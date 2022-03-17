Global Embedded Lending Market Report 2022: Embedded Lending to Revolutionize the Trade Finance Market in Latin America

Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Lending Business and Investment Opportunities - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Lending industry is expected to reach US$51,955.0 million in 2022.



The embedded lending industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.5% during 2022-2029. The embedded lending revenues in the region will increase from US$51,955.0 million in 2022 to reach US$199,924.6 million by 2029.



The Asia Pacific is home to the leading embedded lending providers in the world. The region has been and continues to be a hotspot for some of the most advanced FinTech markets globally. Furthermore, the growing number of technological advancements by FinTechs has made the Asia Pacific region a world leader in fintech innovations.



Countries such as Australia, India, China, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia recorded strong demand growth for embedded lending options in the previous four to eight quarters. The presence of a large young population in the region is primarily driving the demand and market growth.



The Chinese embedded lending market has emerged as the most dominant market in Asia-Pacific. The massive growth in e-commerce sales and the continuously growing popularity of embedded lending options are crucial factors for attracting investments in the country. Additionally, with the growing efforts of the Chinese government to push the online credit market, colossal growth is anticipated in the country. The publisher expects that the increased market attractiveness of online credit is likely to attract global companies in the Chinese embedded lending market in the next four to six quarters.



Market players are raising funds to expand their offerings for business lending segment in Europe



The business lending segment is offering a significant growth opportunity for embedded lending companies post-pandemic. Market participants are raising funds to improve their offering and expand their foothold in the business lending segment. This will help the lending companies and players in the ecosystem to capitalize on the overall prospects in this market.

With companies developing new products is expected to result in innovations and improved features in the embedded lending platform.



Strategic partnership with global players to drive financial inclusion through embedded lending in the Africa and Middle East region



In the Africa and Middle East region, there is a large proportion of the young population who do not have access to financial services. Targeting such consumer demographics, firms are entering into strategic alliances with global players to drive financial inclusion in the region.

Embedded lending to revolutionize the trade finance market in Latin America



The broken financing system in Latin America makes it nearly impossible for small exporters to compete with large exporters. Notably, banks often make small and medium enterprises wait for nearly three months before rejecting 50% of the trade finance applications. This is where embedded lending providers are coming to the forefront to support small and medium-sized exporters in Latin America.

This report provides global insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Lending industry, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (370+ charts and 290+ tables in all).

Key Topics Covered:



Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

B2B Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

B2C Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

IT & Software Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Transport & Logistics - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Manufacturing & Distribution - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Real Estate - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Home Improvement - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Healthcare & Wellness - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

