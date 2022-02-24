U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Global EMI Shielding Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Profiles of Key Players, Including 3M Company, Parker Chomerics, Dow, ETS-Lindgren, and Henkel AG & Co

·3 min read


DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMI Shielding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

The global EMI shielding market reached a value of US$ 6.69 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 8.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of EMI shielding in consumer electronics is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, product manufacturers are using conductive coatings and paints that offer EMI shielding for non-metallic surfaces and plastics in smartphones and telecommunication, medical and military devices.

Apart from this, significant growth in the automotive industry is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. EMI shielding is extensively used in this industry in GPS navigation and infotainment systems, hands-free features and Bluetooth devices to ensure minimal EMI and optimal performance of the equipment.

Other factors, including various advancements in the 4G and 5G network technologies, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to minimize electromagnetic radiations in the environment, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry is examined in this report, with some of the key players being:

  • 3M Company

  • Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

  • Dow Inc.

  • ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc.)

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation)

  • Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International)

  • Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation)

  • PPG Industries

  • RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.)

  • Schaffner Holding AG

  • Tech-Etch Inc.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global EMI shielding market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on material, shielding method and end-use industry.

Breakup by Material:

  • EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates

  • Conductive Coatings and Paints

  • Metal Shielding

  • Conductive Polymers

  • EMI/EMC Filters

  • Others

Breakup by Shielding Method:

  • Radiation

  • Conduction

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Telecom and IT

  • Automotive

  • Healthcare

  • Defense and Aerospace

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report

  • How has the global EMI shielding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global EMI shielding market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the shielding method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global EMI shielding market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6asd1a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-emi-shielding-market-report-2022-2027-featuring-profiles-of-key-players-including-3m-company-parker-chomerics-dow-ets-lindgren-and-henkel-ag--co-301489654.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

