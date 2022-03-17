U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.00
    -12.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,964.00
    -95.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,901.25
    -51.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.20
    -5.10 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.80
    +4.76 (+5.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.60
    +35.40 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.86 (+3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.03
    -2.80 (-9.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3201
    +0.0054 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5900
    -0.1680 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,747.22
    +278.64 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.11
    +38.55 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.67
    +7.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 220,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Embedded Lending Market Report 2022: Embedded Lending to Revolutionize the Trade Finance Market in Latin America

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Lending Business and Investment Opportunities - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Lending industry is expected to reach US$51,955.0 million in 2022.

The embedded lending industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.5% during 2022-2029. The embedded lending revenues in the region will increase from US$51,955.0 million in 2022 to reach US$199,924.6 million by 2029.

The Asia Pacific is home to the leading embedded lending providers in the world. The region has been and continues to be a hotspot for some of the most advanced FinTech markets globally. Furthermore, the growing number of technological advancements by FinTechs has made the Asia Pacific region a world leader in fintech innovations.

Countries such as Australia, India, China, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia recorded strong demand growth for embedded lending options in the previous four to eight quarters. The presence of a large young population in the region is primarily driving the demand and market growth.

The Chinese embedded lending market has emerged as the most dominant market in Asia-Pacific. The massive growth in e-commerce sales and the continuously growing popularity of embedded lending options are crucial factors for attracting investments in the country. Additionally, with the growing efforts of the Chinese government to push the online credit market, colossal growth is anticipated in the country. The publisher expects that the increased market attractiveness of online credit is likely to attract global companies in the Chinese embedded lending market in the next four to six quarters.

Market players are raising funds to expand their offerings for business lending segment in Europe

The business lending segment is offering a significant growth opportunity for embedded lending companies post-pandemic. Market participants are raising funds to improve their offering and expand their foothold in the business lending segment. This will help the lending companies and players in the ecosystem to capitalize on the overall prospects in this market.

With companies developing new products is expected to result in innovations and improved features in the embedded lending platform.

Strategic partnership with global players to drive financial inclusion through embedded lending in the Africa and Middle East region

In the Africa and Middle East region, there is a large proportion of the young population who do not have access to financial services. Targeting such consumer demographics, firms are entering into strategic alliances with global players to drive financial inclusion in the region.

Embedded lending to revolutionize the trade finance market in Latin America

The broken financing system in Latin America makes it nearly impossible for small exporters to compete with large exporters. Notably, banks often make small and medium enterprises wait for nearly three months before rejecting 50% of the trade finance applications. This is where embedded lending providers are coming to the forefront to support small and medium-sized exporters in Latin America.

This report provides global insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Lending industry, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (370+ charts and 290+ tables in all).

Key Topics Covered:

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

  • Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

  • B2B Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • B2C Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

  • Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

  • Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • IT & Software Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Transport & Logistics - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Manufacturing & Distribution - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Real Estate - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

  • Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

  • Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Home Improvement - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Healthcare & Wellness - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5y80k0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Shareholders of record at the market close on May 27 will receive 19 additional shares for every share they own. Shareholders get more shares, but the stock price is adjusted proportionally so that the value of the investment stays the same.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Futures Drop as Kremlin Damps Ukraine Peace Hopes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures declined after the Kremlin poured cold water on reports of progress in Ukraine peace talks, adding to worries about the outlook for economic growth as the Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation gets underway.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Th

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • As Chinese Stocks Surge, U.S. Signals Hard Line on Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. accounting watchdog is insisting that Beijing provide complete access to audits of Chinese companies that trade in New York, setting a high bar for any deal that allows the firms to maintain their American listings. Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.