Global Endodontic Consumables Market Report 2021-2028: Growth in Dental Tourism and Rise in Awareness Toward Oral Health

The global endodontic consumables market was valued at $1234.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1956.51 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028.



Endodontic is the branch of dentistry that deals with the treatment of dental pulp and the tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth. It includes various procedures such as root canal therapy or endodontic therapy, endodontic surgery, retreatment, dental trauma, and treatment of cracked teeth.



The global endodontic consumables market is majorly driven by rise in geriatric population; an alarming increase in the prevalence of dental disease & condition such as gum disease, cavities, cracked teeth, and dental pulp; a surge in demand for the root canal procedure; advancement in technology for the healthcare sector, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene and upsurge in dental tourism.



Furthermore, endodontic consumables play an important role in the global healthcare sector. Manufacturing of different devices of endodontic consumables such as endodontic file, obturator and permanent endodontic sealer is used in the root canal procedure.

Moreover, rise in investment and activities in R&D by various healthcare sectors for development of new endodontic consumable devices drive the growth of the global market. In addition, rise in adoption of new technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the endodontic consumables market growth.

For instance, in May 2019, KaVo Kerr, launched the element e-motion Endodontics motor with next-generation adaptive motion technology. The new endodontic devices provide higher cutting efficiency and greater protection against file separation, transportation and deformation.



On the contrary, side effects and risk associated with endodontic consumables is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The endodontic consumable devices are mostly used in root canal procedure. This can have severe side effects such as brittleness of teeth.

The Increase in disposable incomes of emerging economies accelerates the overall state of the economy of the country, which leads to the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and increase in the healthcare expenditure. This encourages many key players to enter these emerging markets, thus anticipating a lucrative growth opportunity for the endodontic consumables market.



