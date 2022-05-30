U.S. markets closed

Global EMS and ODM Market to Reach US$958.6 Billion by the Year 2026

·23 min read
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global EMS and ODM Market to Reach US$958.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Electronics Manufacturing Services or EMS, also referred to as Electronics Contract Manufacturing (ECM), are services offered by companies engaged in design, manufacture, assembly and testing of electronic products and components such as complex computer systems, PCBs (printed circuit boards), switches and semiconductor devices. ODMs are companies who provide manufacturing and post-sales services, apart from the key activity of product designing. Increasing demand for home appliances, computer hardware, high-end gaming PCs, and several other consumer electronic products accelerated the growth of the global market. The key driver for the significant growth of the EMS market is the increasing demand for smartphones. Another important driver of the EMS market is the implementation of stringent policies that are difficult to comply with, requiring enhancement of companies` research and development activities. There is a rising demand for electronic circuit boards in the EMS market owing to their surging application in various electronic devices. Several OEMs are outsourcing to EMS service providers their circuit assembly requirements, which significantly augment their profit margins. These factors are also likely to drive gains in the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EMS and ODM estimated at US$588.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$958.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. EMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$759.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ODM segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global EMS and ODM market. The EMS model is gaining momentum supported by the ability of contract manufacturers to offer production-related economies of scale, procurement of raw materials, industrial design expertise, and resource pooling, in addition to providing value added services such as repairs and warranty. The ODM segment has gained popularity in mobile phones and personal computers sector, mainly due to increasing commoditization.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $366.7 Billion by 2026

The EMS and ODM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 9.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$366.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$402.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia Pacific represents a key market and growth is being driven by the labor-intensive economies in the region. China, with availability of raw material in abundance and low-cost labor, leads Asia Pacific`s electronic contract manufacturing services market. North America`s EMS market growth would be driven by the presence of a large number of medical institutions and extensive research and development activities in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured)

  • Compal Electronics, Inc.

  • Flex Ltd.

  • Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn)

  • Inventec Corporation

  • Jabil Inc.

  • New Kinpo Group

  • Pegatron Corporation

  • Quanta Computer, Inc.

  • Sanmina Corporation

  • Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.

  • UMC Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

  • Venture Corporation Limited

  • Wistron Corporation

  • Zollner Elektronik AG




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
EMS and ODM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Electrical &
Electronics Equipment Market
Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook
(In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic
Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
An Introduction to EMS and ODM Services
Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)
Original Design Manufacturing (ODM)
Major End-Use Markets
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Medical Contract
Manufacturing Market for Electronics Manufacturing Services:
( EMS): 2020
Leading Players in Global Smartphone EMS Market (in %) for 2020E
Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consistent Demand for Consumer Electronics to Continue
Presenting Opportunities for the EMS & ODM Market
Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Surging Sales of Mobile Devices: A Promising Growth Sector for
the Market
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016-2021
Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Market Growth
Global Medical Contract Manufacturing Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (2020)
Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers Witness
Increased Opportunities
Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by Order of
Importance
Growth in Vehicle Electronification and Rise in Demand for
Automotive Electronics, Driving EMS and ODM Market
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle
Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$) Per Vehicle
for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
Recovery in Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Auto Electronic
Components, Presenting Opportunities for EMS Market
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Amidst Climate Change Concerns, the Inevitable Shift Towards
Electric Vehicles Enhances Importance of EMS Companies
Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide (in Thousands) for
2015-2020
Boom in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Presents
Opportunities for EMS Market
Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000 Units) for the
Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for Years 2020,
2025 & 2030
Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration
Timeline
Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Changes in
Operations of EMS Companies
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Growth Opportunities for EMS
and ODM Market
Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Rising Penetration of Big Data Analytics in EMS Industry
Emerging Technologies Revolutionize EMS and ODM Market
AI and ML for Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain
Impact of Major Technological Trends on the EMS and ODM Market
Notable Trends in the Global EMS Market
Significant EMS Adoption in Electronics Design and Engineering
Services Space
Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An
Overview
Global Telecom EMS Market by Service (in %) for 2020
Key Challenges Facing EMS and ODM Market

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
EMS and ODM Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Near Shoring of Manufacturing Set to Benefit North American EMS
Market
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 242
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


