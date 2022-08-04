U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

The Global Electrosurgical Devices Market To Surge at a Considerable CAGR of 5.69% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

·7 min read
The electrosurgical devices market is anticipated to grow owing to the increase in demand for electrosurgical devices, predominantly attributed to the spike in the chronic disorder cases reported worldwide. In addition, shifting preferences for minimally invasive surgeries, an increase in the number of surgical procedures across the globe, and increasing product launches worldwide are anticipated to drive the global electrosurgical devices market during the forthcoming years.

DelveInsight's Electrosurgical Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, electrosurgical devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key electrosurgical devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Electrosurgical Devices Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global electrosurgical devices market during the forecast period.

  • Key electrosurgical devices companies such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, Olympus Corporation,  Apyx Medical Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KLS Martin Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Modern Medical., Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC., Utah Medical Products, Inc., Hangzhou AGS MedTech Co., Ltd., New Deantronics Taiwan Ltd, Parkell, Inc., Surgical Holdings., Bissinger Medizintechnik, CIMPAX, and several others are currently dominating the electrosurgical devices market.

  • In December 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation announced FDA approval for its ORISE ProKnife, designed to be used with endoscopes units to cut tissue within the gastrointestinal tract using high-frequency current.

  • In July 2020, Micro-Tech Co., Ltd. received FDA approval for its single-use electrosurgical knife designed to be used with endoscopes and electrosurgical for dissection, elevation, irrigation, and others.

  • In May 2020, Hangzhou ASG MedTech Co., Ltd. received FDA clearance for its electrosurgical system comprising an electrical generator with bipolar polypectomy snare combination and single-use electrosurgical knife combination accessories intended to deliver High Frequency (HF) electrical current for the cutting or coagulation of tissue.

  • Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the electrosurgical devices market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the electrosurgical devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Report

Electrosurgical Devices

An electrosurgical device is a surgical instrument that is used to cut and destroy tissues through desiccation. These devices are also helpful in controlling bleeding by clotting the blood in a patient. These functions are attained by a powerful high-frequency generator attached to electrosurgical devices. These electrosurgical devices generate a radio frequency spark between the probe and the surgical site. This frequency causes heating and tissue damage, resulting in the desired effect.

Electrosurgical Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global electrosurgical devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of the largest market share, North America is expected to hold a significant revenue share in the global electrosurgical devices market in 2021. This can be ascribed to the interplay of various factors, such as the high prevalence of chronic disorders in the region. Furthermore, the rising number of aesthetic surgeries, the advancement in products offering, and the presence of skilled professionals in the region will further propel the electrosurgical devices market. Additionally, the presence of key manufacturers in the region are certain factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the North American electrosurgical devices market growth.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the electrosurgical devices market, get a snapshot of the Electrosurgical Devices Market Trends  

Electrosurgical Devices Market Dynamics

The global electrosurgical devices market is expected to witness appreciable growth owing to the growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, neurological disorders, urological disorders, and others. Additionally, the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries across the globe will further increase the demand for surgical energy instruments. This has further resulted in an increased interest among manufacturers in developing and launching new electrosurgical devices helping the market to grow at a significant CAGR.

However, certain factors, such as the shortage of skilled professionals and the strict regulatory approval process, are likely to hinder the growth of the electrosurgical devices market.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the electrosurgical devices market. This was due to the implementation of stringent regulations by most nations worldwide to curb the spread of the infection. Moreover, elective surgeries were halted, and the supply of raw materials and other resources was disrupted. This show that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in surgical energy instruments and care uses and demand. However, the electrosurgical devices market is on the path to recovery with the resumption of the normalcy of diagnosis and treatment and with the masses being vaccinated.

Get a sneak peek at the electrosurgical devices market dynamics @ Electrosurgical Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Electrosurgical Devices Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2019–2027

  • Market Segmentation By Product Type: Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments (Electrosurgical Pencils, Electrosurgical Electrodes, Electrosurgical Knife, Electrosurgical Forceps, Suction Coagulators, Others), Electrosurgical Accessories

  • Market Segmentation By Method: Monopolar, Bipolar

  • Market Segmentation By Application: General Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Gynaecology Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others

  • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key Electrosurgical Devices Companies: B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, Olympus Corporation,  Apyx Medical Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, KLS Martin Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Modern Medical., Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC., Utah Medical Products, Inc., Hangzhou AGS MedTech Co., Ltd., New Deantronics Taiwan Ltd, Parkell, Inc., Surgical Holdings., Bissinger Medizintechnik, CIMPAX, among others

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The electrosurgical devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% to reach about USD 9.10 billion by 2027.

Which MedTech key players in the electrosurgical devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Electrosurgical Devices Companies

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Electrosurgical Devices Market

7

Electrosurgical Devices Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Electrosurgical Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the electrosurgical devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Electrosurgical Devices Market Scenario 

