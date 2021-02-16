Global Elevator Market to hit $95 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.
Some of the major players in elevator market participants are Schindler, Thyssenkrupp AG, Kone Corporation, Hitachi, OTIS Elevator, Hyundai, KLEEMAN, Toshiba, Orona, Eita, Fujitec, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Express Lifts Limited, Escon Elevator Private Limited and Glaire Elevator.
Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the elevator market which estimates the market valuation for elevator will cross US$ 95 billion by 2027. Luxury homeowners emphasizing on enhanced interior designs and aesthetics will propel equipment usage.
The elevator market will exceed at 2.5% throughout the study period. However, the product will face stringent challenges owing to high costs of installation & maintenance, which will slow down the overall industry development. The average lifecycle of residential products can vary between 20 to 25 years, which can undergo annual or semi-annual repair works. However, the rising construction of taller buildings worldwide will boost product installation during the projected timeframe.
The hydraulic & pneumatic equipments will generate a market revenue of over USD 18 billion at the end of the projected period. These products are suited for small buildings with two to eight stories and are capable of traveling at 200 feet/min. Hydraulic & pneumatic equipment have low initial and repair costs when compared to other products. The energy consumption and leakage of hydraulic fluids are major drawbacks that restrain the usage of these products throughout the study timeframe.
The industrial end-user segment will register steady growth in the global elevator market during the projection timeframe. Elevators are utilized for a variety of industrial units including production plants and warehouses for the transportation of goods. Growth in industrial outputs across major Asia Pacific countries will enhance equipment sales in the study timeframe.
The North America elevator industry is likely to witness 1.8% CAGR during 2021 to 2027. Growing public & private sector investments in the U.S. construction sector will chiefly drive the industry growth across North America. In December 2020, the U.S. reported over USD 1.49 trillion of construction work done, which was 5.7% higher than that of the amount spent in December 2019. The increasing expenditures by private players in real estate along with the rising government focus on renovating old infrastructure will boost the regional share of elevator.
The elevator market comprises key manufacturers including Fujitec, Kone, Mitsubishi Electric, Otis, Schindler, Hitachi, thyssenkrupp AG, Express Lifts Ltd., Escon, Toshiba, Glarie, Hyundai, Shenyang Yuanda Intellectual, Eita, and Orona.
Some major findings of the elevator market report include:
An increasing number of building units worldwide will pave way for new elevator installation in the market over the projected timeframe.
MRL elevator to rapidly gain momentum in the sector, which will be subjected to enhancement in skyscrapers construction during the projected period.
Building & construction will be witnessing decent progress in global market over projected timeframe. Development in the housing sector along with remodeling activities of aging infrastructures will propel segment growth.
China will dominate the global market size throughout the study period. The presence of a large number of construction companies at the regional-level together with robust construction expenditures will drive the country share.
Efforts to drive a green vertical transportation system will drive the share of modernizing elevators globally during the study timeframe.
3.13 COVID-19 impact on the global elevator industry
