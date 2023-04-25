Global Electrosurgery Generators Market Growth is accelerating due to Growing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / The global Electrosurgery Generator Market is predicted to be worth US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023, and to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to be worth US$ 3.4 Billion by the end of 2033.

Changing the electrical current that the electrosurgical generating units (ESU) produce into heat energy within tissue is a process known as electrosurgery. The rise in surgical procedures is one of the key factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market for electrosurgical generators during the forecast period. Demand for minimally invasive procedures as well as the rising ageing population further adds to the growth of the market.

The ability to cut or cauterize tissue with a high-frequency electrical current makes electrosurgical generators (ESG) more and more common. Because it provides surgeons with a precise and controllable energy source during surgery, an ESG is essential. With the help of this electrical energy, the tissue is cut or coagulated. Electrosurgery Generator demand is expected to rise due to the demand for least invasive procedures.

Laparotomy, a surgical method used to identify, treat, and stage endometrial cancer, has been replaced by conventional and robot-assisted laparoscopic procedures. The electrosurgical equipment used in laparoscopic operations to treat endometrial cancer has undergone several improvements. Innovations were developed in order to solve the problem of heat damage in traditional monopolar and bipolar devices. Recently, new products using argon plasma technology have entered the market.

The HelixARTM Electrosurgical Generator with Argon Plasma Coagulator Technology, for instance, combines the advantages of CONMED's most cutting-edge ABC® technology with the improved specialized modes of a high-end ESU.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Accessories lead the product segment as it held a 35.4% market value share in 2022, owing to their large volume consumption falling under consumables.

In specialty segment, gynecology held the largest share of 24.5% share in the global market in 2022 as it has the highest available products in the market and is the most used application for minimally invasive procedures.

By end users, hospitals held a share of around 55.5% in 2022 due to the high number of surgical procedures conducted in them.

North America held a value share of around 35.2% in 2022, having the highest adoption of electrosurgical generators and investments in research and development.

"The market for Electrosurgery Generators is expected to expand globally in light of the technologically advanced products that cater to all the safety standards of minimally invasive procedures," says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

The major companies in the industry are consciously extending the range of products and services they can provide. The market has seen significant consolidation. Many multinational corporations are purchasing local competitors. The market's participants are concentrating on creating and releasing technologically advanced items that are also reasonably priced.

Symmetry Surgical (‘Symmetry') was acquired by Aspen Surgical Products, Inc. in October 2022 from RoundTable Healthcare Partners.

Enseal X1 Straight Jaw Tissue Sealer, which offers better sealing, more efficiency, and easier access to target tissue during various surgical operations, was introduced by Ethicon in April 2022.

Key Players:

Medtronic Plc.

Ackermann Instrumente

B. Braun Melsungen AG

JINSHAN Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

Symmetry Surgical Inc. (Aspen Surgical)

Miconvey Surgical

Telea Electronic Engineering S.r.l.

Olympus Corporation

Others

Key Market Segments Covered in Electrosurgery Generators Industry Research:

By Product:

Radiofrequency Electrosurgery Generators

Ultrasonic Electrosurgery Generators

Molecular Resonance Electrosurgery Generators

Argon Plasma Electrosurgery Generators

Accessories

By Specialty:

Urology

Gynecology

Gastroenterology

ENT

General Surgery

Others

By Settings:

Hospitals Academic Community Private

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Electrosurgery Generators market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017-2022 and projections for 2023-2033. The global Electrosurgery Generators market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product - (radiofrequency Electrosurgery Generators, ultrasonic Electrosurgery Generators, molecular resonance Electrosurgery Generators, argon plasma Electrosurgery Generators, accessories), by specialty (urology, gynaecology, gastroenterology, ENT, general surgery, and others), by settings (hospitals (academic, community, private), ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

