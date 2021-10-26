U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market Worth $3799.4 million by 2027 : Qualiket Research

Qualiket Research
·3 min read

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type (Monopolar, and Bipolar), By Application (Optical, Dermatology, Cardiac, Dental, ENT, Urology, Neurology, and Others), and By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others), By Region and Forecast till 2027

Dallas, Texas, United States, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electrosurgical Generators Market size is projected to reach USD 3799.4 million by 2027, from USD 3200.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Electrosurgery’ is a term used to define numerous modalities that use electricity supply to thermally destruct a tissue by causing dehydration, vaporization or coagulation. A high-frequency electric current is used in electrosurgery, but then the application of electric current during surgeries might cause damage to the surrounding tissues and may lead to heavy blood loss. So, to ensure tissue surgery with the greatest precision and minimum blood loss, electrosurgery generators are used.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Electrosurgical-Generators-Market/request-sample

Impact of the COVID-19

Most industries across the world have been negatively impacted more than 18 months, same applies to the global Electrosurgical Generators market. Additionally, consumer demand has also subsequently reduced as individuals are now keener on reducing non-essential expenses from their budgets because of the general economic status of most individuals have been severely affected by this outbreak. Limited movement of goods and people have caused supply chain disruptions, creating product shortages in the worldwide market because of the higher dependence on U.S. for supply and demand, further impacting the industry.

Key Development

In May 2019, Olympus had launched its new ESG-150 electrosurgical generator which supply high frequency electrical current that powers many endoscopic devices.

In August 2021 the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced that DePuy Synthes (The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson), introduces the INHANCE Shoulder System, a first-to-market, fully integrated shoulder arthroplasty system.

In July 2018, RoundTable Healthcare Partners, a private firm announced that its portfolio firm, Symmetrical Surgical has acquired the electrosurgical business & related intellectual property, inclusive of the Bovie brand from Bovie Medical Corporation. The acquisition complemented the firm’s existing Olsen energy portfolio and aided in expanding its offering of single-use surgical products.

Get your Customized Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Electrosurgical-Generators-Market/ask-for-customization

Market Segmentation

By Types

  • Monopolar

  • Bipolar

By Application

  • Optical

  • Dermatology

  • Cardiac

  • Dental

  • ENT

  • Urology

  • Neurology

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

North America held for the highest market share followed by Europe. Currently, the highest market share is grabbed by North America but because of the increased popularity of cheap medical tourism, increasing patient population, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries in Asia, the market for electrosurgical generators will increase in APAC region as well. The Asia Pacific region is one of the key revenue-generating regions in the market, hence expected to show high growth in the coming years.

Buy this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Electrosurgical-Generators-Market/payment-gateway

CONTACT: Vishal Thakur Research Support Specialist QualiKet Research 6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com Website: https://qualiketresearch.com


