U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.25
    +28.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,226.00
    +183.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,144.25
    +157.50 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.00
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.95
    +0.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1156
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    30.49
    -1.47 (-4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3400
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3580
    +0.0560 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,337.98
    +1,413.59 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.93
    +26.43 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,720.06
    +549.76 (+2.10%)
     

Global Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employee Relocation Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 6.57 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.56% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Employee Relocation Services can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employee Relocation Services Sourcing and Procurement Report
Employee Relocation Services Sourcing and Procurement Report

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Employee Relocation Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Employee Relocation Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers,

www.spendedge.com/report/employee-relocation-services-sourcing-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Employee Relocation Services TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Employee Relocation Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Employee Relocation Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Realogy Holdings Corp

  • Graebel Companies Inc

  • Madison Dearborn Partners LLC

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-employee-relocation-services-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends-spendedge-301467696.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Natural-gas futures jump by more than 46%; oil settles lower

    Natural-gas prices rallied Thursday, with traders shocked by a more than 46% jump in prices at the settlement, as the front-month February futures contract expired at the end of the trading session. Natural gas for February delivery settled at $6.265 per million British thermal units, up $1.99, or 46.5% on the New York Mercantile Exchange, according to Dow Jones Market Data - the largest one-day percentage move on record and highest finish since October. The 219 billion-cubic-foot weekly fall in

  • iPhones to accept payments, China clears AMD for Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removes Neil Young’s music

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports on trending business stories, which include Apple planning to turn iPhones into payment terminals, AMD receiving clearance from China for its $345 billion Xilinx acquisition, and Spotify removing Neil Yoing's music over Joe Rogan dispute.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Drops 12% After Loss Is Worse Than Analysts Expected

    Higher technology and administrative costs hurt the brokerage’s fourth-quarter results.

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • The Chip Shortage is Even Worse Than Biden Thinks

    The supply of chips that power and move Americans has never been tighter, according to a U.S. Commerce Department report. Is a Strategic 'Chip' Reserve on the way?

  • Cardboard-Box Shortage Is Latest Disruption to Global Shipping

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest hurdle to shipping goods in a world gripped by pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions is a shortage of cardboard boxes, according to one of the world’s biggest makers of the material. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallA Nor’east

  • Red-Hot Rally in Palm Oil Reveals Dirty Jobs That No One Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil palm planters in Malaysia are confronting a hard truth -- behind the red-hot rally in prices are thousands of jobs that nobody wants. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayWhile h

  • Moderna's Chief Medical Officer provides perspective on pandemic progress and outlook

    Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the protection of a booster shot against Omicron and the need to improve vaccination rates.

  • Why OPEC+ may not want $100 oil prices

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels.

  • Flush With Cash, U.S. Shale Revisits Taboo Topic: Raising Output

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale executives have finally achieved something that eluded the industry for more than a decade: the ability to turn over billions of dollars in dividends to shareholders while at the same time boosting production to tap into surging global oil demand.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingNasdaq 100’s Gains Evaporate as Tesla Plunges 8%: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Appr

  • Best Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree – 2022 Study

    In 2019, the Census Bureau reported that just 32% of the population ages 25 and older has a bachelor’s degree. With 216.1 million people aged 25 and older in the United States, that leaves 147 million without a college degree. … Continue reading → The post Best Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

    Metals had a great 2021, but as demand continues to surge, and supplies remain depressed, 2022 could be even better

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings miss estimates, but digital sales soar

    The Golden Arches fell short in its fourth quarter results.

  • Amazon, Whole Foods can be sued by murderer rejected for delivery job

    A federal judge said Amazon.com Inc and its Whole Foods unit can be sued over the refusal to hire a convicted murderer who claimed to be rehabilitated after nearly 23 years in prison. In a Wednesday night decision, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Henry Franklin could pursue a proposed class action after being turned down for a grocery delivery job at Cornucopia Logistics, which serves Amazon and Whole Foods. Amazon determined after a background check that Franklin had lied on his April 2019 job application by answering "no" when asked if he had a criminal record.

  • Canada’s Oil Sands Stocks Surge Even as Climate-Conscious Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s oil companies are outperforming their energy-producing peers as the highest oil prices in seven years brings a windfall of cash.The combined shares of five of the largest oil sands companies have outpaced the broader S&P 500 Energy Index over the past three months, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The 25% surge comes as U.S. crude oil prices approach $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Benefiting from relatively low operating costs, Canadian oil sands producers in

  • New York attorney general: No basis for Trump’s lawsuit challenging investigation

    New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump's attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices, asking a judge Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit aimed at halting the probe.

  • Travel rebound expected in 2022 as long as Omicron subsides

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Southwest Airlines, airline sector recovery, airline market cap data, and the outlook for travel amidst the Omicron surge.