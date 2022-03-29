Global Elevators & Escalators Markets Report 2021-2026 - Opportunities in the Development of Innovative Technologies and Rising Demand for Smart Elevators

Company Logo

Global Elevators and Escalators Market

Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Elevators & Escalators Market by Type (Elevators, Escalators, Moving Walkways), Service (New installation, Maintenance & Repair, Modernization), Elevator Technology (Traction, Machine-Room-Less, Hydraulic), End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global elevators and escalators market is projected to grow from USD 134.4 billion in 2021 to USD 183.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The increasing migration of a large population base from rural areas toward cities has consequently increased the need for infrastructure development, such as constructing high-rise buildings, to cater to the accommodation needs.



Urban cities are now emerging into megacities, with the population rising exponentially. Tokyo, Mexico City, Seoul, Lagos, are some of the new megacities that are constructing skyscrapers, futuristic transportation hubs, and a lot more infrastructure to cater to the growing population.

Efficient vertical mobility is an important component of high-rise buildings. Hence, rapid urbanization and increasing construction of high-rise buildings are expected to increase the deployment of elevators & escalators which would be one of the factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.



In terms of value, machine-room-less traction elevator segment led the elevators and escalators in 2020



Machine-room-less traction elevator, by elevator technology, accounted for the largest market share in the elevators and escalators market. The machine-room-less elevator technology is a relatively new technology and is the result of technological advancements.

This technology has resulted into a significant reduction in the size of electric motors used with traction equipment. This equipment possesses newly designed permanent magnet motors (PMM). Through this technology, there is no need for machine room over the hoistway.

This design is adopted by buildings across the world and is becoming the standard elevator technology. Machine room-less elevators were first introduced to the US market by KONE. As machine room-less elevators are receiving widespread acceptance, manufacturers are introducing new products fitted with the technology in varying sizes and speeds.



In terms of both value and volume, elevator is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for elevators and escalators



Elevators can be described as any platform, either open or enclosed, which is useful to lift people or freight to different floors within a building. There are several safety standards that are required to be met by elevator manufacturers. For example, in the US, an elevator manufacturer has to meet the safety standards laid down by the American National Standards Institute and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The market for elevators is dominated by players, such as KONE Corporation (Finland), United Technologies (US), Schindler (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), FUJITEC (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. (Republic of Korea/South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Electra Ltd. (Israel). The elevators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the development of new residential and commercial projects worldwide.



In terms of value, the APAC elevators and escalators market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Increased construction spending, improved living standards, and rapid urbanization are the key drivers in the region.

Asia Pacific countries are taking aggressive initiatives to upgrade commercial and institutional buildings. Many countries in the region took steps to implement low-carbon and IoT-based smart cities in recent years, thereby offering opportunities for the growth of the elevators & escalators market.

Competitive Landscape



The market comprises of major manufacturers, such as Schindler Group (Switzerland), Otis Elevator (US), Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), KONE Corporation (Finland), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), among others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Construction of High-Rise Buildings Equipped with Smart Vertical Transportation Systems due to Rapid Urbanization

Growing Need for Reducing Energy Consumption in Buildings

Growing Aging Population to Facilitate Development of Better Infrastructure Within Buildings

Restraints

Uncertainty and Risk Regarding Global Economy

High Maintenance Cost

Opportunities

Adoption of Green Building Codes and Energy-Efficient Products

Development of Innovative Technologies and Rising Demand for Smart Elevators

Challenges

Compliance with Standards and Regulations

Economic Slowdown

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain

Research & Development

Component Manufacturer

Manufacturer

Software & Service

Integrator

End-Use Application

Regulatory Landscape

Container Compliance Options for Safety and Accessibility in Europe

Lift/Elevator Standards in Asia-Pacific (India)

Technology Trends

Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products

Artificial Intelligence

Intuitive Elevator Technology

Internet of Things

Connectivity 5G Technology

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Elevators Gurgaon Medanta

Case Study 2: Energy-Efficient Building Initiative Mumbai - the Ruby Building Systems - Elevators

Case Study 3: Honeywell - Corporate Office Renovations

Case Study 4: Kone Corporation - 180 Brisbane Commercial Offices, Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruihgz

