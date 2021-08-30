U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

The global EMI shielding market size is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2021 to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The growth of the EMI shielding market is majorly driven by surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollution, and ongoing field trials and pilot tests evincing the viability of 5G technology.

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EMI Shielding Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Material, Method, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04751617/?utm_source=GNW

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world.The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic.

The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the EMI shielding market.

Conductive coatings & paints expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
Conductive coatings & paints is expected to account for the largest share of the EMI shielding market in 2021, followed by conductive polymers; a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future.The integration of various electronic equipment and systems in vehicles is driving the growth of the market for conductive coatings & paints.

They are widely used to provide EMI shielding in automotive applications owing to their high shielding capability and greater resistance against EMI compared to other materials.

Automotive industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The automotive industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.The increasing number of electronic components and systems in a newly manufactured automobile is expected to drive the demand for EMI shielding solutions in the automotive industry.

Various automotive electronic systems, such as control area networks (CAN), safety systems, automatic climate control systems, ADAS, digital control systems, and entertainment systems, are used to enhance the safety, convenience, and comfort of a traveler.However, these are installed in a confined space, creating electromagnetic interference.

To ensure improved power consumption and safety, modern automobile manufacturers adopt IoT and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies, making it possible for vehicles to communicate with smart traffic signals.Automobile manufacturers must comply with electromagnetic emission and immunity norms before they introduce vehicles in the market.

All these factors are expected to drive the market for EMI shielding in the automotive industry.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
EMI shielding market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021?2026.The ever-increasing use of electronic systems in the automotive industry, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for consumer electronic products are expected to fuel the demand for EMI shielding solutions in APAC.

Mobile data services are also rapidly being adopted in APAC due to a price reduction by mobile operators to extend the reach of the services to maximum end users.APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms.

It has the two most densely populated countries in the world, namely, China and India. Due to its large population, the adoption of smartphones and other wireless devices and services is significantly high in this region.

Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:
• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%
• By Designation – C-level Executives – 35%, Managers – 45%, and Others – 20%
• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 15%

PPG Industries (US), Parker-Hannifin (US), 3M (US), Henkel (Germany), Laird Performance Materials (UK), RTP Company (US), Schaffner (Switzerland), Tech-Etch (US), and Leader Tech (US) are some of the major players in EMI shielding market.
The EMI shielding market has been segmented into material, method, industry, and region. The EMI shielding market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Reasons to buy the report:
• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on material, method, industry, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the EMI shielding market.
• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the EMI shielding market ecosystem.
• The report includes pricing analysis, patent analysis, ecosystem analysis as well as technology and case study analysis pertaining to EMI shielding.
• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the EMI shielding market have been detailed in this report.
• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact and related updates on the EMI shielding market has been provided in the report.
• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues and market share.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04751617/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


