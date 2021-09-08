U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.00
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,970.00
    -121.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,642.25
    -32.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.70
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    +0.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.20
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.22
    +2.81 (+17.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2190
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,110.82
    -5,111.17 (-9.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.24
    -190.71 (-13.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,067.50
    -81.87 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global Embolotherapy Market to Surpass $6,447.1 Million Revenue by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global embolotherapy market value, which was $3,082.9 million in 2020, will likely reach $6,447.1 million in 2030, at a 7.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The key factors driving the demand for embolotherapy procedures are:

  • Growing Patient Pool: The number of patients suffering from hepatic cell carcinoma (HCC), varicose veins, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and aneurysms is rising, thereby leading to an increasing mortality rate. For instance, the American Cancer Society has put the expected number of liver cancer cases to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021 at 42,230.

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Another key driving factor for the embolotherapy market is the increasing prevalence of cancers and other chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer leads to 9.6 million deaths each year. Embolotherapy is rapidly becoming a preferred treatment for cancer as it cuts the tumor from the blood supply, essentially starving it of nutrients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the embolotherapy market by reducing both the supply and demand for the associated products. During the lockdowns, factories producing non-essential commodities were shut down and the supply chains were also disrupted. On the demand side, most surgery departments were closed as the focus shifted entirely to COVID care. This led to a drastic decrease in the number of embolotherapy procedures, which resulted in an extremely low demand for the associated products.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/embolotherapy-market/report-sample

The embolic agents bifurcation will witness the faster growth within the product segment of the embolotherapy market in the years to come. The rising volume of interventional radiology procedures is driving the demand for a variety of embolic agents. Moreover, numerous technological advancements have been brought about in these products, such as radioactive yttrium-90 (Y-90) microspheres, drug-eluting microspheres, and calibrated microspheres for bland embolization.

In the coming years, the transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE) category will hold the largest share in the embolotherapy market, based on procedure. The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries by the elderly and the fact that TAE is better tolerated by and effective in patients with a ruptured HCC are propelling the preference for TAE.

Browse detailed report on Global Embolotherapy Market Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030

In the near future, the highest embolotherapy market CAGR, of 8.0%, under segmentation by end user, is projected to be witnessed by the hospitals & clinics category. Compared to ambulatory surgery centers and other facilities, hospitals and clinics witness a higher patient footfall as they boast cutting-edge equipment and experienced professionals.

North America is the largest embolotherapy market on account of the rising incidence of diseases that require such procedures. Moreover, the advanced healthcare sector of the region is complemented by the development of improved embolotherapy products by medical device and pharma companies.

Key players in the global embolotherapy market are Stryker Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, BALT EXTRUSION SAS, Abbott Laboratories, and Guerbet.

Browse Other Related Reports

Radiotherapy Market Report - The Asia-Pacific radiotherapy market will demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the improving healthcare infrastructure, widespread burden of cancer, and rising investments by private and public organizations.

Guidewires Market Report - North America contributed the highest revenue to the guidewires market in 2017, and it will continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This would be a result of the introduction of advanced guidewires, rising healthcare spending, and high volume of medical procedures.

Catheter Market Report - The North American catheter market generated the highest revenue in 2019, because of the presence of leading market players, growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing number of government and private initiatives to create awareness about the application of catheters, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing number of aging people.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-embolotherapy-market-to-surpass-6-447-1-million-revenue-by-2030-says-ps-intelligence-301371042.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Exclusive-Ryanair ready for long wait for Boeing to cut MAX price, says O'Leary

    ROME (Reuters) -Ryanair is willing to wait years for Boeing to drop its prices before placing a big new plane order with the U.S. firm, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters, while he also downplayed the chance of a deal with rival Airbus. The Irish airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, said on Monday it had ended talks over a new order of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars after the budget carrier said the prices on offer were too high. "We're not wasting any time on those MAX 10 discussions nor will we for a period of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 years until we get to the next crisis," O'Leary said in an interview.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Bitcoin bruised after chaotic debut as legal tender in El Salvador

    Bitcoin licked its wounds on Wednesday, a day after its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months as El Salvador's historic adoption of the crypto asset as legal tender caused chaos online and on the street. Analysts said the sharp retreat was partly due to investors who had bought the rumour of El Salvador's move now selling the fact. "I think there was some anticipation building ahead of that event (El Salvador), similar to what we saw ahead of Coinbase listing on Nasdaq," said Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer at Apollo Capital, a crypto asset fund in Melbourne, Australia.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Bitcoin’s Latest Plunge Brings Key Technical Levels Into Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s slump following El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender has put several key technical levels into focus that could point to greater losses ahead.The virtual coin was trading at about $44,900 as of 9:15 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses while El Salvador was working through some first-day technical glitches.Even with today’s recovery Bitcoin is looking more vulnerable to further d

  • Explaining the crypto price plunge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the more than 10% price drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Tuesday.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Bitcoin Nurses Losses in Wake of El Salvador’s Glitched Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin nursed losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender.The virtual coin was trading at about $46,300 as of 6:45 a.m. in London, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.“Social media platforms were very cautious over the weekend that a plunge could occur following

  • El Salvador's bitcoin move puts best, worst crypto impulses on display: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

  • Analysis-With GameStop earnings on tap, options traders bet on muted moves

    Options traders are expecting comparatively subdued moves in GameStop Inc shares around its earnings report, as the company that helped spark the so-called meme stock phenomenon prepares to report quarterly results on Wednesday. Traders are pricing a 14% swing for GameStop's shares by Friday, according to pricing in options expiring at the end of the week. By comparison, the video game retailer’s shares have moved about 30% on the day after each of its last two earnings reports.

  • Morgan Stanley to Citigroup Turn Sour on U.S. Equity Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment banks from Morgan Stanley to Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are cautioning investors about the U.S. equity outlook.Morgan Stanley slashed U.S. equities to underweight and global stocks to equal-weight on Tuesday, citing “outsized risk” to growth through October. Rising cases of the delta virus strain, and tension between elevated inflation expectations and low yields are at play during a time “that has historically poor seasonality,” strategists including And

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade: Moderna, In