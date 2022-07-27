ReportLinker

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Technology (Dry and Wet), By Design (Plate and Tubular), By End User (Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Cement, Marine, and Others), By Offering (Hardware & Software (Discharge Electrodes, High Voltage Electrical Systems, Collection Electrodes, Hoppers, Rappers, Shell) and Services), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Technology, By Design, By End User, By Offering, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310329/?utm_source=GNW



The global electrostatic precipitator market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as growing environmental concerns and stringent air pollution regulations around the globe are driving the growth of the global electrostatic precipitator market.



High-end investments by the market players to provide clean air and maintain the air quality by the government authorities to counter the particulate matter produced via the cement industry are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.



The global electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into technology, design, end user, offering, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



High demand for paper-based products from the packaging, printing, and advertisement sectors and growing presence of various thermal, cement, and steel power plants and chemical manufacturers in the region are expected to drive the growth of the global electrostatic precipitator market.

Major players operating in the global electrostatic precipitator market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Mutares AG, ELEX AG, FLsmidth & Co. A/S, Feida Group Company Limited, KC Cottrell Co., Ltd., Hamon Group, Beltran Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Thermax Limited, and others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global electrostatic precipitator market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global electrostatic precipitator market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global electrostatic precipitator market based on technology, design, end user, offering, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global electrostatic precipitator market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global electrostatic precipitator market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electrostatic precipitator market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electrostatic precipitator market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global electrostatic precipitator market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global electrostatic precipitator market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electrostatic precipitator manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electrostatic precipitator

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global electrostatic precipitator market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Technology:

o Dry

o Wet

• Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Design:

o Plate

o Tubular

• Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By End User:

o Chemicals & Petrochemicals

o Metals & Mining

o Power Generation

o Manufacturing

o Cement

o Marine

o Others

• Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Offering:

o Hardware & Software

o Services

• Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electrostatic precipitator market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

__________________________

