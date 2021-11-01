U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Global emission control catalyst market size to amass USD 62.06 billion by 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·8 min read

The research literature on ‘global emission control catalyst market’ elaborates on the key trends, growth drivers, risks & challenges, as well as opportunities in the industry with respect to the past, present, and future scenario.

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide emission control catalyst market size garnered USD 38.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over 2021-2027, accruing USD 62.06 billion by end of the forecast period. The growth can be credited to increasing number of power generation plants, expansion of the industrial and automotive sectors, and expanding aftermarket for catalytic converters.

Taking the analysis further, the document entails a comprehensive study of the various sub-markets, and infers their performance, identifying key investment areas in the process. It also includes conclusive data of the geographical ambit, revealing the contribution and scope of each region to the overall market development. Lastly, it provides a detailed account of the major industry players, along with their product/serving offerings, winning strategies, and noteworthy developments to help businesses and other stakeholders chart their action plans accordingly.

Increase in adoption of strict emission rules as public awareness about pollution rises is further augmenting the demand for sophisticated catalytic converters. Moreover, escalating demand for lighter, faster, and low-fuel-consumption cars are enhancing the industry remuneration prospects.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4285193/

On the contrary, lack of technical expertise and surging demand for battery-operated electric vehicles are likely to act as major challenges for businesses in this domain.

Regional landscape outlook

Europe currently accounts for sizeable portion of global emission control catalyst industry share owing to flourishing automotive & transformation sector. Moreover, enactment of strict government rules for encouraging vehicle manufacturers to employ devices that reduce pollutant emissions is further propelling the demand for emission control catalysts or catalytic converters.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised to witness considerable growth over 2021-2027, creditable to booming population, subsequent surge in usage of vehicles, and increasing investments in automobile & industrial sector.

Competitive landscape overview

Companies in global emission control catalyst market are actively engaged in new product development, production capacity expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions to improve their profit margins. Citing an instance, in 2017, Umicore N.V. acquired Haldor Topsoe, a Danish ECC producer, for its heavy-duty diesel business, with an intention to help the company expand its customer base in Europe and China, as well as get access to emission control technology for heavy-duty diesel engines.

Whereas, BASF Catalysts nearly doubled its Chennai mobile emission catalyst production capacity in 2021. The planned expansion intends to boost capacity in the heavy-duty on- and off-road segment of the automotive industry.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-emission-control-catalyst-market-size-research

Global Emission Control Catalyst Market, by Application Spectrum (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Stationary Sources

  • Mobile Sources (Off Road, and On Road)

Global Emission Control Catalyst Market, by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Rhodium Based

  • Platinum Based

  • Palladium Based

  • Others (Vanadium, Ruthenium, and Irirdium)

Global Emission Control Catalyst Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • The U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Emission Control Catalyst Market Key players (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Hitachi Zosen Corporation

  • DCL International Inc.

  • Cormetech Inc.

  • Clean Diesel Technologies

  • Bosal International N.V.

  • Heraeus Group

  • Cataler Corporation

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • Umicore N.V.

  • Johnson Matthey

  • BASF Catalysts

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Emission Control Catalyst Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Emission Control Catalyst Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Emission Control Catalyst Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market Dynamics

3.1. Emission Control Catalyst Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing aftermarket for catalytic converters

3.1.1.2. Increasing power generation plants

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Rising demand for battery-operated electric vehicles

3.1.2.2. Lack of technical expertise

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing government initiatives

Chapter 4. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Emission Control Catalyst Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Mobile sources (off road, and on road)

5.4.2. Stationary sources

Chapter 6. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Emission Control Catalyst Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Palladium based

6.4.2. Platinum based

6.4.3. Rhodium based

6.4.4. Others (vanadium, ruthenium, and irirdium)

Chapter 7. Global Emission Control Catalyst Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Polyolefin Catalyst Market Size By Classification (Polypropylene, HDPE, LLDPE), By Catalyst (Ziegler Natta, Single Site [Metallocene, Post-metallocene], Chromium), By Application (Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Film, Fiber), Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Since their inception, polyolefins have grown to be an immensely lucrative industrial product. The growth of polyolefin catalyst market has been exceptional since the last few years. Polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic polymer which is made by polymerization of propylene. It is widely used for a variety of applications such as food packaging, plastic parts, automotive components, reusable containers of several types, textiles, loudspeakers, polymer banknotes and laboratory equipment. PP is further bifurcated into atactic, Isotactic and syndiotactic polypropylene, and are differentiated from one another based upon the position of methyl groups relative to the polymer chain. Several types of polypropylene, such as random copolymer, homopolymer or, impact copolymer use a variety of catalyst components that are majorly dependent upon the licensed process in use.

Refinery Catalyst Market Size, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Globe Refinery Catalyst Market is likely to cross USD 5.5 billion by 2025; according to a new research report. The revival of global oil & gas industry plays a noteworthy role in the product market. The increasing number of oil & rigs will increase the refined petroleum products which will further propel the refinery catalyst market by the end of 2025. Entire oil & gas rig count witnessed a massive fluctuation in the past couple of years with record low prices and weakening demand. Global oil rig count fell from 3,570 in 2014 to 1,969 in 2015 and further dropped to 1,772 by the end of 2016. Refinery catalysts are employed in various processes that include isomerization, reforming, desulfurization, catalytic cracking, etc. The product help refiners to meet operational efficiency, manage fuel standards, without affecting the environment. Shrinking fuel quality standards includes reduction of benzene, olefins, etc. to shift towards fuels that are extremely low in sulfur content, which has escalated demand of catalyst for chemical synthesis.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

