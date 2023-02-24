U.S. markets closed

Global Electronics Recycling Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronics Recycling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.3% CAGR and reach US$80.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR

The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.6 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 177 Featured) -

  • Aurubis AG

  • Boliden Group

  • Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

  • Clean Earth, Inc.

  • Dlubak Glass Company

  • Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

  • Exitcom Recycling GmbH

  • Good Point Recycling

  • MBA Polymers, Inc.

  • Sims Metal Management Limited

  • Stena Technoworld AB

  • The Fortune Group

  • Ultromex Limited

  • Umicore N.V.

  • URT

  • Zak Enterprises LLC

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

510

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$39.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$110.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.6 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

  • COVID-19 Upends E-Waste Trends

  • Electronics Recycling to Gain as Halt to E-Waste Generation Appears Transitory

  • Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways to Deal with COVID-19

  • YoY% Change in Consumption of Electronic and Electrical Devices: 2020 Vs 2019.3

  • Electronics Recycling: An Introduction

  • E-Waste Industry on Rise

  • Types of E-Waste

  • Typical Material Composition of Select Electrical and Electronic Equipment

  • E-Waste Piles Up in Offices amid the Transition to WFH Model

  • Busy Days for Electronics Recycling Facilities

  • Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health

  • E-Waste Statistics

  • Flow of E-Waste Worldwide: 2020

  • Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach towards Electronics

  • Global E-Waste Generated (in Million Metric Tons): 2015-2030P

  • Percentage Breakdown of E-Waste Volume by Geographic Region: 2019

  • E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select Countries

  • Key Market Challenges

  • E-Waste Recycling and Opportunities

  • Outlook

  • Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Electronics Recycling

  • Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

  • Geographic Market Analysis

  • Developing Countries to Drive Growth

  • Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World

  • Competition

  • eScrap Recycling: A Consolidated Market

  • Startup Companies Gain Attention

  • Select Startups in e-waste Recycling Business

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Electronics Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-Scrap Recycling Market

  • Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

  • Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

  • Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020

  • Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

  • Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

  • Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities

  • Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

  • Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022

  • Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste Lying in Landfills

  • Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate

  • Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends

  • Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling

  • Turning Electronic Waste into Power

  • Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals

  • Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity

  • Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal

  • Waste Management Apps

  • AI-Driven Robotics Helping in Overcoming Electronics Recycling Challenges

  • Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume of E-Waste Generated

  • Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer Electronic Products

  • Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies

  • Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling

  • Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

  • Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers

  • Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers

  • Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products

  • Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation

  • Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

  • Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell

  • Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E

  • Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination

  • Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge

  • Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge

  • Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts

  • Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal

  • Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping

  • Strategies Likely to Tap Growth Opportunities in E-Waste Management

  • Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of Electronics Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf6ibz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronics-recycling-strategic-business-report-2023-increase-in-consumer-spending-on-smart-home-gadgets-presents-growth-opportunities-301754774.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

