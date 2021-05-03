Global Elevator and Escalator Market in India to grow by USD 522.84 Million | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The elevator and escalator market in India is poised to grow by USD 522.84 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the elevator and escalator market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of high-speed metro projects, rising disposable income, and economic growth, and the growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments.
The elevator and escalator market in India analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market in India growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The elevator and escalator market in India covers the following areas:
Elevator And Escalator Market in India Sizing
Elevator And Escalator Market in India Forecast
Elevator And Escalator Market in India Analysis
Companies Mentioned
ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd.
Fujitec Co. Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.
KONE Corp.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Otis Worldwide Corp.
Schindler Holding Ltd.
thyssenkrupp AG
Toshiba Corp.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Air Compressors Market- The air compressors market is segmented by product (stationary air compressor and portable air compressor) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Advanced HVAC Controls Market- The advanced HVAC controls market is segmented by product (sensors, field devices, and level controllers), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Elevator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Escalator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd.
Fujitec Co. Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.
KONE Corp.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Otis Worldwide Corp.
Schindler Holding Ltd.
thyssenkrupp AG
Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/elevator-and-escalator-market-in-india-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-elevator-and-escalator-market-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-522-84-million--17000-technavio-research-reports-301281122.html
SOURCE Technavio