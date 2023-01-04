Global Enabling Battery Management Systems (BMS) Technology Development Market Report 2022: Collaboration with Battery, EV, and EV Controller Manufacturers Bolstering Growth Opportunities
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Breakthroughs Enabling Battery Management Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research describes major technology trends, growth drivers, and restraints in the BMS industry.
It also offers a detailed technology and growth opportunity analysis. It covers key stakeholders involved in the development of innovative solutions for modern BMS controllers, an analysis of the global patent landscape for modern BMS technologies, the key patent owners/applicants, and the major areas of research.
Battery manufacturers are under constant pressure to reduce battery costs and increase energy density. To do so, they are experimenting with and commercializing batteries that have altered chemistries and producing compact battery packs. But the regular changes in battery chemistry and increased compactness may compromise the safe operation.
This is why battery manufacturers are now resorting to battery management systems (BMSs). A BMS has become crucial to reduce costs, enhance usable capacity, improve performance and life, and ensure safety.
This study focuses on BMS architectures and technologies that find applications in the 4 major areas of electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems, end-of-life batteries, and battery research and manufacturing.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery Management System (BMS) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. BMS: An Overview
Controller Systems Enhance the Cost-efficiency, Performance, and Safety of Batteries
Basic Working Principle of a Battery Control System
4. BMS: Technology Analysis
Introduction to Battery and Battery Management Concepts
Centralized Architecture Offers a Compact BMS
Distributed Architecture Offers a Cost-effective and Simple BMS
Modular Architecture Improves the Expandability of the BMS
Cloud-based Architecture Enhances BMS Capabilities
Comparative Analysis of All BMS Architectures
5. Companies to Watch
Distributed Architecture-based BMS Enhances Battery Performance by Controlling the Battery on an Individual Cell Level
High-precision Ultrasonic Sensors Help Improve BMS Performance
Cloud-based BMS Allows Advanced Controls for EVs
Cloud-based Modular BMS Finds Various Applications
Integration of BMS and PMU Improves Compatibility between Battery and Vehicle Controllers
6. IP Analysis of the BMS Patent Landscape
BMS Patent Landscape
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Collaboration with Battery, EV, and EV Controller Manufacturers
Growth Opportunity 2: Implementation of Advanced Wireless Communication to Offer SaaS-based BMS
Growth Opportunity 3: BMS Designed to Benefit All Stakeholders
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgmdg8
