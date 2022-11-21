U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.67
    -16.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,736.66
    -9.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,076.40
    -69.66 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.10
    -2.98 (-3.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.30
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0244
    -0.0076 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7820
    -0.0360 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0085 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4840
    +1.1590 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,178.24
    -375.06 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.46
    +1.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.85
    +6.33 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Global Email Hosting Services Market to Reach $55.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Email Hosting Services estimated at US$18. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Email Hosting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050464/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027. Web Mail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$27.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hosted Mail segment is readjusted to a revised 20.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.9% CAGR

The Email Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
A2 Hosting, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc.
FastComet, Inc.
Fasthosts Internet Ltd.
Fastmail, Inc.
GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC
Google LLC
Greatmail, LLC
Heficed
Hostinger, UAB


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050464/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Email Hosting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web
Mail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Web Mail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Web Mail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hosted Mail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Hosted Mail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hosted Mail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Fiber by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiber by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for XDSL
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for XDSL by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for XDSL by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MPLS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for MPLS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for MPLS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ethernet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Ethernet by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethernet by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
IP-VPN by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for IP-VPN by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for IP-VPN by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Public Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Private Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Private Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Mobile Application by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Application by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Website by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Public Website by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Website by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intranet Site by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Intranet Site by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Intranet Site by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Online Application by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Application by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: World Email Hosting Services Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web Mail and
Hosted Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet
and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber,
XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud
and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public
Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application, Public
Website, Intranet Site and Online Application - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and Online
Application for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web Mail and
Hosted Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public
Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and Online
Application for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web Mail and
Hosted Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public
Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and Online
Application for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web Mail and
Hosted Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: China Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: China Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public
Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: China Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: China 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and Online
Application for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web
Mail and Hosted Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and
Online Application for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: France Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 112: France 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web
Mail and Hosted Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: France Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: France 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: France Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: France 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: France Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: France 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and
Online Application for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Email Hosting Services
by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web
Mail and Hosted Mail for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Email Hosting Services
by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 128: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Germany Historic Review for Email Hosting Services
by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050464/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Oil Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Sin

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is considering firing more Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecur

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time-high despite slump in price, FTX woes

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 0.51% to an all-time-high in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to BTC.com.

  • Tesla’s 19th recall this year is the least of shareholders’ headaches

    Three weeks into November, Tesla is already on its fourth recall of the month.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried: How wunderkinds go wild

    Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried were two tech entrepreneurs who rose and fell on bad decision-making. Coaching may have prevented disaster.

  • Exro Technologies' Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for its World-Class Manufacturing and Innovation Centers in Calgary, Alberta

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO 9001:2015 certification at its world-class manufacturing center and engineering innovation center, both located in Calg

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • Employees or independent contractors? Fairness for America’s gig workers must come from entrepreneurs, not government.

    The new rules being promulgated by the U.S. Department of Labor about how to classify gig workers have evoked spirited responses on both sides of the issue. Labor activists want to see gig workers treated as employees, with employers paying a minimum wage, overtime, a portion of a worker’s Social Security taxes, and contributions to unemployment insurance. Companies that employ gig workers, meanwhile, want to treat them as independent contractors, as this eliminates investing in the assets supplied by the gig worker as well as the risk of overstaffing.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Ups Stakes in Japanese Trading Houses

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. increased its stakes in five of Japan’s major trading companies, according to filings released on Monday. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sBerkshire

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • How To Save for Retirement Without a 401(K)

    You can retire a millionaire even if you don't have a 401(k). Find out how you can save for retirement without a 401(k).

  • Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

    Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit. Iger, 71, who was chief executive for 15 years and retired as chairman last year, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years effective immediately, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday. Disney shares surged more than 9% in premarket U.S. trading, valuing the company at about $182 billion.

  • 10 Biggest Discount Store Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest discount store companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 Biggest Discount Store Companies in the World. The discount channel produced between $27.76 billion in sales worldwide in 2022. This figure is expected to reach $583 billion by […]

  • These States Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.