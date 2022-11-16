Global EMI Shielding Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EMI shielding market size is anticipated to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Radiation method to contribute significant share from 2022 to 2027

EMI metal shielding is commonly used to protect a device from EMI radiation. Metal shielding typically provides a radiation EMI shielding range of up to 100 dB. Cell phones and tablets use conductive plastics in consumer electronics to avoid harmful EMI radiation, which can affect signal quality.

In hospitals, EMI shielding solutions are used in sensitive electrical equipment, such as electrocardiography (ECG) machines. Military equipment also require EMI shielding solutions to reduce the effects of EMI radiation. Therefore, the radiation segment is projected to hold the largest market share from 2022 to 2027.

Automotive industry is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in EMI shielding market during the forecast period.

The automotive industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The fast changing global automotive industry has a high demand for EMI shielding solutions due to various electronics devices and components used in different vehicle systems.

Onboard GPS, navigation systems, Bluetooth capabilities, touchscreen infotainment systems hands-free features, and terrain management systems have increased the convenience and safety of the users but has also increased the use of such devices which are susceptible for EMI. Thus increasing usage of electronic devices and components is driving the use of EMI shielding solutions in automotive industry.

Asia is expected to account for the largest share of market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest size of the EMI shielding market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for EMI shielding solutions in various electronics devices and components as well as in automobile industry is driving the growth of the EMI shielding market. The consumer electronics and automotive industries are in the leading position in Asia Pacific, and the market for the healthcare and telecommunications & information technology is expected to grow at considerable rate in this region in the upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Market Players in EMI Shielding Market

4.2 EMI Shielding Market, by Material

4.3 EMI Shielding Market, by Method

4.4 EMI Shielding Market, by Industry

4.5 EMI Shielding Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surging Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.2 Ongoing Field Trials and Pilot Tests Evincing Viability of 5G Technology

5.2.1.3 Rising Electromagnetic Pollution on Account of Growing Digitalization

5.2.1.4 Increasing Stringent Environmental and Emc Regulations Across Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of EMI Shielding Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Modern Automobiles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Trade-Off Between Miniaturization and EMI Shielding of Various Electronic Devices

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Asp Analysis of Key Players

5.5.2 Asp Trend

5.5.3 Average Selling Price (ASP) for Conductive Coatings & Paints for EMI Shielding

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 5G

5.7.1.1 Newer EMI Shielding Technologies Boosting Performance of 5G Mobile Standards

5.7.2 IoT

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.11.1 Import Scenario of Apparatus Protecting Electric Circuits

5.11.2 Export Scenario of Apparatus Protecting Electric Circuits

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events (2022-2023)

5.14 Regulatory Landscape

5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Related to EMI Shielding Solutions

5.14.2 Standards and Regulations Related to EMI Shielding Solutions

5.14.3 a Few Major EMI Shielding Regulations

6 Latest EMI Shielding Technologies and Effectiveness Tests

6.1 Latest EMI Shielding Technologies

6.1.1 Transparent EMI Shielding Materials

6.1.1.1 Transparent EMI Shielding Materials Increasingly Adopted for High-Frequency Applications

6.2 Types of EMI

6.2.1 Narrowband EMI

6.2.1.1 Narrowband EMI Can Emerge from Oscillators, Test Equipment, Signal Generators, and Power-Line Hum

6.2.2 Broadband EMI

6.2.2.1 Caused due to Sources Such as Arc Welders Where a Spark is Continuously Generated

6.3 Effectiveness Tests of EMI Shielding

6.3.1 Shielded Box Test

6.3.1.1 Primarily Used for Comparative Measurement of Test Specimens of Different Shield Materials

6.3.2 Shielded Room Test

6.3.2.1 Appropriate for Determining Susceptibility of Devices to Electromagnetic Interference

6.3.3 Open Field Test

6.3.3.1 Aims to Recreate Real-Use Conditions for Completed Electronic Device

6.3.4 Coaxial Transmission Line Test

6.3.4.1 Enables Comparison of Devices with and Without EMI Shielding

7 Formations of EMI Shielding

7.1 Introduction

7.2 EMI Shielding Gaskets and O-Rings

7.2.1 EMI Shielding Gaskets

7.2.2 O-Rings

7.3 Solid Enclosures

7.4 Wire Mesh and Screens

7.5 Cable Shielding

7.6 Coatings

8 EMI Shielding Market, by Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Conductive Coatings & Paints

8.2.1 Silver, Copper, and Nickel Mainly Used as Conductive Coatings

8.3 Conductive Polymers

8.3.1 Conductive Elastomers

8.3.1.1 Silicone and Fluorosilicone are Most Widely Used Conductive Elastomer Types

8.3.2 Conductive Plastics

8.3.2.1 Consumer Electronics is a Major End-user of Conductive Plastics

8.4 Metal Shielding

8.4.1 Copper and Aluminum are Most Widely Used Metal Shielding Materials

8.5 EMI/EMC Filters

8.5.1 EMI/EMC Filters, by Load Type

8.5.1.1 AC Filters

8.5.1.1.1 Mainly Used in Electrical Systems from 100 Khz to Very High Frequencies

8.5.1.2 DC Filters

8.5.1.2.1 DC Filters Mainly Designed for Solar and Networking Applications

8.5.2 EMI/EMC Filters, by Insertion Loss

8.5.2.1 Common Mode

8.5.2.1.1 Common Mode EMI Mainly Caused by Poor Grounding and Cross-Coupling

8.5.2.2 Differential Mode

8.5.2.2.1 Differential Mode EMI Occurs in Series with Desired Signals

8.6 EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

8.6.1 EMI Shielding Tapes Substantially Used in Consumer Electronic Applications

9 EMI Shielding Market, by Method

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Radiation

9.2.1 Radiation is Major Source of EMI Dispersion

9.3 Conduction

9.3.1 Growing Utilization of Switch Mode Power Supply is Major Source of Conducted EMI

10 EMI Shielding Market, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Smartphones

10.2.1.1 Advancements and Upgrades in Smartphones to Boost Demand for Effective EMI Shielding Solutions

10.2.2 Tablets

10.2.2.1 Need for EMI Shielding Solutions due to Composite Design Structure of Tablets

10.2.3 Televisions

10.2.3.1 Need for Hassle-Free Oled and Micro-Led Operation to Raise EMI Shielding Solutions Requirement

10.2.4 Others

10.3 Telecommunications & Information Technology

10.3.1 Implementation of 5G to Offer Enormous Growth Avenues for the Market

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Demand for EMI Shielding Solutions due to Automation and Novel Automobile Manufacturing

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Advancements in Medical Device Technologies to Provide Growth Opportunities for EMI Shielding

10.6 Aerospace

10.6.1 Different Communication and Information Management Tools to Lead to Increased Demand for EMI Shielding

10.7 Others

11 EMI Shielding Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 EMI Shielding Market: Company Footprint

12.8 Competitive Benchmarking

12.9 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Parker Hannifin

13.1.2 Ppg Industries

13.1.3 3M

13.1.4 Henkel

13.1.5 Laird Performance Materials

13.1.6 Leader Tech

13.1.7 Mg Chemicals

13.1.8 Nolato

13.1.9 Rtp Company

13.1.10 Schaffner Holding

13.1.11 Tech-Etch

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Atlanta Metal Coating

13.2.2 East Coast Shielding

13.2.3 Effective Shielding Company

13.2.4 E-Song Emc

13.2.5 Ets-Lindgren

13.2.6 Holland Shielding Systems

13.2.7 Icotek

13.2.8 Integrated Polymer Solutions

13.2.9 Interstate Specialty Products

13.2.10 Kemtron Ltd.

13.2.11 Kitagawa Industries

13.2.12 Marian

13.2.13 Ntrium

13.2.14 Omega Shielding Products

13.2.15 Seal Science

13.2.16 Spira Manufacturing

14 Adjacent Market

15 Appendix

