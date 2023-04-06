The Global ELISA Market to Showcases Growth at a Significant CAGR of ~6% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The ELISA market is expected to prosper due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and hepatitis B, among others, growing application of ELISA for drug abuse testing, and increasing focus on improving the accuracy, portability, affordability, and usability of ELISA for end users, all of which are expected to result in significant revenue growth in the ELISA market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2023 -- DelveInsight's ELISA Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading ELISA companies' market shares, challenges, ELISA market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key ELISA companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the ELISA Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global ELISA market during the forecast period.

Notable ELISA companies such as Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Erba Mannheim, Synbiotik, Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, DiaSorin, PerkinElmer Inc., Diatron, Werfen, ALPCO, Agilent, InBios International Inc., Awareness Technology Inc., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd., BD, Trivitron Healthcare, and several others are currently operating in the ELISA market.

In February 2023, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced the availability of its first Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Kit for the detection and quantification of residual host cell proteins (HCP) in CHO-based biotherapeutics. The sensitivity and specificity of Charles River's HCP ELISA kit are industry-leading, reaching 0.1 ng/mL and 90% antibody coverage, respectively.

ELISA Overview

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, or ELISA is the standard assay technique used to identify and quantify antibodies, hormones, peptides, and proteins in the blood. Blood proteins known as antibodies are created in response to a particular antigen in the case of certain viral illnesses. The antigen is adsorbed on a solid surface during the biochemical reaction known as ELISA. When a substrate that is specific to the linked enzyme is added, an antibody that has been linked to an enzyme is identified. The ELISA test is utilized in pharmaceutical quality control tests like endotoxin assays and protein quantification and is crucial in the diagnosis of several viral diseases.

ELISA Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global ELISA market in terms of revenue generation. This can be attributed to the presence of a large patient pool associated with infectious diseases, government support, high consumer awareness regarding new market launches, and a highly potent market in terms of product development and launches, among other factors in the region. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and others is expected to propel the ELISA market forward. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2022, approximately 8K new tuberculosis cases were reported in the United States in 2021. According to CDC 2022, nearly 2K malaria cases are reported annually in the United States. Furthermore, the region's increasing number of blood donations and transfusions necessitates using ELISA kits to detect hepatitis B and other infections to avoid the risk of transfusing infected blood into patients.

ELISA Market Dynamics

The rise in cases of sexually transmitted diseases worldwide is one of the notable drivers of the ELISA market. Another driver for the ELISA market is the various cancer types that affect millions of people worldwide. The increasing use of ELISA in drug abuse testing is expected to increase demand, positively impacting ELISA market growth. Furthermore, continuous research and development across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are driving growth in the ELISA market.

However, the availability of alternative products and ELISA limitations may constrain the ELISA market's growth.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 infection period, the ELISA market grew slightly due to an increase in the number of cases, which increased the demand for diagnostic tools and technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many FDA approvals of ELISA-based diagnostic kits for emergency use, which led to the development of sensitive and reliable ELISA-based diagnostic kits for detecting Sars COV-2. As a result, the ELISA market will benefit. During the forecast period of 2022–2027, the pandemic scenario has been positive for the ELISA market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 ELISA Market CAGR ~6% Projected ELISA Market Size by 2027 USD 7.58 Billion Key ELISA Companies Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Erba Mannheim, Synbiotik, Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, DiaSorin, PerkinElmer Inc., Diatron, Werfen, ALPCO, Agilent, InBios International Inc., Awareness Technology Inc., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co.,Ltd., BD, Trivitron Healthcare, among others

ELISA Market Assessment

ELISA Market Segmentation

