • EU hits Apple with music streaming charge in boost for Spotify

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU regulators accused Apple on Friday of distorting competition in the music streaming market, siding with Spotify in a case that could lead to a hefty fine and changes in the iPhone maker's lucrative business practices. The preliminary findings are the first time Brussels has levelled anti-competitive charges against Apple, although the two sides have had bruising clashes in the past, most notably a multibillion-dollar tax dispute involving Ireland. Apple, Spotify and other parties can now respond.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists. So forth, nor do I like just shoveling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • European Equities: A Month in Review – April 2021

    It was a bullish month for the European majors, with economic data, corporate earnings, and market optimism delivering support.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • Already got a third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • UBS to Move Tokyo Rates Trading to Sydney in Asia Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will relocate its Tokyo-based rates trading business to Sydney by the end of this year as the Swiss bank reorganizes its Asia-Pacific operations.The firm has initiated the process to relinquish its Japan Government Bond primary dealership, though the change won’t impact UBS’s other fixed-income trading businesses conducted with Japanese clients, it said in a statement Friday.The departure is a stark reminder of how the Bank of Japan’s massive bond purchases have strangled trading activity. While the central bank has cut back buying, it still owns almost half of the government-debt market, while its yield-curve control policy limits fluctuations in prices, squeezing trading opportunities.“UBS has the competitive edge in Australia’s rates trading, so it could be a reason behind the decision,” said Akira Takei, global fixed-income money manager at Asset Management One in Tokyo. “Due to the Bank of Japan’s yield-curve control, the nation’s bond market is almost like a fixed-rate system, which may have affected their decision.”The move also strikes a blow to Japan’s ambitions to make Tokyo an international finance hub as turmoil in Hong Kong tests that city’s longer-term stance as a key center in global markets.The UBS decision follows a strategic review of its global rates trading structure, according to Friday’s statement. The firm will continue to participate in yen fixed income trading and will maintain JGB holdings needed for collateral and funding in addition to foreign-exchange trading, the statement said.“We see long-term potential for fixed income products in the Japanese market, and this realignment will position us to evolve and expand our services in the years ahead,” Zenji Nakamura, UBS’s Japan country head, said in the statement. “We are deepening investments across our full range of investment bank, wealth management, and asset management offerings in Japan.”UBS is one of the 21 primary dealers in Japan. According to data published by the Ministry of Finance this month, the bank wasn’t among the top 10 participants in auctions from October to March. Each dealer is required to bid for at least 5% of each JGB auction.When UBS leaves, “perhaps the MOF might raise the minimum requirement again as 20 time 5% just covers the float and it would not be covered if any others were to withdraw,” said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc.By contrast, BNP Paribas SA in August said it’s strengthening its yen bond team amid expectations for renewed volatility in long-dated Japanese sovereign debt.Private BankersSeparately, UBS cut the number of wealth adviser staff in Asia last year, according to a report from Asian Private Banker. The region’s largest employer of client advisers saw its private banking relationship manager headcount in Asia drop by 12.5% in 2020, driven in part by restructuring.The drop at the Zurich-based lender, Asia’s largest employer of client advisers, was driven in part by restructuring during the opening stages of 2020, the Hong Kong-based publication said. Still, UBS Global Wealth Management retained its top ranking in Asia with $560 billion under management, up about 24% from the previous year.UBS last year started a global restructuring of its wealth management business to cut costs and speed up decision making.(Updates with analyst comment from eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies