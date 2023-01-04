Global Enabling Battery Management Systems (BMS) Technology Development Market Report 2022: Collaboration with Battery, EV, and EV Controller Manufacturers Bolstering Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Breakthroughs Enabling Battery Management Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research describes major technology trends, growth drivers, and restraints in the BMS industry.

It also offers a detailed technology and growth opportunity analysis. It covers key stakeholders involved in the development of innovative solutions for modern BMS controllers, an analysis of the global patent landscape for modern BMS technologies, the key patent owners/applicants, and the major areas of research.

Battery manufacturers are under constant pressure to reduce battery costs and increase energy density. To do so, they are experimenting with and commercializing batteries that have altered chemistries and producing compact battery packs. But the regular changes in battery chemistry and increased compactness may compromise the safe operation.

This is why battery manufacturers are now resorting to battery management systems (BMSs). A BMS has become crucial to reduce costs, enhance usable capacity, improve performance and life, and ensure safety.

This study focuses on BMS architectures and technologies that find applications in the 4 major areas of electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems, end-of-life batteries, and battery research and manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery Management System (BMS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. BMS: An Overview

Controller Systems Enhance the Cost-efficiency, Performance, and Safety of Batteries

Basic Working Principle of a Battery Control System

4. BMS: Technology Analysis

Introduction to Battery and Battery Management Concepts

Centralized Architecture Offers a Compact BMS

Distributed Architecture Offers a Cost-effective and Simple BMS

Modular Architecture Improves the Expandability of the BMS

Cloud-based Architecture Enhances BMS Capabilities

Comparative Analysis of All BMS Architectures

5. Companies to Watch

Distributed Architecture-based BMS Enhances Battery Performance by Controlling the Battery on an Individual Cell Level

High-precision Ultrasonic Sensors Help Improve BMS Performance

Cloud-based BMS Allows Advanced Controls for EVs

Cloud-based Modular BMS Finds Various Applications

Integration of BMS and PMU Improves Compatibility between Battery and Vehicle Controllers

6. IP Analysis of the BMS Patent Landscape

BMS Patent Landscape

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Collaboration with Battery, EV, and EV Controller Manufacturers

Growth Opportunity 2: Implementation of Advanced Wireless Communication to Offer SaaS-based BMS

Growth Opportunity 3: BMS Designed to Benefit All Stakeholders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgmdg8

