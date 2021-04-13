Global Electroplating Market Report 2021-2027: Transition to Newer Substrates by End-users Likely to Wield a Devastating Impact in the Long Term
Global Electroplating Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electroplating estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Electricals & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Electroplating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.
Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR
In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Electroplating Technology Striving to Remain Relevant
Hexavalent Decorative Chrome - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Increase in Sustainable Solutions
Growth in the Electronics & Electrical Appliances Market
Rising Popularity of Electroless Nickel Plating
Changes in the Automotive Sector
Successful Electroplating of 3D Printed Plastics
EC-MCBJ Solution for Facile Fabrication of Copper Quantum Point Contacts
Electroplating Innovation for Braided Catheter Enhancements
Steady Global Economy Signals Growth for Electroplating Services
Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
Surging Electronic and Electrical Appliances Production - A Major Growth Driver
Steady Automotive Industry to Boost Demand
Surging Aircraft Production - A Key Growth Driver
Zinc Prices to Influence Electroplating Industry
A Rudimentary Overview of the Larger Metal Finishing Market
Growing Trend of Process Automation for Cost Cuttings
Electroless Plating Poised to Cannibalize Opportunities in Electroplating
Transition to Newer Substrates by End-users Likely to Wield a Devastating Impact in the Long Term
Better Organic Finishes: A Threat to Electroplating
Adverse Environmental Implications - A Major Concern
