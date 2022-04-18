U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Electrosurgery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026
Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 16372
Companies: 94 - Players covered include Applied Medical Resources Corporation; ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG; CONMED Corporation; Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH; Ethicon US, LLC; Medtronic Plc; Olympus Corporation; Smith & Nephew, Plc; Symmetry Surgical, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Generators, Argon & Smoke Management Systems, Instruments & Accessories); Surgery Type (General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Other Surgeries)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

Electrosurgery makes use of high frequency electrical energy for carrying out high precision surgeries, while ensure low levels of tissue damage and less oxygen sacrifice. Electrosurgical procedures are widely used in medical disciplines such as gynecology, urology, pneumology, neurology, abdominal surgery, general surgery, and gastroenterology among others. The faster recovery time, low risk to patients, easy usage, and reduced risk of infection are some of the advantages driving use of electrosurgery procedure compared to traditional surgical techniques. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrosurgery estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Electrosurgery and is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in 2022 is projected to reach US$2 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period.

The rapidly rising number of surgeries being performed globally, an aging population, and increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases is fueling growth in the electrosurgery market. The growing geriatric population worldwide, with higher susceptibility to diseases such as cardiac arrest, cancer, intestinal and gastrointestinal diseases owing to weakening immune system, is emerging as a major factor fueling demand for electrosurgery procedures and devices. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases continues, necessitating surgical intervention is paving the way for electrosurgical devices to be used. In particular, the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries being performed is enhancing the significance of electrosurgery technique in critical surgical methods such as cutting, coagulation, devitalization and thermofusion. In particular, the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries being performed is enhancing the significance of electrosurgery technique in critical surgical methods such as cutting, coagulation, devitalization and thermofusion. Increasing number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries being carried out and the rapid pace of technology advancements in electrosurgical tools are also favoring growth in the electrosurgery market. Advancements in the electrosurgical technology space are primarily focused on attainment of anatomic dissection with improved precision, better hemostasis, and minimum thermal damage to the surrounding tissue. Other areas include improved cutting precision, minimizing the occurrence of tissue adhesion to the electrode device, and temperature regulation electrode-tissue contact area. The recent years have witnessed the rollout of devices with high radiofrequency, embedded digital algorithms to control the impact of delivered energy, and hybrid technologies that combine the benefits of both bipolar and ultrasonic technology.

In North America, the expanding geriatric population and rapidly rising demand for cosmetic surgeries is fueling growth in the market. The established and advanced nature of healthcare industry in North America and favorable government policies are spurring growth in the region's electrosurgery market. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a high rate driven mainly by the rising demand for plastic and cosmetic surgeries in the region. Rising awareness about minimally invasive surgeries also fuels demand for electrosurgery instruments. The rising demand for elective cosmetic surgeries, increasing access to elective surgeries, improving healthcare infrastructure facilities, and better insurance coverage are also driving market growth. With medical tourism on the rise especially in the emerging markets of India, China and Brazil, demand for high-quality surgical instruments is poised to benefit the market. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

