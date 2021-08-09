U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.25
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,977.00
    -114.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,111.50
    +16.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.90
    -14.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.41
    -2.87 (-4.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.10
    -21.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.51 (-2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    -0.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,555.18
    +1,061.59 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.52
    +124.87 (+12.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.07
    -27.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Global Empty Capsules Market Research Report 2021-2026: Type (Gelatin, Non gelatin), Application (Antibiotics, Dietary Supplements, Anti- Inflammatory), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals)

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Type (Gelatin (Porcine, Bovine), Non gelatin (HPMC, Pullulan)), Functionality (Delayed release), Application (Antibiotics, Dietary Supplements, Anti- Inflammatory), End User (Pharma, Nutraceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global empty capsules market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%

The overall growth of the empty capsules market is largely driven by the growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population, the growth of the pharmaceutical market, increasing R&D activities & clinical trial studies, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies.

"By type, the non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a faster pace"

Based on type, the empty capsules market is categorized into gelatin capsules and non - gelatin capsules. In 2020, gelatin capsules accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The non - gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the increasing demand for non - animal-based products and the advantages offered by these capsules over gelatin-based ones, including low hygroscopicity, physical stability, stability in different ranges of temperature & humidity, and low moisture content.

"Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the empty capsules market."

The presence of many global capsule manufacturers in China and India, growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the relatively less stringent regulations in the nutraceutical industry in these regions, an increasing focus on generics, and rising healthcare awareness are expected to drive the adoption of empty capsules in the Asia Pacific.

"North America: the largest share of the empty capsules market"

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the existing presence of major capsule manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants. The growing emphasis on superior nutraceutical and cosmetic products has also increased the demand for empty capsules.

The empty capsules market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Qualicaps (US), Suheung Co. Ltd. (Korea), CapsCanada Corporation (Canada), and others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Empty Capsules Market Overview
4.2 North America: Empty Capsules Market Share, by Type & Country (2020)
4.3 Empty Capsules Market Share, by Functionality (2020)
4.4 Empty Capsules Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.2 Market Restraints
5.2.3 Market Opportunities
5.2.4 Market Challenges
5.3 Ranges/Scenarios
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Empty Capsules Market
5.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.4.2 Impact on the Empty Capsules Market
5.4.3 Impact of Drivers During the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Business of Customers
5.5.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Empty Capsules Manufacturers
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.8 Value Chain Analysis of the Empty Capsules Market
5.9 Technological Analysis
5.9.1 Empty Capsules
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.14 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market
5.15 Industry Trends

6 Empty Capsules Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gelatin Capsules
6.2.1 Porcine Gelatin
6.2.2 Bovine Gelatin
6.2.3 Bone Meal
6.2.4 Other Gelatin Sources
6.3 Non-Gelatin Capsules
6.3.1 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose
6.3.2 Pullulan & Starch

7 Empty Capsules Market, by Functionality
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Immediate-Release Capsules
7.3 Sustained-Release Capsules
7.4 Delayed-Release Capsules

8 Empty Capsules Market, by Therapeutic Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs
8.3 Dietary Supplements
8.4 Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations
8.5 Antianemic Preparations
8.6 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
8.7 Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs
8.8 Cough & Cold Drugs
8.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

9 Empty Capsules Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.3 Nutraceutical Industry
9.4 Cosmetic Industry
9.5 Research Laboratories

10 Empty Capsules Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 RoE
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Roapac
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Market Players
11.3 Revenue Analysis
11.4 Market Share Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/Smes
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Starting Blocks
11.6.3 Responsive Companies
11.6.4 Dynamic Companies
11.7 Competitive Benchmarking
11.8 Growth Strategies Adopted by Major and Emerging Players
11.8.1 Empty Capsules Market: Key Deals (January 2018 to June 2021)

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Market Players
12.1.1 Capsugel (Lonza Group Ltd.)
12.1.2 Acg
12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
12.1.4 Suheung
12.1.5 Capscanada Corporation
12.1.6 Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules
12.1.7 Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule
12.1.8 Health Caps India
12.1.9 Snail Pharma Industry
12.1.10 Roxlor
12.1.11 Sunil Healthcare
12.1.12 Medi-Caps
12.1.13 Nectar Lifesciences
12.1.14 Natural Capsules
12.1.15 Bright Pharma Caps
12.2 Others Market Players
12.2.1 Erawat Pharma Limited
12.2.2 Comed Chemicals
12.2.3 Fortcaps Healthcare
12.2.4 Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule
12.2.5 Farmacapsulas
12.4.6 Shree Pharma Caps
12.3.7 Lfa Machines Oxford
12.3.8 Shaoxing Kangke Capsule
12.3.9 Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule
12.3.10 Saviour Caps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os5y3a

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is Novavax Stock Still a Buy With Its Management's Credibility Crumbling?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) CEO Stan Erck and his leadership team face this very issue right now. The company has maintained for a while now that it planned to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 in the third quarter of 2021. Is Novavax still a buy with its management's credibility crumbling?

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped 5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 5.7% in its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 5.7%, while

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Beating Warren Buffett So Far This Year

    Warren Buffett should be a happy camper. While his beloved Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shares delivered an anemic performance in 2020, the stock is up 23% year to date. There are quite a few stocks that are easily outgaining Berkshire and aren't among the conglomerate's holdings.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum volatile after weekend of gains

    Bitcoin is 'eyeing a major breakout above $40,000, bolstered by the proposed crypto amendment in the US infrastructure bill,' said Joe DiPasquale, CEO at BitBull Capital.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in August

    The rollout of 5G communications may seem overhyped, but it's really a big deal. In fact, seven recent independent third-party reports clarified that T-Mobile has the superior 5G network -- a big contrast from the 4G era, when it was a laggard.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $200 in Right Now

    PubMatic operates a sell-side-focused platform in the programmatic ad space. Although humans are capable of setting parameters, such as the minimum price a publisher will accept to sell its display space, PubMatic's platform is designed to efficiently automate the process. As advertising goes digital, PubMatic's opportunity grows.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Oil prices continue to slide as Delta infection rates raise recovery concerns

    Oil prices have been particularly volatile over the last 16 months, as coronavirus lockdowns hit demand around the world.

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets are hitting heavy turbulence in August, with fears over Fed tightening and China’s coronavirus outbreaks set to dominate sentiment in coming days after a brutal opening on Monday.Gold tumbled the most since January after U.S. jobs numbers posted bigger-than-expected gains, fueling bets on the central bank reining in stimulus. Investors will be on alert for any other hints at tightening, which only adds to global uncertainties as China and other Asian natio

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund vs. Vanguard 500 Index Fund: What's the Difference?

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives.