Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2024

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Electrosurgery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Electrosurgery Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 16372
Companies: 94 - Players covered include Applied Medical Resources Corporation; ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG; CONMED Corporation; Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH; Ethicon US, LLC; Medtronic Plc; Olympus Corporation; Smith & Nephew, Plc; Symmetry Surgical, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Generators, Argon & Smoke Management Systems, Instruments & Accessories); Surgery Type (General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Other Surgeries)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2024
Electrosurgery makes use of high frequency electrical energy for carrying out high precision surgeries, while ensure low levels of tissue damage and less oxygen sacrifice. Electrosurgical procedures are widely used in medical disciplines such as gynecology, urology, pneumology, neurology, abdominal surgery, general surgery, and gastroenterology among others. The faster recovery time, low risk to patients, easy usage, and reduced risk of infection are some of the advantages driving use of electrosurgery procedure compared to traditional surgical techniques. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrosurgery is projected to reach US$5.2 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Electrosurgery, accounting for an estimated 37.5% share of the global total. The market, estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2019 is projected to reach US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period.

The rapidly rising number of surgeries being performed globally, an aging population, and increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases is fueling growth in the electrosurgery market. The growing geriatric population worldwide, with higher susceptibility to diseases such as cardiac arrest, cancer, intestinal and gastrointestinal diseases owing to weakening immune system, is emerging as a major factor fueling demand for electrosurgery procedures and devices. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases continues, necessitating surgical intervention is paving the way for electrosurgical devices to be used. In particular, the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries being performed is enhancing the significance of electrosurgery technique in critical surgical methods such as cutting, coagulation, devitalization and thermofusion. In particular, the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries being performed is enhancing the significance of electrosurgery technique in critical surgical methods such as cutting, coagulation, devitalization and thermofusion. In North America, the expanding geriatric population and rapidly rising demand for cosmetic surgeries is fueling growth in the market. The established and advanced nature of healthcare industry in North America and favorable government policies are spurring growth in the region's electrosurgery market. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a high rate driven mainly by the rising demand for plastic and cosmetic surgeries in the region. Rising awareness about minimally invasive surgeries also fuels demand for electrosurgery instruments. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electrosurgery-market-to-reach-5-2-billion-by-2024--301352340.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

