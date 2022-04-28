U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.25
    +28.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,260.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,173.00
    +164.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.70
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.47
    -1.55 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.90
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6890
    +1.2450 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,360.32
    +976.81 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.71
    +18.79 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,639.06
    +252.43 (+0.96%)
     

Global Employee Assistance Program Market Procurement Intelligence Report to Have an Incremental Spend of USD 4.34 Billion| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employee Assistance Program market is growing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Employee Assistance Program sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employee Assistance Program Market Procurement Research Report
Employee Assistance Program Market Procurement Research Report

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Employee Assistance Program market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Employee Assistance Program pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/employee-assistance-program-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

Identify favorable opportunities in Employee Assistance Program TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Some of the top Employee Assistance Program suppliers listed in this report:

This Employee Assistance Program procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Morneau Shepell Inc

  • Uprise Health

  • CuraLinc Healthcare

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-employee-assistance-program-market-procurement-intelligence-report-to-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-4-34-billion-spendedge-301534062.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Russia Rejects German Gas Payment From Seized Trading Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s major gas bank rejected a payment from a trading firm that Germany seized from Moscow’s control, the first sign of friction following the take-over amid a broader regional energy dispute. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear Wa

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Three U.S. Shale Producers Are Raising Output as Biden Looks to Tame Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Continental Resources Inc., Hess Corp. and Matador Resources Co. signaled plans to raise production from U.S. shale basins, a potential harbinger of things to come as Big Oil prepares to report results later this week. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetH

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesThe

  • Ford’s Earnings Took a Huge Hit From Rivian. Wall Street Is Happy Anyway.

    The auto maker reported a first-quarter profit of 38 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates for 37 cents a share.

  • Ford, GM push to rival Tesla, Lucid wins EV order from Saudi government

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss demand for Ford’s F-150 electric truck, GM’s push to rival leading EV maker Tesla, and the outlook for Lucid after the company won an electric vehicle order from the Saudi government.

  • How Russia’s Gas Ban Rips Through the Core of European Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has escalated the weaponization of its energy resources, compounding the pain for European industry and exacerbating an already grim outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnG

  • Samsung Profit Beats Estimates on Steady Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported a surge in first-quarter profit on strong sales of memory chips and premium smartphones, but cautioned of risks ahead from inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Coll

  • Toyota reports record high global production for March, despite slump at home

    Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted record high global production in March, as overseas production made up for a drop off at home, highlighting the impact of factory stoppages and weaker consumer demand in Japan. Japan's largest automaker produced 866,775 vehicles worldwide in March it said, marking a 2.8% increase from the same month last year and a monthly record. But Toyota saw an almost 16% drop in domestic production, to 261,759 vehicles.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The electric vehicle (EV) market is evolving fast. With new players and dynamics, there is a lot of uncertainty as to which companies will emerge as long-term winners. Let's discuss two broadly different electric vehicle (EV) companies, each of which looks quite promising right now.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for May 2022

    Small-cap stocks are public companies that have market capitalizations ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. Since the share prices of these companies can be very volatile, some companies in the small-cap universe, or in small-cap indexes, can have market caps significantly higher than this range at any particular time. Small-cap stocks, as represented by the Russell 2000 Index, have substantially underperformed the broader market, providing investors with a total return of -10.1% compared to the Russell 1000's total return of 4.4% over the past 12 months.

  • Chipotle's Shares Are Still Hard to Digest

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill , which just reported strong earnings and a bullish forecast for the rest of the year. Niccol said there's a lot of momentum at Chipotle and they are expertly navigating "tricky headwinds," while still seeing strong demand. While other restaurants are seeing staffing shortages, Niccol said turnover at Chipotle is the lowest it's been in years.

  • Occidental, Hess, and 3 Other Oil Companies With Big Earnings Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new high in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty reached yet another all-time high on Wednesday, logging a 5.56% increase from the last adjustment two weeks ago. See related article: Almost 60% of Bitcoin mining now on sustainable energy: BMC Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 29.79 trillion at block height 733,824, after it saw a drop of […]

  • United Airlines raises pay, offers signing bonuses for many Dulles jobs

    The Chicago-based airline as of Sunday bumped up the hourly starting pay for certain workers at Dulles International Airport, both existing and those still to be hired.

  • Germany Vows to Continue Euro Gas Payments After Allies Cut Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said its companies will continue to pay for Russian gas in euros or dollars, hours after European Union partners Poland and Bulgaria were cut off by Gazprom PJSC for refusing to pay in rubles as President Vladimir Putin has demanded.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flow

  • Not So Easy to Follow the 4% Rule in Retirement

    Bill Bengen admits to being so uncomfortable with the markets in retirement that he is violating his own rule.