Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market to Generate $311.41 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in requirement for miniaturization of electronic circuits in microelectronic devices is expected to drive the growth of the global embedded die packaging technology market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. The global economy was disturbed by the unprecedented situation of the pandemic, and the embedded die packaging technology market had affected negatively, especially in the early stages.

Portland, OR, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global embedded die packaging technology market generated $63.93 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $311.41 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Increase in requirement for miniaturization of electronic circuits in microelectronic devices drives the growth of the global embedded die packaging technology market. However, high initial costs of embedded die packaging hamper the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of smartphones and smart wearables creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The global economy was disturbed by the unprecedented situation of the pandemic, and the embedded die packaging technology market had affected negatively, especially in the early stages.

The production facilities have slowed as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic, which in turn improved the demand for electronics and semiconductor products in these industries. Its major implications include a significant manufacturing halt in Europe and a stoppage in Chinese materials exports, both of which hamper the expansion of the embedded die packaging technology market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global embedded die packaging technology market based on platform, industry vertical, and region.

Based on platform, the embedded die in IC package substratesegment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the embedded die in flexible boardsegment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global embedded die packaging technology market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for aroundhalf of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this same segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players inthe global embedded die packaging technology marketdiscussed in the research include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Amkor Technology, AT & S, ASE Group. General Electric, Fujikura, Infineon, MicroSemi, Schweizer, and TDK-Epcos.

