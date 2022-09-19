U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.00
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,949.00
    +27.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,922.00
    -11.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.87
    +0.76 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.70
    -2.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0011
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    26.30
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1420
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0200
    +0.1140 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,453.31
    -575.91 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.86
    -18.58 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Global EMV Smart Cards Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rapid digitalization, surge in cashless transactions among people across the globe, increase in need for enhanced security during transactions, and prevalence of new modes of information security for users enabled by blockchain are expected to drive the growth of the global EMV smart cards market. The growing importance and perks of cashless transactions, and rapid inclination among financial institutions from magnetic stripe card technology to microprocessor or memory chip card technology during the pandemic had a positive impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global EMV smart cards market generated $5.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.  The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 361 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15356

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$5.8 billion

Market Size in 2031

$14 billion

CAGR

9.7%

No. of Pages in Report

361

Segments Covered

Type, Brand, Application, And Region

Drivers

Rapid digitalization

Surge in cashless transactions among people across the globe

Opportunities

Increase in need for enhanced security during transactions

Prevalence of new mode of information security for users enabled by blockchain

Restrains

High set-up cost

Data theft and security concerns

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The EMV smart cards market experienced a positive impact on the market. Owing to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe, people were inclined toward cashless transactions, not only for better efficiency and convenience, but also to limit the spread of the virus.

  • Most financial institutions rapidly advanced their card technology according to the preferences of the customers. They shifted from the conventional magnetic stripe card technology to microprocessor or memory chip card technology to provide a seamless experience to the customers.

  • Thus, an increase in the usage and adoption of contactless payment methods among customers along with technological advancements are further expected to expand market growth in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global EMV smart cards market based on type, brand, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the debit card segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The credit card segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Based on brand, the Visa segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Mastercard segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The EMV Smart Cards Markethttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15356

Based on application, the food and groceries segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The travel & tourism segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global EMV smart cards market report include American Express, CardLogix Corporation, CPI Card Group Inc., Equinox Payments, Giesecke + Devrient GmBH, HID Global Corporation, IDEMIA, Infineon Technologies AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., NCR Corporation, Perfect Plastic Printing, Samsung, Thales, VeriFone, Versatile Card Technology Pvt. Ltd., Mastercard, and Visa Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global EMV smart cards market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15356

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the EMV smart cards market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing EMV smart cards market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the EMV smart cards market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global EMV smart cards market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Type

  • Debit Card

    • Debit Card

      • Contact

      • Contactless

      • Dual

  • Credit Card

    • Credit Card

      • General Purpose Credit Cards

      • Specialty & Other Credit Cards

Brand

  • Visa

  • MasterCard

  • Others

Application

  • Food & Groceries

  • Health & Pharmacy

  • Restaurants & Bars

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Travel & Tourism

  • Others

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Contactless Smart Cards Market By Type (Memory and MPU Microprocessor), Functionality (Transaction, Communication and Security & Access Control), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Forex Prepaid Cards Market By Card Type (Open Loop Prepaid Card and Closed Loop Prepaid Card), Usage (General-purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Card, Government Benefit/Disbursement Card, Payroll Card, and Others), and End User (Retail, Corporate Institutions, Government, and Financial Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Multi Store Gift Card Market By Card Type (Open Loop Gift Card and Closed Loop Gift Card), Application (Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and End-User (Retail Establishments and Corporate Institution): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Virtual Cards Market by Product Type (B2B Virtual Card, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards, B2C POS Virtual Cards), by Industry Vertical (Media and Entertainment, Hospitality, Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Advertising, Education, Others), by End User (Businesses, Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |


Recommended Stories

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks for the New Upcoming Bull Market

    With inflation numbers still running hot, it's difficult to see the Federal Reserve easing up on its tightening stance regarding the economy. If a bull market returns, fintech stocks might be among the first sectors to recover. Investors hoping to take advantage might want to seriously consider Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), Block (NYSE: SQ), or Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stocks.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerTycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the RopesUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy

  • With another Fed rate hike imminent, it's time to take action. 5 things to do to protect your finances

    Time's almost up on ultra-low rates, so don't be caught off guard.

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.

  • Mark Cuban says Gen Z are the real ‘greatest generation’ and boomers are the most ‘disappointing’

    The billionaire praised “zoomers” for taking into account how career decisions will affect their mental health.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of Fed Meeting But This Reality Has Set In; Five Stocks Holding Up

    All eyes are on the Fed meeting, but the stock market has already sold off hard as it rate hike reality sets in. Tesla, Enphase are among stocks holding up.

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • Why stock-market bears are eying June lows after S&P 500 falls back below 3,900

    A slip by the S&P 500 below key chart support at 3,900 opens the door to a test of June stock-market lows, a top Wall Street technician warns.

  • The Crown Estate — estimated at over $34B in assets — now belongs to King Charles III. But he won't have to pay the UK's 40% inheritance tax. Here's why

    It’s good to be King.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Now for Decades of Passive Income

    Buying high-quality dividend stocks can be your ticket to earning a lifetime of passive income. Many companies have a long history of sustaining and growing their payouts and if they can keep that going, they can enable you to steadily cover more of your expenses with dividend income. Three top-tier dividend stocks for durable passive income are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).

  • More Likely to 5x First: Upstart vs. Pagaya

    These two companies have similar business models but showed very different pictures in the second quarter.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Dollar Tree Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Costco Stock Hit By Sellers Ahead Of Quarterly Earnings Report; FedEx Warns, Shares Dive

    Despite strong fundamentals, sellers have knocked Costco stock lower ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

  • 2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    When it comes to dividend stocks, there's nothing more important than reliability. Retirees and other investors rely on dividend stocks to pay them consistently, so if you're an income investor, you want to make sure you choose stocks that can pay you in good times and bad. A great place to find these stocks is the list of Dividend Kings, S&P 500 members that have raised their dividend payouts every year for at least 50 years.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

    With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.

  • More Pain for Facebook and Nvidia

    Facebook and Nvidia , two of the flagships of tech, seem to be going through a real ordeal. Both companies lost tens of billions of dollars in market cap during the trading week ending September 16. The network giant Facebook, which is now called Meta Platforms, is only a shadow of what it was a year ago.