Global Electronics Recycling Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronics Recycling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.3% CAGR and reach US$80.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.6 Billion by the year 2030.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf6ibz
