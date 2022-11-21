Global Email Hosting Services Market to Reach $55.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Email Hosting Services estimated at US$18. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55. 9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.
4% over the period 2020-2027. Web Mail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$27.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hosted Mail segment is readjusted to a revised 20.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.9% CAGR
The Email Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
A2 Hosting, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc.
FastComet, Inc.
Fasthosts Internet Ltd.
Fastmail, Inc.
GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC
Google LLC
Greatmail, LLC
Heficed
Hostinger, UAB
